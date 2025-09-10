Elon Musk Jumps in With Eoghan McCabe on Iryna Zarutska Mural Project

After George Floyd died and in the mayhem over the Black Lives Matter and Antifa riots, a cottage industry of artistic murals erupted, transforming Floyd from a common street thug into a saintly martyr. Within days of his death, a mural was painted on the site where Floyd died at the Cup Foods convenience store at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue. Shortly thereafter, a second mural was painted nearby.

This sparked artists across the country and around the world to add to the contrived mythology of Floyd, creating murals in places as far away as Idlib, Syria, Barcelona, Spain, Dublin, and Berlin. The murals were one of the few purely peaceful ways Floyd was honored at the time.

Fast forward to this week, when news of the murder of Iryna Zarutska broke, and conservatives and everyday people were outraged, while the legacy media and the Left remained silent. No riots, no looting from the right, but plenty of anger.

That anger, and a respect for Zarutska, appears to have inspired the CEO and founder of Intercom, Eoghan McCabe, to post on X that he’s “offering $500k in $10k grants to paint murals of the face of Iryna Zarutska in prominent US city locations.”

He then provided an email address to learn more about this impromptu memorial project.

This morning, Elon Musk posted on X: “I will contribute $1M.” With momentum like this, expect to start seeing the face of Zarutska in a city near you.

Who is McCabe?

He’s a Berkeley-based entrepreneur who is prominent in the AI customer service sector. Earlier this week, like millions of Americans, he was outraged by the cold-blooded killing of Zarutska.

He called for quick consequences for the person convicted of this crime, “I do think that rapid, public executions for crimes like this are a spiritual goal that we should point ourselves towards. I worry about Western society if we can’t react in proportion to how evil this is.”

In another post on X, McCabe said, “It's an objective fact that leftism is responsible for this[.] The leftist politicians who kept this monster free are evil, and must be very severely punished[.]”

Zarutska’s murder has outraged Americans for a number of reasons this week. The killing itself was so sudden and so gruesome on public transportation in a relatively safe city like Charlotte, that anyone who spends any time in public spaces can easily imagine something like this happening to them. The fact that the killing happened on August 22, but it only emerged in the public consciousness over a week later, and only on social media at first, is unsettling. How can such an inhuman act not make national news?

Related to this is the reaction on the right. The cultural dilemma for everyone is based on trust in the news media. If the news media willfully ignores or even buries a story like this to advance its narratives, then what good is it? Matt Margolis detailed how wretched the legacy media behaved once conservatives shamed it into covering the story.

A healthy media landscape would shout this news early and often as a warning to America that something needs to be done about crime and the people who commit it. Now.

Instead, through its silence and even worse, for blaming conservatives for noticing the murder, the news media has decidedly taken a stance in favor of more crime, more murder, more killings of people like Zarutska at the hands of hardened criminals like Decarlos Brown, Jr.

For more information or to donate to the mural project, McCabe directed his followers to email [email protected].

