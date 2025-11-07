'Unwoke' Free-for-All #93: How Long Will It Take Mamdani to Ruin NYC?

(Reminder: Every episode is on the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

We are SO back, people. This episode was recorded two days after Comrade Jihadi was elected to be the next mayor of New York City. Kevin and I have decades of fond NYC stand-up memories, so this is disheartening for both of us. I can't wait to see how the Sharia comedy scene takes shape there.

I think we all know that the Escape From New York allusions and references will be going on for quite a while.

Kevin and I have a thoughtful (for us) conversation about just how long it might take Zohran Mamdani to turn The Big Apple into The Wormy Commie Apple. We're not exactly rooting for NYC's destruction, but we know that the sooner it happens, the sooner Mamdani will be shown the door.

Or we hope so, anyway. I have some thoughts on who and what may help him linger.

It is good to be back, and we're working hard to sync up our schedules. Now that Kevin is a radio stud, the weekdays are a lot more hectic for him. It's weird for those of us who have been doing stand-up for a living most of our adult lives to suddenly have daytime gigs. It's been years for me and I'm still not used to it. WHAT EVEN IS MORNING?!?!? (Side note: I can't wait to get back on the road once in a while.)

Let's leave on a lighthearted note. As my good friend, "Five O'Clock Somewhere" co-host, and partner in thought crime Stephen Green wrote the other day, the meme wars are on. This one cracked me up. Enjoy!

Oh sht 😂 pic.twitter.com/E9bKnb0469 — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) November 5, 2025

