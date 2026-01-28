BREAKING: Suspect Identified in Ihan Omar Assault

Tim O'Brien | 2:00 AM on January 28, 2026
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

A suspect has been identified in the spray liquid assault on Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota on Tuesday night. He’s Anthony Kazmierczak, 55. Additional information on him has not been made available. 

Kazmierczak allegedly charged Omar while she was delivering remarks at a town hall meeting in north Minneapolis. 

As Omar was speaking, Kazmierczak, who was sitting in the front row, stood up approached her with what Minneapolis police have said was a syringe filled with amber liquid. He got close enough to spray the liquid on the congressional representative. He then appeared to stagger to his right, shouting something that on video was unintelligible. 

Event security immediately tackled Kazmierczak and restrained him, while Omar herself took a few steps of her own towards him, before returning to the podium area, where she regrouped with her team. 

I reported on the details of the meeting when the news first broke. 

Members of the audience said that Kazmierczak shouted, “You must resign” to Omar before being apprehended. 

Oddly, instead of listening to her team when they told her to be examined, along with the liquid that landed on her clothing, Omar's response was, "That is what they want." She then proceeded to resume her remarks to the audience. She didn't even appear to be intent on treating the affected clothing.

When speaking to the group, she said, "We will continue. These f------ a--holes are not going to get away with this.” 

According to the New York Post, those in attendance near the podium said the spray smelled foul, “like vinegar or ammonia.”  

Mayor Jacob Frey commented that the incident was “unacceptable,” and then he added that “this kind of behavior will not be tolerated in our city.” I’m not sure where he’s been, but has he seen the kinds of behaviors in his city of late? 

The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) is now investigating and has stated that the suspect who “decided to assault” Omar “will be met with swift justice.”  

In a statement, the USCP said, “We are grateful for the rapid response of onsite security and our local law enforcement partners. We are now working with our federal partners to see this man faces the most serious charges possible to deter this kind of violence in our society.”  

This is good news. It means the Trump administration and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson will be in the loop to help ensure the investigation is conducted professionally, thoroughly, and properly.  

Kazmierczak was removed from the room, transported to Hennepin County Jail, and charged with 3rd degree assault. 

Speaking to reporters after the event, Omar said, "I survived war, and I’m definitely going to survive intimidation and whatever these people think that they can throw at me, because I’m built that way." 

As reported earlier, a large and growing number of X users are suspicious of how this event unfolded. Just based on the first few hours after this story broke, it already feels like a story that will have its share of drama, twists, and turns. Stay tuned.

