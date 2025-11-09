Fed-Up Normies on X Ratio Socialist Senate Candidate Over ‘Pharmacy Desert’ Claim

You’ve never heard of Joe Tache, but chances are that over the next year, you will hear a little more about him for all the wrong reasons. Although the 30-year-old Northeastern University graduate is running for U.S. Senate in Massachusetts to unseat incumbent Democrat Ed Markey, we surprisingly know very little about him at this stage.

Advertisement

According to his website, he is running as a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL). He’s a bearded Millennial who favors Malcolm X-style glasses. He’s been “a youth worker, community organizer, and socialist based in Boston. For over ten years, Joe has been part of — and been shaped by — organizations and movements in Massachusetts.”

His issues are “worker exploitation, war, police brutality, gentrification, and many other issues. He dedicates much of his time to writing and educating about the root cause of these issues: capitalism.”

I tried some secondary research and can’t determine if he comes from a poor, a middle-class, or upper-class background. Since most candidates like to brag about their humble roots if they have them, I find the lack of such discussion about him very curious, especially since low-income people are the ones he purports to champion the most.

Another red flag for me is that his campaign website says he has been “shaped by a decade of experience in the struggle.” A decade is ten years, and he’s 30. What was he doing the other 20? Was he not “in the struggle"? Why? Keep in mind, he’s not claiming he struggled. He’s claiming he’s “in the struggle” the way one might describe how they’ve worked on campaigns about “the struggle.” I think if we knew more about his upbringing and prior background, we’d have a better sense of how he comes at this.

Advertisement

Of course, he credits the deaths of Michael Brown, George Floyd, and Trayvon Martin; three wars he didn’t fight in; and “The Great Recession” as the things that have shaped him. It’s just not exactly clear how they affected him directly, other than that they made him feel bad and perhaps angry. That’s much different than if you are hungry as a toddler and you watch your father physically abuse your mother, creating core memories. But Tache doesn’t let you into his life before his radicalization in college.

Even there, his points of reference seem, for the most part, to be observational, not experiential. Did something happen to him personally? He doesn’t say.

But now, with all the experience and knowledge he’s been able to glean from the world in his 30 years, he feels he has the solution. It’s the same one that socialists have had for over a century.

Not surprisingly, in order to get there from here, you must tear down what’s already working so that you can rebuild the economy and the world in the socialist likeness of Lenin.

Now that you know a little bit about Mr. Tache, you should also know how ratioed he just got in the past few days over his use of the “desert” theme from current socialist messaging. Socialists now like to use the whole desert metaphor to characterize societal wants. To draw attention to something that they say is lacking and that taxpayers should fix through higher taxes, they add “desert” to the end of whatever to make it sound like it’s a real thing.

Advertisement

For example, you may have heard the term “food desert” before. That’s how leftists describe inner-city areas that drive grocery stores out of business and out of their communities because of nonstop shoplifting and theft. But rather than blame the cause of the problem, leftists blame store owners for closing their doors after losing their own money due to said theft. That’s how we get “food deserts.”

To be sure, Tache isn’t happy with just having food deserts. Now he’s trying to gin up concern for something he calls “pharmacy deserts.” According to Tache, for something to qualify as a “pharmacy desert” you have to be a half-mile or farther away from your nearest pharmacy.

580,000 people in Massachusetts live in “pharmacy deserts,” areas where residents live at least half a mile away from the nearest drugstore. It doesn't have to be this way — healthcare is a human right! pic.twitter.com/jkMh3xjFVa — Joe Tache (@Tache4MA) November 6, 2025

Never mind that most able-bodied people can walk that distance in a few minutes. For others who can’t walk that far, many pharmacies have delivery drivers. If that’s not an option, you can ride a bike, ride a scooter, drive a car, take an Uber, take a taxi, or take a bus — and in under 10 minutes, you can get to a drug store within most major cities. If you don’t live in a city, you’re going to be more than half a mile away from most things. It’s just a fact.

Advertisement

But as we’ve seen, facts don’t matter to leftists. Someone can be poor, and that may be a fact. The left will build an entire fictional narrative around that fact. The left will often create grievances of their own imagination, and then offer imaginary causes, imaginary culprits, and imaginary solutions — usually ones that take away more of your money and freedoms.

That’s where “desert” narratives originate. They are contrivances designed to control you, not to help someone else.

Did I mention how tired and fed up most normies are with this kind of thing? You can see it by how many on X trolled Tache for his "pharmacy desert" video. I saw it directly when I posted about it through my little account and got higher than usual engagement on my own post.

I think I live in a pharmacy desert. And a grocery store desert. And a beer distributor desert. And a liquor store desert. And a chiropractor desert. And a dentist desert. But we do have a Dairy Queen nearby, so there's that. — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrienPgh) November 8, 2025

That post must have tapped some pent-up frustration from a few normies who joined in.

same. but we have whataburger. — pinkpixie life (@thepinkpixi) November 8, 2025





I live in a Dairy Queen desert 😔 — Lorie Darlin 🏜️ (@KMAG_YOLO) November 8, 2025





I lived an hour and half away from town, in the literal desert . Town people are so weird — RattleCan36 (@can3630894) November 8, 2025

Advertisement

One response to mine sort of summed up all of the flaws in Tache’s thinking.

I, too, do not live in a rowhouse in the middle of a commercial district. — GulagInmate57908 (@GulagInmate5790) November 8, 2025

In order to fit within Tache’s model for a socialist utopia, you must live in an urban setting in a commercial district. Otherwise the logic just falls apart and Tache’s leftist worldview collapses under the weight of reality.

One thing that was encouraging from this thread is the sheer number of conservatives and others who felt the need to give Tache’s “pharmacy desert” campaign issue all of the disrespect it deserved.

The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this. Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.