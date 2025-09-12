Dehumanization: How the Left Justifies Killing Conservatives

Of all the countless social media posts that have demonstrated near-total desensitization to current events and the dehumanization of conservatives, one stands out for me. It’s a video of a rather petite woman, smiling into the camera as though she is talking to a friend. Only her words betray her kindly persona: "Live by the sword, die by the sword. You did say that gun deaths were an acceptable side effect of gun rights." She punctuates the end of video with callous laughter.

Advertisement

Liberals are celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death



“Live by the sword, die by the sword. He did say that gun deaths were an acceptable side effect of gun rights.”



The deranged creepy laugh at the end while smiling makes me absolutely furious. The rage I feel…. Enough is enough. pic.twitter.com/QLXiXQVoCr — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) September 10, 2025

How did she get here? How did we get here?

Some might blame demonic forces, and that should never be ruled out. Some blame SSRI drugs that are prescribed pervasively to younger generations.That should be investigated. Some blame a social media environment where millions of people, particularly young people, are so addicted to screens that they really can’t tell the difference between real life and the abstract. Even when confronted with the worst things that can happen in real life, like murder, they still can’t grasp the gravity and depth of it. It’s almost like there is no gravity or depth at all. The concepts are simply missing, a glitch in their mental software.

Current trends warrant much more extensive and deeper investigation with a focus on getting real answers, not just more questions.

All of this is just the backdrop for what is actually happening. That woman actually did willfully make that selfie video. TikTok and other social media users really have been celebrating the murder of Charlie Kirk. The American left has a mental sickness, as PJ Media's Catherine Salgado has reported. Society has turned a very dark corner.

While it is impossible at this point to understand everything, there has been a clear pathway to this point. Working backwards, Charlie was shot for what he believed, for his speech. The shooter’s motives haven’t been detailed yet, but given the reaction among the assassination’s celebrants collectively, a disturbing number of people felt Charlie deserved to be killed for his beliefs.

Advertisement

Civilized and otherwise normal people can’t come to this juncture unless someone convinced them that certain beliefs and certain speech are dangerous enough to cause individual and mass harm. In other words, if I can convince you that people will die because of the kind of things Charlie has said, then I can lead you to conclude that something had to happen to stop that “dangerous” and “harmful” speech.

But that alone isn’t enough. Normal people don’t advocate for the killing of non-violent people just for the things they say. That’s why some of the most evil and shrewd operatives walking on this planet know that to win acceptance of murder as an activist tool, they must first dehumanize their targets.

Related: Charlie Kirk and Rush Limbaugh Showed Us How to Defeat the Left

This has been building for years, and it has been particularly strong since Donald Trump became president. As early as 2016, it was largely accepted that anyone wearing a MAGA hat in public was subjecting himself or herself to physical and verbal harassment and assault.

Turning Point USA volunteers learned to expect that their detractors on college campuses would get into their events and cause scenes, and not infrequently attack them and vandalize their tables, tents, and displays.

Trump has been called “Hitler” and a “fascist” so routinely that, in the leftist bubbles on social media and in the legacy media, those words are branded to him and the MAGA movement at large.

Since it seems the only period of history that matters to the left is Germany in the 1940s, let’s look at this through the prism of what the Nazis did to dehumanize the Jews, which ultimately convinced regular Germans to tacitly condone the atrocities that followed.

Advertisement

Propaganda framed the Jews as subhuman and parasitic. Newspapers and movies branded the Jews as rats. Powerful posters and language from speeches contained messaging that these “subhuman” Jews were the enemies of humanity and deserved extermination.

The Nazi Party conducted a sustained campaign. It wasn’t spontaneous or sporadic. It was concerted, focused, and used to achieve a larger objective. One fueled by hate and a desire for complete dominance over society.

Even someone schooled in America’s public education system in the 2010s knows that World War II happened and there was this fascist named Hitler. What they most likely don’t realize is that the kind of psychological manipulation used on the Germans 85 years ago is now happening to them. They don’t realize that in this case, they are on the side of those who would dehumanize others.

All a conservative needs to do today to be dehumanized by this movement is to speak out for Christianity, or for Donald Trump, or against DEI, or for conservative values, or for Israel and the Jews.

Do that and you’ve made yourself less than human in the eyes of screen-addicted, SSRI-addled, post-COVID leftists who can no longer distinguish between reality and fiction.

That’s how we got to this point, where young liberal women who are not the kind of people you’d find at an MMA match can, at the same time, find themselves posting social media videos of themselves that revel in the spilling of blood among anyone who doesn’t confirm their worldview.

Advertisement

Dehumanization. Conditioning. It’s real, and it’s intentional. PJ Media's Jamie K. Wilson dug into this in her own report on how the left is now revealing itself for who it is and what it is. But behind all of it are the messengers, the strategists, the ones who give the politicians and the news media their lines. They are the masterminds of the systemic dehumanization of conservatives. This can no longer be ignored.