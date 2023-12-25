BREAKING: MTG Swatted (Again) at Her Home on Christmas Day

Matt Margolis | 11:37 AM on December 25, 2023
AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool, File

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was swatted again at her home in Georgia on Christmas morning.

"I was just swatted,” she wrote in a post on X/Twitter. "This is like the 8th time. On Christmas with my family here. My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn’t have to deal with this. I appreciate them so much and my family and I are in joyous spirits celebrating the birth of our savior Jesus Christ!"

Last year, Greene was swatted at her home two nights in a row. As PJM’s Robert Spencer reported at the time, "it appears that someone on the Left is hoping to get Greene into a situation in which she or others in her home could be killed."

In the second incident last year, two police officers swiftly responded to a 2:53 a.m. 911 call at Greene’s home in Rome, Ga. The call reported a false claim about a male shooting family members and himself. The caller used an internet chat resembling a suicide crisis line, identified himself as Wayne Greene, and claimed that someone had come out as transgender and had shot the family at Greene's address. 

“If anyone tried to stop me from shooting myself, I will shoot them,” the caller said. 

Flashback: They Want Her Dead: Marjorie Taylor Greene Swatted for Second Night in a Row

The call's origin could not be traced due to the use of a VPN. According to reports, the prankster behind the false call later called back to explain they were “upset about Mrs. Greene’s political view on transgender youth rights."

Greene blamed the media for the swatting attempts. “Those media companies, they’re responsible for trying to get me killed by those horrific headlines. The disgusting left, MSNBCs and the NBCs, putting headlines up there that I’m targeting trans kids, that is the biggest lie, and I should sue them for saying such things.”

No details about the latest swatting incident are available yet.



 

 


