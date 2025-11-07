A Bangor of a Creepy Tale: Convicted Killer Finds Her Calling in Politics

Maine has long been a blue state, but one town may be worth adding to the list of absolute bizzarro parts of the country worth avoiding if you want to keep your sanity. In my unofficial list of such places, you would find Portland, Ore.; of course, the woke nation of California, which rests on land originally occupied by native Americans; and now Bangor.

Advertisement

The pattern was already there, but because Maine only tends to become consequential during midterm and presidential election years, a lot happens in the cold, coastal state that flies under the radar. I mean, Susan Collins, who is a liberal by just about any standard, is technically a Republican senator from Maine.

More recently, we’ve seen Graham Platner emerge. He’s a Democrat who lives about 45 minutes south of Bangor, and he’s running in a likely futile attempt to unseat Collins in next year’s midterms. If you need a reminder of who he is, he’s the one who claims he had a Nazi tattoo on his chest for years before he knew what it was about. As our Chris Queen reported, the tattoo features “a skull-and-crossbones ‘death head’ symbol called a Totenkopf. According to Jewish Insider, Platner says that he got the tattoo when he was in the military serving in Croatia after a night of heavy drinking.”

Speaking of drinking, I’m not buying. I'm not buying that or anything else when it comes to Platner. Of course, this could be a one-off, right? Platner isn’t proof that nearby Bangor is off its rocker, is he? Hold on, partner.

Consider the case of Angela Walker, who was just elected to a seat on the Bangor City Council.

Bangor is best known for once being called the “Lumber Capital of the World” and for being the home of an off-the-beam X user named Stephen King. I think he may have once been an aspiring author, too.

Advertisement

Add Walker to the list of things the beleaguered town will now be associated with. This past week, she was part of a field of nine candidates for three open seats. In other words, voters had at least six other options to choose from, and they gave Walker 2,231 votes for the win. She will be sworn into office on Monday, Nov. 10.

Walker’s platform was to address homelessness and substance abuse and recovery in the town. To be clear, she wasn’t promising to clean up the streets for law-abiding – Bangoreans? Bangorites? Bangors? Whatever.

No, she was mostly interested in making sure that the homeless people were better accommodated in their homelessness and substance abuse, but not really to solve it as a public health and safety issue. Garden variety Democrat stuff in a political sense. She was endorsed by a leftist nonprofit organization called Food & Medicine, because of course.

Oh, and I almost forgot. There’s one more thing, and I kid you not. Walker is a convicted killer. She served 10 years in prison for manslaughter.

Meet Angela Walker. She was just elected to Bangor, Maine City Council



She was previously convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 10 years for kiIIing a tourist, allegedly because he called her a “racist” name.



He was found severely beaten and suffocated with sand stuffed… pic.twitter.com/5kQXvUL4RW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 6, 2025

Advertisement

According to all reports, she, along with her brother Benjamin Humphrey, pled guilty in 2003 to the 2002 killing of a 35-year-old Canadian tourist named Derek Rogers who was visiting Old Orchard Beach, which is just south of Portland, Maine.

Related: He Put an Elderly Pro-Lifer in the Hospital and Got No Prison Time. Will Trump’s DOJ Intervene?

Walker had said that Rogers used an offensive slur against her. Rogers could not be reached to confirm if this is true because he’s dead. An altercation ensued that left Rogers looking like something from a Stephen King novel, but it wasn’t the pounding he took that killed him. It would appear someone shoved sand down Rogers’ throat to the point he suffocated. In an almost predictable Stephen King plot line, it was a local Maine fisherman who found the dead body.

America is so broken. Voters in Maine elected Angela Walker, a violent murderer, as a new city councilor.

The glittering pinnacle of progressive enlightenment.https://t.co/SBSZWzBh9C pic.twitter.com/Onxq5AAMSq — 𝖕Ⲁȥ (@_p4z_) November 6, 2025

This new member of the Bangor council has made no secret of her past, which, in addition to this killing, also includes homelessness and drug addiction. But no worries, Walker told the Bangor News Daily when she campaigned for office: “That’s my past. I don’t live there anymore and I’m a different person.”

Advertisement

That’s a relief. I was worried that she still ‘lived there,’ but I’m glad she doesn’t live wherever one must live in order to suffocate someone with sand.

If it’s any consolation for both Republicans and Democrats, she ran as an independent, so while everything about her screams today’s Democrat party, she did the DNC a solid by running without a party affiliation. Now the party doesn't have to claim her officially, but you can bet it will count on her vote.

As an epilogue to this creepy tale from a sleepy little town that has been the setting for similarly creepy fictional tales, it just seems so fitting, doesn’t it? A convicted killer who suffocated her victim has now found her calling in politics.

The Schumer Shutdown drags on, harming Americans while Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats fight for healthcare for illegals. They own this. Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.