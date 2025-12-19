Is Jake Tapper Actually Trying to Start a ‘Trump Mental Decline’ Narrative?

Tim O'Brien | 1:48 PM on December 19, 2025
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

What was the purpose of Jake Tapper’s book on Joe Biden’s mental decline? We all know it was to correct the record, but why? 

Was he just worried about his own reputation for posterity? Was it to make money? Probably not; books don’t make a lot of money for their authors. They serve other purposes. 

Advertisement

Was the book a setup for what we’re seeing now, where Tapper is trying to plant the seeds of the narrative that President Donald Trump is in cognitive decline? 

A case can be made that it's starting to look like that's what Tapper is up to. In typical passive-aggressive style, Tapper asks the doctor in the clip a few simple questions. His defense for the whole report most likely is, “Hey, I’m just asking the questions.” 

One thing is certain: Tapper and this good doctor didn’t innocently watch Trump give a speech this week and come away thinking, “You know, we need to start speculating on Trump’s mental health.” 

If CNN is good for anything, it’s to help Trump’s opponents inside and outside of government wage a propaganda war against him, and to come up with new fake news narratives that do just that. 

So, Tapper turned to Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a medical school professor, cardiologist, and regular CNN contributor. Tapper tells us that Reiner was Dick Cheney’s cardiologist, so there’s that. This is how narratives start. Doctors “innocently” concern troll on X. 

Advertisement

Tapper then had Reiner on his show to elaborate. Because they care. 

Reiner then told Tapper that it wasn’t what the president said in his address this week, but it was the cadence of his speech. He called Trump’s delivery “manic,” “disturbing,” and “almost frantic.” 

That’s it. Trump may have talked a little faster. That’s all he’s got. 

I watched Trump’s remarks and didn’t get that at all, but there you have it. From a doctor who never weighed in on Joe Biden’s bizarre whispering into microphones or his clear mental lapses on stage. But the fact that Trump spoke with more energy one day is cause for concern?

Related: Left Melts Down Over Kennedy Center Renaming, and I Have the Receipts Proving Their Hypocrisy

This is the same medical doctor who, in January 2024, while Joe Biden was president, decided to key in on candidate Trump’s mental health. 

Advertisement

In fact, in April of 2024, Reiner deflected questions about Biden’s health by trying once again to turn the question on Trump. 

In other words, for whatever reasons, Reiner has been trying to pin “mental health concerns” on Trump, to no avail. And now, thanks to Jake Tapper seeing the light, Reiner has found a sympathetic ear and a new microphone. But only when the president is Trump, you see.

Christmas is almost here, and we’ve got just the idea to round out your list for that special person in your life. There’s no better way to tell someone what they mean to you than giving them the gift of common-sense thinking and a break from the legacy media! PJ Media VIP memberships are on sale! Get 74% off an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership! Use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off a VIP membership!

Tim O'Brien

Tim O’Brien is a veteran communications and crisis management consultant based in Pittsburgh. He’s the author of The Essential Crisis Communications Plan: A crisis management process that fits your culture, available on Amazon. He’s the host of the Shaping Opinion podcast on Substack and all of the major video and audio podcast platforms.  

When he’s not working, he’s usually listening to a podcast, driving down some country back road near his home, dreaming of a Pittsburgh Pirates team that actually wins – or some combination of all of the above.

Reach him at: Tim (at) OBrienCommunications.com. Follow him on X: @TimOBrienPgh.

Read more by Tim O'Brien

Category:

COLUMNS

Tags:

CNN DONALD TRUMP JAKE TAPPER

Recommended

How Trump Used Tucker Carlson’s Stupidity, Gullibility, and Paranoia to Score a Free Primetime Speech Scott Pinsker
West Coast, Messed Coast™ — 58 Reasons Why Blue Cities Are Circling the Drain Victoria Taft
Jonathan Karl Can’t Recall a More ‘Partisan’ Speech Than Trump’s. Who Wants to Tell Him? Matt Margolis
Left Melts Down Over Kennedy Center Renaming, and I Have the Receipts Proving Their Hypocrisy Matt Margolis
The Morning Briefing: FINALLY — Rogue Judge Held Accountable for Being a Scofflaw Idiot Stephen Kruiser
Ten Dollar Gasoline: Coming Soon to California Eric Florack

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Thursday Essay: The Three Rob Reiners
Faith All Over the Place, Episode 23: The Meaning of Advent With Ashley McCully
It's a Very Five O'Clock Somewhere Christmas
Advertisement