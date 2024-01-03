Sean Hannity Has Had Enough: 'Goodbye, I Am Done'

Sean Hannity says he's had enough: "I am done."

No, not with Fox News. He's done with New York.

The syndicated radio talk host and Fox News host watched as his radio fairy godfather, Rush Limbaugh, moved from New York City to Palm Beach, Florida. He's witnessed Mr. New York City, former President Donald Trump, change his domicile to Mar-a-Lago. His buddy, "The Great One" Mark Levin, made big moves and detached himself from the Beltway to spend more time in the "Free State of Florida" — and closer to his in-laws. Colleague Dan Bongino left the Beltway and set up shop in Florida. After former Fox News host Tucker Carlson's Washington, D.C., home was attacked by Antifa, he left and now spreads his wings between his homes in Maine and Florida. Even "Morning Joe's" Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski read their tax returns and realized Florida was a better deal. And now, Hannity's out. He's doing a bunk. He left New York and moved lock, stock, and LLC to the "Free State of Florida."

He made his announcement on his radio show on Tuesday and his first show of 2024 on Fox News on Tuesday night.

If anybody is listening to this program for any length of time, been threatening to do this for quite a while, but we are now beginning our first broadcast of my new home, and that is in the free state of Florida. I am out. I am done. I’m finished. New York, New York, goodbye. Florida, Florida, if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere. But it’s great to be here.

Woke New York has chased another high earner from the state. Hannity said he's happy "there's no income tax" in Florida. There's been a wealth flight from New York and California for years now. Hannity is late, but no less excited about the move.

"For the first time that I can think of in my adult life," he told radio listeners, "I actually have representatives in the state that I’m living in that share my values." Think about that for a hot minute. In Long Island, New York, where Hannity lived for decades (and recently lived with his new love, Fox News's Ainsley Earhardt), he never believed that local officials and representatives respected his beliefs.

Hannity told his radio audience that he'd wrapped everything up over the Christmas holiday and is now ensconced in his $5.3 million beachfront townhouse in Palm Beach, Florida.

He told his audience on Tuesday that "if anything, I'm probably late and behind the curve and many others have made the move beforehand, and there's not a single person that I know who's made a move like this who isn't happy they made it."

Good for him for finding a place that will appreciate him, represent him, and welcome him.

No response from Governor Kathy Hochul yet, but it wasn't too long ago that the New York governor told conservatives that they weren't welcome in her state.

"We're here to say the era of Trump and Zeldin and Molinaro -- just jump on a bus and head down to Florida where you belong, OK? Get out of town." Hochul said. [They don't] "represent our values. You are not New Yorkers," she proclaimed.

Well sure, lady, if you insist.

Undoubtedly, Hannity will spend lots of time in New York. Just not enough days to have to pay income taxes. He's now proclaimed his declaration of independence from the People's Republic of New York.

Good for him.