One Guess: Which Do You Think Is the Political Party of Actual Satanists?

What is it with Democrats and religion? We’ve heard plenty, and probably will hear plenty more from Texas state Rep. James Talarico (D-Texas) on his own twisted views of Christianity as he vies to move up to the varsity in Washington.

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Now it’s Democrat Sarah Trone Garriott’s turn. She’s an Iowa state representative who’s attempting the same in a solidly red midwestern stronghold for Republicans. I’ve been to Iowa a few times, and my impression of the state and the people is that they have effectively preserved the American spirit. Flags flying, sun shining, people working, going to church. That’s my kind of state.

It doesn’t hurt that its football team, the Iowa Hawkeyes, is one of my favorite college programs thanks to Pittsburgh native Kirk Ferentz and a Big Ten tradition I really like. They do football the same way they do patriotism in Iowa – hardworking, honest, and with total commitment.

This makes it all the more weird that Trone Garriott even lives in the state, let alone has found herself at the center of a story like this.

She is featured in a 2023 video talking fondly of the time she participated in a satanist couple's wedding. More to the point, the Lutheran minister reflects on the time in 2006 when she says she was an “intern pastor” or a “minister in training” while serving in a West Virginia Lutheran parish.

If you want to hear her version of the full story, you’d have to cue this video up at 44:34 to get to Trone Garriott’s sentimental trip down satanic lane. The theme of this TED-talk-like speech jam was “Love.”

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The long and short is this. Trone Garriott assisted in the marriage of two satanists. I’m not sure how that fits within the Lutheran framework, or even the Christian framework, but the Democrat candidate for Congress was quite proud of her role.

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Now, I’m very familiar with the fact that Jesus hung out with sinners. He said in so many words, the sick need a healer, and that was His job. But in this case, it doesn’t appear that Trone Garriott was there to bring those satanists closer to Christ, but rather to play along and seemingly passively support their choices.

To customize her scripture readings to the lucky couple, she wanted to make sure it was personal to devil-worshippers. She said the senior pastor, under whom she interned and who performed the actual wedding, told her to select the scriptures, and so, she said, “Irritated, I flipped through the Bible. Should I pick something with Satan in it to make them feel more at home?"

"Eventually, I just put the bookmark in at 1 Corinthians 13," she said. If you’re wondering what that says, here you go:

If I speak in the tongues of men or of angels, but do not have love, I am only a resounding gong or a clanging cymbal. If I have the gift of prophecy and can fathom all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have a faith that can move mountains, but do not have love, I am nothing. If I give all I possess to the poor and give over my body to hardship that I may boast, but do not have love, I gain nothing. Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.

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So Trone Garriott reminds us that in her role, she didn’t worship Satan, and she selected a scripture reading that could apply to any decent, God-fearing Christian. But she did participate in the ceremony. And the couple she helped to marry were satanists. Why they decided to get married in a Lutheran church is beyond me, but without knowing the full background, it seems to me like they would do so to mock Christianity.

In her 2023 speech, Trone Garriott had her own theories, but they seemed off. In terms of how she reconciled the combination of a Christian wedding for two avowed satanists, the Democrat politician said, "These people could barely stand us. They didn’t believe in or really have any respect for what mattered to us.”

Still, why be complicit in such a thing? That’s a question for Trone Garriott. Didn't she have agency? Didn't she have a right of conscience? Just the same, nowhere in the video of Trone Garriott’s remarks does she indicate that she or her pastor called on the couple they married to reject devil-worship.

As Fox News reported, “Though Trone Garriott expressed initial concern about the wedding, by the end of the ceremony she spoke tenderly about the man with a pentagram tattooed on his face.”

The leftist Lutheran minister is now challenging incumbent Rep. Zach Nunn (R-Iowa) in what analysts say is a tight election, with a good bit of the outside-the-state money coming the Democrat’s way.

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Fox News Digital reached out to the Trone Garriott campaign for comment and talked to an unidentified spokesperson who said, "As a minister in training, Sarah followed the direction of her supervising pastor and had no control over who walked through the church’s doors — it was her job to minister to everyone, including people she does not share beliefs with.” Wait, what?

I wonder what Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) would have told her on something as clear-cut as this. Isn’t he the one who’s been telling America’s military men and women not to follow “unlawful” orders? If anyone would have the right of refusal, one would think a Lutheran minister in training would have the right not to help marry two satanists.

Trone Garriott's spokesperson added, making a farce of bible quotations, “Like so many Iowa Christians, Sarah’s faith calls her to love thy neighbor, and she follows Jesus’ example of embodying his grace for everyone.”

Had the anonymous spokesperson ever picked up a Bible, nowhere in it does Jesus marry or condone the marrying of two satanists. I think He made it pretty clear that He came to abolish evil. That was the whole point. And of course, there’s the minor detail of the First Commandment, “You shall have no other gods before Me.”

Trone Garriott was ordained in 2008 as a Lutheran minister. Again, as recently as 2023, she seemed quite proud of her role in that satanist couple’s wedding.

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Sadly, we’re not done here. Do you remember Graham Platner? He’s the leftist with the Nazi tattoo who’s running for Senate in Maine. Well, here’s a quick video of one of his occult-loving campaign volunteers demonstrating what really matters to Democrats.

YIKES: Graham Platner sends staff wearing SATANIC OCCULT jewelry to scream at people to stop them from asking questions.



They have her read directly from a scripted note card.



This is WEIRD and NOT NORMAL. pic.twitter.com/ym5gMvkTDy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 14, 2026

As performative as the Democrats can be, sometimes you have to take them literally. If they tell you who they are, believe them. Well, believe them.

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