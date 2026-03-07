Mace and AOC Square Off Over Release of Sexual Harassment Records in Congress

Looks as if AOC may not 'believe all women'

There’s a big showdown happening in Congress right now, as members Nancy Mace and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez square off over a resolution Mace sponsored that would have required the release of certain records that reveal who in Congress have had sexual harassment claims filed against them and perhaps have settled those claims.

More to the point, on Feb. 24, Mace introduced a resolution to release sexual-harassment investigation records. The resolution would direct the House Ethics Committee to preserve and publicly disclose records of investigations that involve members of Congress committing sexual harassment or making unwelcome sexual advances.

Mace decided to introduce the resolution after she called for Texas Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales to resign from Congress for his troubling text messages that served as evidence of him sexually harassing a staff member.

That then led Gonzales to announce that he’s ending his campaign for reelection, admitting that he had an affair with a former staff member who later committed suicide.

“After deep reflection and with the support of my loving family, I have decided not to seek re-election while serving out the rest of this Congress with the same commitment I’ve always had to my district,” he posted to X on March 5.

Meanwhile, Mace’s resolution went nowhere fast. The same people who have been calling for the release of the Epstein files, but mostly on the condition that only dirt about Trump be released, are doing nothing about their own members violating all moral codes on matters of sexual harassment.

On the Epstein files, AOC has been very clear where she stands. Disclose, disclose, disclose.

🚨Rep. AOC on Epstein Files: "We need to get to the bottom of it. It does not matter if you are a Republican, Democrat, or donor."pic.twitter.com/w4huF8SMZW — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) February 3, 2026

That’s why it’s a bit curious that when the House voted 357-65 to “table” the resolution, AOC was in the camp to prevent any disclosure. By tabling the resolution, Congress essentially killed the measure. Those members worried that their unscrupulous behaviors may come to light have each other to thank for keeping a lid on all of it.

Twenty female Democrat representatives in Congress voted to prevent the disclosure of those sexual harassment investigation records. In addition to AOC, they included Nancy Pelosi, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, Maxine Waters, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and Pramila Jayapal.

Mace called AOC out for her hypocrisy on X.

🚨FRAUD ALERT🚨

AOC voted against releasing sexual harassment records of Members of Congress. But wants to lecture you on Epstein... pic.twitter.com/kZmYETi5lZ — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) March 6, 2026

As is her compulsion, AOC fired back pretty quickly.

Lady, your sloppy resolution would have doxxed victim statements that had identifying info.



It redacted names & NOTHING else. House empl. records can match statements to reverse ID names.



Take your job seriously. Fix your messy loopholes & I’d vote YES. You know that. Not hard! https://t.co/jfVyb8OL2N — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 7, 2026

When AOC pointed out that Mace’s resolution was “sloppy” and would have hurt victims of harassment, she contended that the measure would allow the inclusion of identifying information. True or not, this doesn’t change the fact that she, along with a large number of Democrats and Republicans are working to stop it all dead in its tracks.

AOC also said that if the records were disclosed, certain unproven allegations would harm the accuser and the accused.

Funny, she didn’t seem worried about any of that when the topic was the Epstein files. But don’t forget, AOC is one of the strongest advocates for women on Capitol Hill.

.@AOC: "All of these women are coming together in solidarity with each other, to support each other and to make sure that every single voice is amplified, protected and advanced in the United States of America." #WomensMarch2019 https://t.co/Qj3L4QM4c9 pic.twitter.com/I23ITZ2MJC — The Hill (@thehill) January 19, 2019

Issues such as this tend to be a little too revealing for all involved. The vote showed just how many people from both parties don’t want transparency on matters of sexual harassment. The situation exposed AOC and a lot of Democrat women as hypocritical frauds, that is, if you didn’t already know that. And while Mace is taking on some tough issues for women these days, it’s difficult for me to take her on face value.

She clearly has an ax to grind with some people on some issues, and in the process she’s showing us a side of Washington we don’t always get to see. That is a public service. On the other hand, I instinctively have my guard up whenever she's involved. Even when I think she’s telling at least a partial truth, I wonder where she’s going with this.

That doesn’t prevent me from cheering her on in this case regardless of her motivations, exposing the dishonesty and duplicity of the Democrats and "The Squad." Please, Nancy Mace, don’t let this feud drop. We’re here for it.

