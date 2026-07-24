'Unwoke' Free-for-All #104: Trump Keeps Playing a Brilliant Long Game

(Reminder: Every episode is on the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

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It is often difficult to remember that there really was a time when the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media were slightly less insane than they are now. One of their most irritating habits here in the Trump Derangement Syndrome era is that they hysterically overreact to virtually everything that President Trump does, personally or politically.

It is infantile to expect anything a president proposes or supports to yield immediate results, but everything about leftism is childish, and it's only getting worse. In this episode, Kevin and I discuss the fact that President Trump is playing a deliberate long game and always looking much farther down the road than the Democrats are capable of seeing.

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OK, some Republicans are politically myopic too.

It is important for President Trump's supporters to trust that he knows what he's doing. I find it both pathetic and amusing when detractors who don't have even a fraction of his finance or business experience think that they know more than he does when it comes to economic matters. People need to learn to stay in their lanes.

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Kevin and I continue to speed along in the Politically Well-Informed Snark lane, and we're quite content to never swerve outside of it.

Unless it's into the New Dive Bar Discovery lane, of course. We're rather well known there too.

Enjoy!

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