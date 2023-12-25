The Morning Briefing: Christmas Day 2 — Keeping It Light Under the Dark Clouds

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Feast of St. Stephen, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. We celebrate all 12 days of Christmas here in the Kruiser Bunker.

We'll start with a few programming notes. This will be another quick "Holiday Light" MB today. I'll post a full one tomorrow before I head to the airport. My friend and colleague Chris Queen will be covering for me on Thursday so that I can spend some quality time with family on Wednesday night.

The podcasts and "Beyond the Briefing" will be returning in the new year with as much wit and fanfare as we can get away with.

It's going to be fun.

Speaking of fun, regular readers here know that I often wax on about not letting politics wear us down. That's going to be very important next year. The leftist overlords want us to be miserable. I do everything can to not let them have the satisfaction. My weekend news detox periods are a big part of that, and I highly recommend them.

We will keep exploring ways to not let the you-know-whats get us down in 2024. I've got a pretty big bag of tricks when it comes to keeping things light and I don't have any qualms about sharing.

It's going to be a wild ride, and those aren't always bad.

Now please enjoy the distraction of this Christmas Day Bloody Mary I made. Here's the garnish list: bacon, cheddar cheese, roasted garlic, brisket, pickles, roasted Serrano pepper, roasted jalapeño, garlic-stuffed olives, and a quesadilla. Yes, a quesadilla.

Na zdrowie!

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful

Christmas Lasts Twelve Days—Not Just One!

All I Want for Christmas Is to Not Hear These Songs Again

This Christmas, Say a Prayer for Jan. 6 Prisoners

Legacy Media All in on the ‘Trump Is Literally Hitler’ Narrative

