Making a Victim: 'Doctor's Appointment' Woman Is Not What the Left Wants You to Think She Is

Any time the left engineers a situation so that you have a seemingly innocent victim, viral videos follow and a fake narrative is set. That happened this week, when countless numbers of cameras in Minneapolis caught federal agents removing Aliya Rahman from her car against her will.

She performed her role beautifully, plunging her black sedan into an active ICE operation, defiantly refusing to cooperate with ICE agents until she forced them to remove her, screaming, and take her into custody. On cue, she made sure not to leave the scene without audibly communicating that she had a disability and was just on her way to a doctor’s appointment.

Here is the narrative the left wanted you to see.

US-Born Bangladeshi disabled woman dragged by ICE agents while heading to her doctor in Minneapolis.—The woman involved is Aliya Rahman (also referred to as Aliya or Alia in some reports), a 42- or 43-year-old US-born citizen of Bangladeshi origin (her father fled Bangladesh, pic.twitter.com/3xZeO4XLUT — Mamun Hossain✪ (@mamunxy) January 16, 2026

I don’t know about you, but when I drive to a doctor’s appointment, I try not to do anything that would get me arrested, but to each his own. Here is better context (ignore the text, watch the video).

As is so often the case, give it a couple of days and the truth comes out. Just don’t expect the New York Times and others to correct the record.

New reports reveal that Rahman is an LGBTQ activist who was very involved with Black Lives Matter (BLM). She appears to have ties to several other activist groups. Professionally, she’s a software engineer who currently resides in Minneapolis, but has lived in New York and Boston. In addition to English, she speaks Bengali.

Rahman plunged into prominence, literally, when she used her car to block ICE vehicles during a protest in Minneapolis on Jan. 13. She wouldn’t move the vehicle or leave it voluntarily, and so ICE officers had to drag her out. This created the optics that protest organizers love.

She shouted that she was disabled and just trying to get to her doctor’s appointment. Cue the fake outrage and a new fake narrative in the legacy media.

In reality, she is a fellow at the New America’s Open Technology Institute, which receives funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Ford Foundation, the Open Society Foundations (George Soros), and others.

No. Aliya Rahman is a professional activist pic.twitter.com/UDXRYADrEN — Supermarket Sushi (@bff77777) January 15, 2026

The Hindustan Times was able to uncover her bio on the Institute’s website, which said of Rahman, “Her work is informed by a background in legislative, electoral, and community organizing for racial and criminal justice campaigns, 15 years of software development for the social justice movement, and a former life as an educator and researcher working in public education and workforce development.”

In other words, it’s quite possible that just maybe, Rahman wasn’t all that interested in making that doctor’s appointment on Tuesday.

The Hindustan Times reports that “Rahman moved to Bangladesh with her family shortly after the nation’s liberation war against Pakistan ended in 1971.”

By the ripe old age of six, she said she realized she was “different,” and that would explain why later in life she decided to identify as “genderqueer.”

She returned to the U.S. to go to college.

Since then, she has been involved with the “Center for Community Change, Equality Ohio — an LGBT advocacy group — and Code for Progress.”

Her social media activity reveals that she has been a huge BLM supporter, and (surprise!) she has also supported the pro-Palestinian movement.

She has served as director of movement technology at Wellstone, a Minnesota-based nonprofit “that trains the community activists and political leaders that broadly make up the progressive Left.” According to her own words, her biggest accomplishment there was that she transformed the organization’s image from that of a “nice, white people-run organization” to “mostly queer, largely immigrant and overwhelmingly femme-identified or gender nonconforming.”

While it is not known if she was criminally charged after this most recent incident, she does have a record. According to the New York Post, she had previously been charged with criminal trespassing and driving under the influence in Ohio. She was also charged with driving without insurance in Illinois.

This is how the left creates its victims. All it needs is a few seconds of sympathetic video that can be edited for virality. Since she’s obviously trained, she knew what needed to be shouted as agents removed her from the scene. She knew the media would use her words to frame her as an innocent victim without question. The media did take her words at face value.

Even if it did come out later that she was no mere city resident who accidentally happened on this scene, it doesn’t matter. The narrative was formed, and it won’t change, not even when the truth comes out. Look for this pattern every time.

