For Democrats, ‘Tis the Season to Be Naughty

Sure, if you’re a “nice” boy or girl, Santa might bring you a toy or a treat on Christmas Day. One day a year, being “nice” pays off.

But the other 364 days?

It’s better to be naughty!

Least, that’s the lesson from the Swamp Parasites still affixed to Biden’s withered corpse. For them, ‘tis the season of self-enrichment. They’re not sticklers for Judeo-Christian values anyway, so flouting moral traditions is just par for the course. (Besides, their sociology professor told ‘em that traditional values are tools of the Patriarchy.)

So, they have no shame. No regret. If anything, they see great nobility in gorging from the trough and “liberating” all the goodies. It’s how they see the world: Wealthy men — such as Elon Musk — didn’t create anything on their own. They stole it from the working man.

It’s the “you didn’t build that” mentality, a la Obama in 2012.

All property is theft, you see, because capitalism is inherently unfair and immoral. (Another wonderful lifemlesson from their sociology professor.)

Which is why, when they’re caught with their paws in the cookie jar, they truly don’t believe they’ve done anything wrong. There’s no room for honesty in a dishonest system, and if they’re guilty of anything, it’s tilting the scales to a more equitable position.

Really, they’re heroes!

Dear Readers, if this was their mentality well before Election Day, how do you think they’re feeling today? (Spoiler Alert: They’re not feeling especially jolly.)

Because, on Election Day, those stupid, ungrateful voters chose the Orange Monster… again. The American people rejected ‘em! And now, Donald Trump — a man who’s “literally Hitler,” a wannabe fascist, and an existential threat to our republic — has wrested the keys back to the White House.

January 6 was supposed to be a day when we solemnly bloviated about the time when Donald Trump tried to overthrow the American government, which was far deadlier and dastardlier than Pearl Harbor, 9/11, and Antietam combined. It was supposed to be the day when we reminded the American people of how close we came to losing everything. Hell, we had all our “introspective” media stories ready to roll!

And now?

Well, on January 6, 2025, the federal government will count and certify the electoral votes from the 2024 presidential election. A day that was supposed to be dedicated to bashing Trump as a vile, evil, repugnant monster will instead be his crowning achievement: The day when his election victory is official!

Of course, the vice president — as the president of the Senate — must preside over the count and announce the results of the Electoral College. That should be fun for Kamala Harris. Nothing humiliating about that.

(If you thought she was tempted to hit the bottle hard before… yikes!)

For the liberals in Washington, the gig is up. It’s a very un-merry Christmas this year: Not only did Santa bring ‘em coal, but because coal has a high carbon footprint, they can’t even use it!

So what’s left?

There are fewer than 30 days left in the Biden presidency. The Hunter Biden pardon was just the tip of the iceberg: Naughty people are gonna do naughty things. We’re going to see a slew of senseless pardons and self-serving decisions from a White House that simply doesn’t care about public perception anymore.

Not caring about public perception is liberating. I try not to care what others think. (Yes, I’m still wearing my Dallas Cowboys hoodie, screw you, we’ll be good again one day!) On an individual level, it’s healthy to be unbeholden to the whims of strangers.

But on a political level?

Public perception is what keeps politicians — and the politician’s staff — accountable.

So, on behalf of everyone at PJ Media, I’d like to wish all of you a very merry Christmas. Tomorrow is your day! Hopefully, Santa left you something nice under the tree.

But on December 26 through the morning of January 20, those naughty people are gonna be back on the prowl.