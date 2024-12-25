The Morning Briefing 'Classic' — Revisiting Liz Cheney's Trainwreck 2022 Concession Speech

(Note: Rerunning a "Best Of" column on the 25th an 26th. I'll throw in a few fresh links and some holiday videos at the end. Other than that, I'm off and I wish you all a Merry Christmas and/or Happy Hanukkah!)

Advertisement

Top O’ the Briefing

(This originally ran on Aug. 17, 2022.~SFK)

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Even Sebastian’s viral tap dancing video wasn’t capturing the attention of the International Charo Fan Club nominating committee.

For once, the polls were not just right, but really, really right. Liz Cheney’s political career met its inevitable ignominious end last night. The drubbing was spectacular, a most decisive end to the political tenure of the woman who just last year was the third-most powerful Republican in Congress.

The race was called for Harriet Hageman about 14 seconds after the polls closed. What followed were a few hours of every leftist media outlet in America making Cheney out to be the bravest American woman since Rosa Parks.

Lizzie herself thought she was more like Lincoln. Spencer covered her concession speech over at Townhall:

“But now the real work begins,” Cheney said, because apparently serving as the representative to Congress for all of Wyoming since 2017 wasn’t “real work” to her. And then her self-aggrandizement began. In Cheney’s eyes, evidently, she and Abraham Lincoln have a lot in common because… they both lost elections. “Abraham Lincoln was defeated in elections for the Senate and the House before he won the most important election of all,” Cheney explained. “Lincoln ultimately prevailed, he saved our union, and he defined our obligation as Americans for all of history.”

Advertisement

The big difference that Cheney doesn’t grasp in this comparison is that Lincoln didn’t need to save our union from himself.

The Lincoln stuff wasn’t enough, however. She then went on to let us know that this embarrassing loss of hers reminds her of — I kid you not — Ulysses Grant. More from Spencer:

Again invoking Civil War heroes, Cheney told the story of Union General Ulysses S. Grant turning his horse toward Richmond and the South rather than “turning back toward Washington and safety” in 1864 in another attempt to paint herself as a savior of the country. “Freedom must not, cannot, and will not die here,” she promised without any details about how she would ensure freedom’s continuation after losing on Tuesday.

At this point, I half expected our girl Liz to continue the Civil War theme by offering to torch Atlanta so she could liken herself to Sherman as well.

The fact that this woman is having praise lavished upon her by the “enemy of the people” media is appalling. It’s low even for those perpetual bottom-feeders. “People’s Pundit” Rich Baris put it well:

We have been entertaining the delusions of special interests and voting blocs for quite some time. But I'm extremely uncomfortable with entertaining the delusions of politicians like @RepLizCheney. In no other period in our history would this be met with anything but ridicule. — Rich Baris "The People's Pundit" (@Peoples_Pundit) August 17, 2022

Advertisement

In a saner time, Liz Cheney would be ostracized by both parties for this kind of lunacy. Instead, we’ve got people from every big mainstream news outlet in America saying that Cheney’s almost 40-point defeat means that she should run for president in 2024. You could present that scenario to a classroom full of fourth-graders and they’d laugh you out of the room. My latest VIP column examines why “Cheney 24” isn’t going to be a thing.

Goodbye and good riddance to Elizabeth Lynne Cheney, her daddy, and any other vestiges of Bush family influence that may be lurking in the GOP.

Fresh links for the news junkies out there.

PJ Media

Last-Minute Gifts for Your Liberal Family Members Who Still Talk to You

Christmas Goodwill Is Also Good Politics

Biden Admininistration Caves on Title IX Changes

What Kamala Told the Teamsters… Yikes!

Faith and Football: Christian Values Shine in the NFL This Week

For Democrats, ‘Tis the Season to Be Naughty

Townhall Mothership

US Lifts $10M Bounty on De Facto Syrian Leader's Head. Here's What He Promised in Return.

Greenland's PM Responds to Trump Saying US Ownership of Island Is 'Absolute Necessity'

The Real Takeaway From Kamala Harris and Her Glock

Happy Christmas Eve

DEI Supporters: Corporate DEI is a Mess

NEW: Photos of Hunter and Joe Biden Meeting With Chinese Officials Emerge, Massive Cover-Up Exposed

Why Would Santa Choose Reindeer? Because They Are Perfect for Pulling Sleighs

Advertisement

Stop Making Holidays Political! Gun Control Group Gets DRAGGED Over Push to Talk Gun Storage at Christmas

VIP

Even Garland Couldn’t Make a Legal Case Against Gaetz

Why TP-Link Routers Are a REAL National Security Issue

The Pernicious Effect of the Daniel Penny Prosecution on Subway Safety

Wild Coincidence? Overwhelming Share of Canadian Government Euthanasia Recipients White Natives

Democrats Flushed Their Brand Down the Toilet

Around the Interwebz

Our Favorite Holiday Cocktail Recipes and Stories

Everything Isn't Awful

More of the kind of magic Portnoy was doing for people during COVID.

Barstool Pizza Review - TinyBrickOven (Baltimore, MD) pic.twitter.com/hDqhclD45D — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 23, 2024

Bee Me

Little Drummer Boy Finally Leaves The Stable And Oh No! Here Comes Little Bagpipe Boy! https://t.co/LAQ18Zhij9 pic.twitter.com/ITqb1u5bre — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 24, 2024

Kabana Tunes

Merry Christmas. If I had to listen to just one song every Christmas, it would be Martina McBride singing this. Any version of it she's ever done.