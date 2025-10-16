Prosecutors Expected to Seek Indictment of John Bolton Today

Tim O'Brien | 1:54 PM on October 16, 2025
AP Photo/Martin Mejia

According to a number of news reports, “anonymous sources familiar with the matter” say federal prosecutors are expected today to request that a grand jury indict John Bolton, President Donald Trump’s former national security advisor. Charges may center on his alleged mishandling of classified documents. 

In August, federal officers conducted a search of Bolton’s home in Maryland and his office in Washington, D.C. All of this was centered on claims that Bolton possessed classified materials. Today’s developments follow federal law enforcement claims to the court that during their August raid of Bolton’s home, they were able to obtain materials that were marked “classified,” “secret,” and “confidential.” 

To conduct their court-approved search of Bolton’s house, prosecutors had to submit an affidavit that centered on accusations related to the publishing of Bolton’s autobiographical book The Room Where It Happened in 2019-2020. In September, the court unsealed a redacted version of that affidavit. 

For his part, Bolton has denied taking any classified documents related to his government service, and he said that when he wrote his memoir, no unauthorized classified information was published. 

The first Trump Administration had sued and failed to block publication of the book. The federal judge in that case had concerns over the possibility that Bolton may have included classified information in the book that could pose a national security risk. Under President Joe Biden, the Department of Justice (DOJ) dropped the case

Bolton served as President George H.W. Bush’s ambassador to the United Nations. He was national security advisor to Trump in his first term. After that, he was a vocal critic of Trump. 

Abbe Lowell, a lawyer for Bolton, had previously told USA Today in a "written statement that many of the referenced materials were ‘previously approved’ in a review before Bolton published his memoir." 

It’s anticipated that the DOJ will seek charges similar to the ones levied against Trump when he was accused of mishandling classified documents. Those charges were dropped after he won the presidential election of 2024. 

Of course, the legacy media is framing this as retribution along with everything else the president does to correct past wrongs in government. Today’s events come after the indictments of former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James. 

