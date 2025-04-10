Counter-Punching the Dem Media's Panic Propaganda Has Never Been More Important

The political media landscape here in the United States has been undergoing a great change for several years. For those of us in conservative digital/new media, the pace of the change seemed almost glacial until last year. Things started to pick up in late 2022 when the sale of Twitter to Elon Musk was finalized, then really blew up during last year's presidential election.

While the Democrats' go-to media sources for prevarication dissemination have been weakened, they still have a lot of fight left in them. This battle is far from being over.

Because the Democrats are bereft of policy ideas that can attract voters, their only play at the moment is to try and disrupt President Trump's efforts to clean up the Biden administration's messes with noise. Lots and lots of noise. Sadly, it's a ploy that still works. D.C. politicians on both sides of the aisle are still rattled by rage mobs that get a lot of social media attention.

So are some voters who don't spend their days consumed with politics (they really exist!). True, there aren't as many of them as there used to be, but there are enough to swing elections. The Democrats may be flailing right now, but flailing people are usually good at making a lot of noise, too. Right now, the Dems are banking on their noise machine. They've recently had Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez traipsing about the country, screeching about "OLIGARCHS" to the low-info left crowd. The mainstream media hacks have been covering these events as if there is some sort of spiritual revival going on.

Not to be outdone by America's richest commie senator, or America's dumbest bartender, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, hasn't shut up since January 20 and is being fêted in the propaganda press as someone who could lead the Democrats out of the political desert in which they're currently wandering.

No, really.

The noise machine has been at peak shriek ever since President Trump announced that he was carrying through with the tariff plan that he campaigned on. It's like watching a toddler having a tantrum and being convinced that he's hit max capacity for his vocal chords, only to see him dial up the screaming louder and louder. Unlike the toddler, the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media never seem to cry themselves out.

It's important to constantly remind ourselves exactly what it is that the Dems' media lapdogs are trying to accomplish. In this case, they hope to weaken support for Trump's difficult but necessary attempt to transform a global trade situation that's long been unfavorable to the United States. It's a situation that Trump talked about as a private citizen years ago.

The task for me and my colleagues these days is to cut through the noise on the other side—most of the time, anyway. Out-shouting them is occasionally necessary. The reason we have been put in a better position to do this is that the support of our VIP subscribers continually propels us towards a more equal footing with the dinosaur media propagandists. We wouldn't have made it through the blacklisting days of COVID without them.

Joining the VIP fold (which you can do here and enjoy a huge 60% discount with the promo code FIGHT) not only creates more freedom for us to battle the Left, it gives our amazing readers a rich, varied media experience. Every week, my partner-in-thought-crime Stephen Green does a deep-dive essay into a variety of issues. On Fridays, our VIP friends are treated to his "Florida Man Friday" column, which was a classic from its first installment.

Every other Friday, Mr. Green and I co-host the "Five O'Clock Somewhere" live chat, featuring a guest from one of the Townhall Media Mothership sites (HotAir boss Ed Morrissey joins us this week). No topic is off-limits, and when the live chat wraps up, we roll right into a Zoom happy hour to kick off the weekend. Every Monday, we do an episode that's hard news-oriented. It's a great way to kick off the week.

All in all, the VIP experience is a perfect way for stalwart conservatives to be both well informed and well entertained, both of which set us apart from the left. VIP Gold and Platinum members get access to premium content at all the Townhall Media sites. All of this can be enjoyed for just a few dollars a month. We aim to inform and entertain without breaking the bank.

We cherish and appreciate all of our readers—thank you for being here. I hope to see a lot of new friends on the other side, and I'm now off to write my "Dumbest TDS Hot Take of the Week" VIP column.