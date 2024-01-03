The Morning Briefing: Academia Needs a Purge, Not a Reshuffling

Top O' the Briefing

There are worse ways to kick off a new year.

Serial plagiarist and anti-Semitism apologist Claudine Gay has finally stepped down as the president of formerly esteemed Harvard University. This should have happened a month ago, but Harvard's chief goose-stepper apparently wanted to hang around long enough to attend all of the university's secular non-binary holiday pronoun exchange festivities.

The rabid, animalistic anti-Semitism displayed on college campuses since Hamas went on a killing spree in early October has been truly shocking to regular Americans who don't pay a lot of attention to the progressive stench that's been wafting across the country for decades.

Gay's awfulness as a human being and academic became known to a larger audience when she, former UPenn president Liz Magill, and MIT president Sally Kornbluth were asked one simple question by Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York. Two of those three women are no longer the presidents of their universities, which prompted my friend and Townhall colleague Matt Vespa to refer to Stefanik's query as a "kill shot." I know that I frequently disparage northeastern Republicans, but Rep. Stefanik deserves a high five for this one.

In her resignation letter, Gay didn't express one scintilla of remorse for the real reason she was stepping down. The woman has apparently plagiarized everything but her name. If it weren't true, one would expect a full-throated denial.

She probably couldn't find anyone else's words to adequately debunk the plagiarism charges.

Victoria's examination of Gay's resignation statement reveals that this isn't quite the victory for decency that it seems to be at first:

Harvard isn't a collegial collection of scholarly brains, it's a capital c "Corporation." She depicted herself as a victim and said — and this is the biggest laugh line yet— "As I now return to the faculty, and to the scholarship and teaching that are the lifeblood of what we do, I pledge to continue working alongside you to build the community we all deserve."

Gay is merely being recycled. She'll still be polluting young minds with anti-American, pro-terrorist garbage, just from a different office.

The terrorist sympathies of Gay and her ilk are despicable, so is her penchant for plagiarism. In a world with even a little bit of sanity, that alone should disqualify her from working in Academia. Presently, however, we have a man in the White House who is not only a proven plagiarist, but who also routinely recounts stories about his life that couldn't possibly have happened. The guy repeatedly lies about where his son died.

Gay's almost lateral movement in the wake of this scandal proves — once again — that standards don't exist on the Left.

Academia won't be changed by booting out a few terrorist-loving, America-hating administrators. It needs a purge and it needs a fundamental restructuring. We can't keep spending a kajillion dollars a year to pay indoctrination mills that make young people dumber when they graduate than they were the day they arrived on campus as freshmen.

It can't be done overnight. It also can't be done unless the conversation starts.

Congress Set to Melt Down Over Spending Bills

Claudine Gay’s Resignation Won’t Save Harvard

Biden’s Worst Lies From the Past Year

Is the Democrats' Demographic Coalition Teetering on the Brink of Collapse?

