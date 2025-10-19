Secret Service Finds Hunting Stand in Florida With Line of Sight to Air Force One ‘Exit Area’

Fox News broke the story that the FBI is now investigating a hunting stand the U.S. Secret Service discovered with a “direct line of sight” to where the president exits Air Force One in Florida at the Palm Beach International Airport.

BREAKING: The U.S. Secret Service uncovered a suspicious hunting stand with a direct line of sight to where President Trump exits Air Force One at the Palm Beach International Airport, officials tell FOX News Digital. pic.twitter.com/xFi42bpVcv — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 19, 2025

According to Fox News: “Agents found the stand on Thursday, and the FBI is now leading an investigation into the discovery. FBI Director Kash Patel said the hunting stand has not yet been connected to any individual.

“’Prior to the President’s return to West Palm Beach, USSS discovered what appeared to be an elevated hunting stand within sight line of the Air Force One landing zone,’ Patel told Fox News Digital. ‘No individuals were located at the scene. The FBI has since taken the investigatory lead, flying in resources to collect all evidence from the scene, and deploying our cell phone analytics capabilities.

Fox News reported that Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi confirmed that his agency is working with the FBI as well as law enforcement in Palm Beach County to learn more.

He said that Secret Service agents were conducting their "advance security preparations" prior to the president’s arrival in Palm Beach when they found the stand.

"There was no impact to any movements and no individuals were present or involved at the location," he said to Fox News. "While we are not able to provide details about the specific items or their intent, this incident underscores the importance of our layered security measures."

Fox News reports that its law enforcement sources said “the stand appeared to have been set up months ago."

🚨 Secret Service has discovered a suspicious hunting stand with a direct line of sight to where President Trump exits Air Force One at the Palm Beach International Airport



The stand appears to have been set up “months ago.”



The FBI is now leading the investigation pic.twitter.com/Mm6PN24eN3 — Martin Walsh (@martinwalsh__) October 19, 2025

The local CBS affiliate in West Palm Beach, CBS12, reported that the incident prompted the closure of Southern Blvd. between Congress Ave. and Military Trail yesterday afternoon for what the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) described as an FBI investigation.

Just recently, Ryan Routh was convicted of attempted assassination of the president on a Florda golf course. He had set up a “sniper’s nest” along a fence line adjacent to a course where Trump was expected to play.

That was the second attempted assassination of Trump that we know of. The most notable one came on July 13, 2024 when Trump was wounded in the ear while he was on stage at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.