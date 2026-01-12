Let's Buckle Up for an Election Year Worsening of the Dems' TDS Fever Dream

People are fond of saying things like, "It's going to get a lot worse before it gets better," when in the midst of uncertainty. Short term pessimism is rarely a risky bet, but it can wear one down after a while. Here is the part where I would love to be the bringer of sunshine, but this column is about the Democrats, so dark clouds prevail. When talking about the folks on the other side of the aisle, "It's going to get a lot worse," is sufficient.

Advertisement

Tensions are always heightened during midterm or presidential election years, of course, even in the best of times. By "best of times," I mean times when political opposites could at least fake getting along. We're not there now and we probably won't ever be there again. The Democrats' descent into Trump-induced madness is a tragic journey from which they will never return.

Inspired by the example set by their High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama, Dems had already normalized the demonization of their political opponents. Prior to his arrival in the White House, the party of tolerance was referring to President George W. Bush as "Hitler." The pattern of escalation was established when then-candidate Donald Trump came down the Golden Escalator in 2015. When he won in 2016 and deposed their alcoholic Queen of Entitlement, the Dems were irrevocably broken.

Put mildly, Trump's return to power at the beginning of last year was a seismic triggering moment for the poor dears. Now it's like every patient in the insane asylum got lobotomies that didn't take, so they're dumber and crazier. Please believe me when I say that I am being as kind and generous as I can here.

Because I read the Opinion sections of The New York Times and The Washington Post every workday, I stay on top of the daily status of the Democrats' Trump Derangement Syndrome nervous breakdown. After my brief hiatus to begin the year, I knew I would be wandering into an extra helping of crazy now that we're in an election year.

Advertisement

Veteran New York Times columnist Frank Bruni had one of the least ridiculous TDS takes, but it was still a good hint of what we're in for this year. Here's Bruni's assessment of Trump's press conference after the capture of Nicolás Maduro:

But when, later that morning, he stood before television cameras at Mar-a-Lago to take his victory lap, it was more a victory wobble. He looked spent. He spoke in a mumbling, meandering fashion. He wasn’t President George W. Bush landing on an aircraft carrier in a flight suit in 2003 to deliver a speech prematurely declaring America’s interventions in Iraq a success; he was the same old Trump in the same old duds droning on in the same old way, only he sounded older. Granted, the 79-year-old president had been up all night or almost all night, a fact evident in part because he took a 4:30 a.m. call on his mobile phone from my Times colleague Tyler Pager. Anyone in Trump’s dress shoes would be exhausted. But his bearing and his cadence suggested something more than a mere sleep deficit, as did his inability to sound triumphant as he claimed another triumph, to flash much color as he peacocked. At a moment like that, you’d expect there to be enough adrenaline pumping through him for a pumped-up performance. Instead he delivered a wound-down one.

Advertisement

That's right, the president who is routinely derided by Bruni and his ilk as being a pompous blowhard is now not bringing enough cockiness to the spotlight. The propagandists in the mainstream media are reminiscent of a cacophonous day care center full of toddlers: noisy, demanding, and shrieking whenever they don't get what they want. What they want is for President Trump to disappear, so the shrieking is nonstop.

One of my favorite things about Trump is that he is well aware that the MSMers will never be satisfied with anything that he does, so he never worries about making them happy. There are many Republican politicians who know that the media hacks hate them, but will still try and buddy up to the enemy.

We're still in the chilly early days of the new year, so the loons aren't even getting warm yet. The Democrats will be running against Trump this year even though he won't be on any ballots. That's an opportunity for the Republicans, as the behavior of Dem candidates won't be enhanced by the relentless focus on the president. There should be a lot of unforced errors for GOP candidates to take advantage of.

That's the upside. The downside is that the Dems will be beyond wearisome. As we have discussed many times, there are always new lows for them to find, and they're eager explorers when plumbing the depths.

Advertisement

Click the button to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Truth Isn’t Going to Shout Itself

Get exclusive access to all my content—columns, podcasts, and videos—when you join PJ Media VIP.

Use promo code FIGHT for 60% off and start fighting back against the media spin.