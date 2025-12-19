Disgraced D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith Tells Her Critics ‘Eff You!’

Tim O'Brien | 6:17 PM on December 19, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Did she say what I think she said? Oh, yeah. She did. 

In yet another example of failed public servants who have no sense of shame, embattled Washington, D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith put on a show at what was described as a “walkout ceremony” after resigning under questionable circumstances. Smith is under investigation for allegations of manipulating crime data. 

As the Associated Press put it, “Smith, appointed in 2023, had been brought in to stabilize a department facing staffing shortages and a city shaken by post-pandemic crime. But her tenure unfolded amid a fierce battle over authority, as (President) Trump asserted federal control over the Metropolitan Police Department and deployed National Guard troops and federal agents alongside the city’s officers.” 

You might remember that press conference once federal resources were brought in to bail her department out, and when asked about the new chain of command, Smith had no idea what “chain of command” even meant. 

Well, this week, Smith proved that any time she steps up to a podium, it’s appointment TV. In her parting words to the force, it felt like a revival tent. It felt like church. From watching her speak, you’d never know she’s leaving her post in disgrace. In her parting words as chief, she had some choice comments for her detractors. 

Smith has only been a part of the Metropolitan Police Department for three years, the last two as its chief. 

“To my haters,” she said, followed by a dramatic pause, and then, "F you!"  

Playing the victim, she warned the crowd that she was about to go into churchy sermon mode, and that’s exactly what she did, transforming her persona at the podium to that of a fiery preacher, turning an audience of police officers into a rowdy congregation. 

Keep in mind, she’s facing serious allegations from the House Oversight Committee and the U.S. Attorney that the department had tampered with crime data under her leadership. 

She delivered a denial, "Never would I, never will I compromise my integrity for a few crime numbers."  

She referred to the words of Jesus on the cross (sort of), "No, it's not a drop the mic moment. ... I forgive you." 

I couldn’t help but be reminded of Erika Kirk’s recent decision to forgive her late husband’s murderer in such a sincere, heartfelt, and emotional way that most were speechless when they saw it. Somehow, Smith’s message of forgiveness landed quite differently. 

Later, channeling Greta Thunberg, Smith put her critics on blast, saying, "How dare you attack my integrity. Attack my character. You don't know who I belong to." 

"Preacher" Smith wasn’t finished. She said that when she spoke with Mayor Muriel Bowser about her resignation, she believed God selected her for this test.   

In her final and more measured words before leaving the stage, Smith said she’s not to blame for the rigged crime data, but she did not deny that the data had its issues: "The same folks who said in that report that they changed their numbers, and I did not. The report is very clear that I did not. You should investigate those folks." And then she walked off. 

Bowser named Smith chief in 2023 after Smith had served one year as the department’s chief equity officer and the chief of the U.S. Park Police. Her last day as Metro chief is scheduled for Dec. 31. Executive Assistant Chief Jeffery Carroll will serve as interim police chief.  

Can I get an "Amen?"

Tim O'Brien

Tim O’Brien is a veteran communications and crisis management consultant based in Pittsburgh. He’s the author of The Essential Crisis Communications Plan: A crisis management process that fits your culture, available on Amazon. He’s the host of the Shaping Opinion podcast on Substack and all of the major video and audio podcast platforms.  

When he’s not working, he’s usually listening to a podcast, driving down some country back road near his home, dreaming of a Pittsburgh Pirates team that actually wins – or some combination of all of the above.

Reach him at: Tim (at) OBrienCommunications.com. Follow him on X: @TimOBrienPgh.

