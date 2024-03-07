Trump Derangement Syndrome Meltdown of the Week — SCOTUS Ruined Our Election Interference!

This week kicked off with the news that the Supreme Court of the United States unanimously nuked the insane, Trump Derangement Syndrome-induced judicial overreach by the Colorado Supreme Court. To those of us who aren't drowning emotionally in the Trump-hater fever dream, the decision was expected. The fact that it was a unanimous decision was a pleasant surprise, but one that many thought was possible.

The mentally unbalanced kids over in Democratland, however, have not handled the news well.

This week's meltdown once again comes from Opinion writer Thomas B. Edsall of The New York Times, who we've seen before in this column and are sure to see several more times before the election. The headline for this offering from Edsall's Trump Nightmare journal is, "This Could Well Be Game Over." The subheading on the Opinion homepage is, "The Supreme Court may well decide another presidential election." The latter alludes to Edsall's conclusion.

Here's how he begins:

While the Supreme Court ruling on Monday that states cannot bar Donald Trump from appearing on their presidential ballots garnered a lot of attention, the more politically consequential decision came on Feb. 28, when the court set a hearing on Trump’s claim of presidential immunity for the week of April 22. That delay is both a devastating blow to President Biden’s campaign and a major assist to Trump’s multipronged effort to minimize attention to the details of the 91 felony charges against him. It increases the likelihood that neither of the two federal indictments of Trump will come to trial before the November election. A failure to hold at least one of these trials before Nov. 5 would undermine a key Democratic goal: to expand voters’ awareness of the dangers posed by a second Trump term.

The Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media never care about having premises that make any sense, so Edsall doubles his fun by building this very long Op-Ed around two that are ridiculous.

Edsall's assertion that he and his MSM cohorts need a generous assist from corrupt members of the judiciary in order sufficiently scare the electorate about Trump is laughable. They've been running with the "Trump the Destroyer!" narrative since at least the summer of 2016. Since the end of last year, they've been reflexively barking "Nazi!" and "Dictator!" like trained seals. If Edsall and the other Coastal Media Bubble™ people didn't think flyover country was so icky, they'd probably be going door-to-door trying to sell their monster-under-the-bed snake oil.

This is typical of media leftists, and hardcore progressives in general. Because they exist in a hive mind that's encased in a bubble, they simply can't understand why anyone wouldn't agree with their politics. He truly does believe that, if they can get the messaging just right, everyone will buy into his constipated worldview.

The second ridiculous premise here is Edsall's conflation of the SCOTUS role in the 2000 Bush vs. Gore election, and what the Supremes are doing this year.

Actually, are being forced to do by the Democrats' attempts to rig an election via the courts.

Edsall perfunctorily mentions the 91 felony charges against Trump. The Democrats no doubt thought that a high volume of judicial overreach would work out in their favor this year. Now they're terrified that scrutiny from SCOTUS will play the role of the honest boy in "The Emperor's New Clothes."

The Supreme Court isn't doing anything to "decide" the 2024 election, it's cleaning up messes made by activist leftist judges and prosecutors. Those messes were made at the behest of the Biden administration and the Democratic National Committee.

Edsall blathers on for what seems like 17 kajillion panic-laden words. I think he may have been getting a bonus for the number of times he typed MAGA and tried to make it seem scary.

The gist of Edsall's entire article is that Biden and the Dems are being denied an opportunity to make their case to the American people because the Supreme Court might continue to shut down Lawfare Kabuki Theater. That's a bold move from someone who's insisting that the other candidate be thrown in jail and not allowed to campaign at all.