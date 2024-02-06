Biden to Send Troops to Stop Texas from Protecting the Southern Border

Joe Biden has called out the cavalry to ride to the rescue of illegal aliens breaking into the country.

You read that right.

Joe Biden is listening to his far-left base and has nationalized a National Guard contingent to "support the federal government’s U.S.-Mexico border control efforts," which is to say Biden's opening up of the Southern Border to the illegal invasion.

Advertisement

The left has been urging President Biden to federalize National Guard troops to reopen Texas's border where illegal immigrants have been overrunning the state. It appears Biden has begun the process of doing that by ordering the Alaska National Guard to get ready to deploy to the border in support of the federal government, not the security of the border.

Texas has been securing the border with layers of concertina wire on top of stacks of shipping containers — a wall, in other words. Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott calls the program "Operation Lone Star."

Texas making sure nobody gets through! 💪 🇺🇸



If only they had done this 3 years ago!



Why can’t we do this for more of the border? pic.twitter.com/x2O79iNPcF — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) February 4, 2024

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in January that the federal government could take down Abbott's razor wire while Texas's rights to prevent an invasion are appealed.

The announcement of the National Guard deployment plan is a brushback pitch by the Biden Administration to Texas and a signal to his leftist base that he heard them.

The Anchorage Daily News reports that the deployment of the troops is scheduled for 2025 — after the election.

[T]he Alaska National Guard on Friday said that a memorandum from the federal government had been issued, directing Alaska forces to prepare two LUH-72 Lakota helicopters and 20 guardsmen to potentially be deployed in early 2025. The units would help provide aviation support to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said Alaska National Guard spokesperson Alan Brown. Maj. Ryan Wierzbicki, a spokesman for the U.S. Army’s Joint Task Force North, said in a phone interview that Alaska guard members could be sent to any of four states along the border, including Texas and Arizona.

Advertisement

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who supports Abbott's efforts to secure the border, was cut out of the chain of command for this future deployment.

[F]riday’s request was to deploy in a “Title 10 duty status,” meaning the federal government would pay, and [Governor] Dunleavy would have little leeway to refuse. Activation by Alaska’s governor means the state would foot the bill. [...] The units would help provide aviation support to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said Alaska National Guard spokesperson Alan Brown.

But the Guard won't go to help Texas stanch the onslaught of humanity; rather, it will do the federal government's bidding.

"Brown said there are currently no plans for Alaska National Guard soldiers to be deployed in support of [Abbott's] Operation Lone Star," the Daily News reported.

Recommended: See If You Can Spot the Problem: Pro-Hamas Protesters Block Roads Into Washington, D.C.

Abbott claims the new Ukraine funding bill, which claims to be a border bill, removes his and other states' rights to sue the federal government within their own states. The bill requires that all lawsuits against the federal government be heard in the overwhelmingly leftist District of Columbia.

Texas stripped of powers in border security bill.



This is unacceptable.https://t.co/ZkGQ8RAqua — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 6, 2024

Personally, I have long believed that the United States should increase the number of legal immigrants allowed into the country per year. Right now, one million non-citizens are legally allowed to call America home. But we should allow people into the country based on our needs as a nation and a person's willingness to learn the language and customs and to be an American. Biden doesn't even care about that. He's literally flooding the zone with a number of strangers that represent the size of a military division each day. Many of those people are commanded by cartels.

Advertisement

And Joe Biden is willing to federalize National Guard troops to support the invasion. His own DHS Secretary faces impeachment over allowing the invasion.

Whose side are they on, anyway?