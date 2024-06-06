'Unwoke' Free-for-All #72: Squandering What the Greatest Generation Fought to Give Us

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

We're doing something a bit more serious for this episode. The 80th anniversary of D-Day is upon us, and we both wanted to focus on that.

This is a significant anniversary not just because it's the 80th, but, as Rick recently wrote, this could be the very last time that any survivors of the battle will be in attendance for the commemoration ceremonies in the Normandy region. A lot of the veterans who are still alive are the ones who lied about their ages so that they could go and fight for their country.

My, how times have changed.

Kevin and I reflect upon not only what the Greatest Generation did and the legacy its members left us but also the awful way that many in the United States today are ruining the freedoms that the WWII heroes fought for. It's not an upbeat conversation, but it is a necessary one.

We also discuss the way wars were fought in the early 20th century versus the approach to them here in the early 21st. The differences in the way wars are waged and viewed by the people "back home" are staggering. The Greatest Generation and the people at home who supported them had a will that doesn't exist at the level it did back then.

God bless all those who fought in that horrendous battle — especially those who gave their lives that day. And we'll say a special prayer for those who are still with us and have carried those memories around for the better part of a century.

Kevin and I will do a 180 next week and record a lighter episode. It's "Unwoke Man Meat" time again, friends.

We'll "see" you then.

