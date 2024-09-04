Hell Is Freezing: NY Times Admits That Iran Would Prefer That Trump Not Be POTUS Again

Well, it's getting a little cooler anyway.

For the last eight years, a constant prevailing false narrative perpetuated by the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media has been that Donald Trump and all of the bad leaders in the world have formed some sort of mutual admiration society. They are especially fond of saying that Trump and Vladimir Putin are buddies.

Advertisement

That would be the same Vladimir Putin who wasn't invading any countries when Trump was president.

A big part of this narrative has involved selling the public on the idea that any disinformation interference in U.S. presidential elections by our enemies is designed to help bad guy dictator Trump get elected.

The New York Times spearheaded the "Russia collusion" false narrative from its inception, which is why it is surprising to see it flirting with the truth when it comes to Iran's attempts to sway American voters.

The New York Times:

Iran has long carried out clandestine information operations against its adversaries, especially Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United States, but until now most of its activities were conducted under the shadow of similar campaigns by Russia and China. Its latest propaganda and disinformation efforts have grown more brazen, more varied and more ambitious, according to the U.S. government, company officials and Iran experts. Iran’s efforts appear intended to undermine former President Donald J. Trump’s campaign to return to the White House, according to the officials and companies, but they have also targeted President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, suggesting a wider goal of sowing internal discord and discrediting the democratic system in the United States more broadly in the eyes of the world.

Advertisement

That last part about targeting Biden and Harris seems like a bit of reflexive you-know-what-covering added just to make sure that that enforcers from the Democratic National Committee didn't take the authors of the article to the woodshed.

Here in the real world, there isn't one thug dictator or ayatollah who wants to see Donald J. Trump working from the Oval Office again.

The Iranian Religion of Peace regime is currently funding most of the terrorist psychopaths in the Middle East, particularly Hamas. The ayatollahs are having a great run with the Biden administration as it pretends to still be a staunch ally of Israel's while also bemoaning the fate of the people in Gaza.

I will never stop repeating this: Hamas is Gaza, and Gaza is Hamas.

The murderous clerics in charge of Iran would love nothing better than to see the continuation of Biden's Hamas appeasement policy under a President Harris. There is no way that Iranian operatives are "sowing internal discord" that's intended to harm Kamala Harris's prospects in November.

Iranian leaders are hoping for a helping hand from the Democrats to completely cripple or destroy Israel, which would make Tehran the seat of hegemonic power in the region. As it is with the Dems, Donald Trump is the monster under their beds who keeps them awake at night.

Advertisement

They've probably put out inquiries about how to obtain mail-in ballots in swing states.

I kid, I kid...or do I?

This is another campaign ad for Trump that is writing itself. At the very least, I hope he starts mentioning in his stump speech something about Kamala Harris being the preferred candidate of Ayatollah Khamenei and his terrorist apparatchiks.

Let's hope that Trump can deprive them of some of that cackling joy that they're so eagerly hoping she'll bring them.

We'll keep on top of the Left's media bias narrative machine. You can help PJ Media by becoming a part of our VIP subscriber family. Subscribe here and use the promo code CENSORSHIP for a huge 50% discount.