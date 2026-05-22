God bless AIPAC, the greatest lobbying group EVER!

How many times have you watched an infomercial and heard the narrator say something like, “We know what you’re thinking: How can we sell this amazing, hi-tech, cutting-edge [WHATEVER] for the insanely low price of just $19.99?” (Which, of course, is always followed with a cockamamie excuse, i.e. “because of a shipping error,” or “you’ll love it so much, you’ll be a customer for life!”) There’s actually a psychological reason for that.

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When audiences have an obvious objection, you must address it ASAP, or they’ll fixate on their objection and not your message.

So let’s get this out of the way: I’m not being paid by AIPAC (the American Israel Public Affairs Committee). I’ve never donated to AIPAC. I have no relationship with AIPAC. I don’t know anyone who works at AIPAC. I’ve never been on the payroll of any foreign government, directly or indirectly. I’ve never worked with — or been compensated by — any Zionist or pro-Israel lobbying group.

In fact, I’ve never even visited Israel! Not even once! (Mostly because I’m not allowed to reveal myself… yet [touches nose and winks].)

Which means, the ONLY reason I’m writing this column is that I believe it’s true.

Furthermore, I’m 100% American — and 100% America First. My father’s a retired lieutenant colonel, my son serves in the U.S. Army Cavalry, and if you don’t think I’ve lost sleep worrying about the safety of our Armed Forces, you’re an idiot.

Unlike Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Megyn Kelly, Nick Fuentes, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Alex Jones, Hasan Piker, Cenk Uygur, Ana Kasparian, Jeffrey Sachs, Zohran Mamdani, and most of the other Israel-bashers, my family’s blood is on the line RIGHT NOW — so spare me their sanctimonious blather.

(Then again, a huge percentage of Israel’s online critics are bots from Turkey, India, Egypt, Nigeria, and Pakistan. So, of course they don’t have any children serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. For them, fearmongering about dead American soldiers is a PR tactic, not a real-life concern.)

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As an American father with an American son in America’s army, I was damn glad the Israelis were fighting alongside the American Armed Forces. None of our NATO “allies” lifted a finger. For decades, they paid lip-service to Iran “never getting a nuclear weapon,” but when push came to shove, they sat on the sidelines.

Only Israel was there when we asked, risking Israeli lives to protect American lives.

But the Israel-bashers have inverted the relationship. On their podcasts, America’s lone, dependable wartime ally is actually an evil puppeteer — tricking the president into attacking Iran (or, possibly, blackmailing him).

It’s a confusing narrative, because Israel is simultaneously “a completely insignificant country” that would “collapse in about ten minutes” without U.S. aid, yet it's somehow capable of turning our president into a “slave” and a “hostage.” It’s “wholly dependent” on American tax dollars, but independently wealthy enough to buy control of Congress.

When you can score PR points by framing Israel as small, weak, and insignificant, why, it’s the smallest, weakest, most insignificant country in the world! No nation matters less!

And when you can score PR points by making it an all-powerful boogeyman that controls Congress, the president, the media, the weather (with space lasers), and the rest of the American government, why, it’s that, too!

(Isn’t Israel versatile?)

To sidestep these obvious contradictions, the Israel-bashers now point to AIPAC, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. It’s become Ground Zero for all the latest antisemitic conspiracy theories about the evils of “Jewish money.”

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According to critics like Marjorie Taylor Greene, AIPAC is the one that “controls” Congress and the president — not the American people. (Gasp!) How dare those foreigners!

🇺🇸Marjorie Taylor Greene: “I’m no longer in Congress because I refused to bow to AIPAC.”



“I’m no longer in Congress because I did not bow in obedience to AIPAC and to the Zionists who, in my view, fully control Washington, D.C.



I wouldn’t take their money. I voted to stop… https://t.co/UUCdkwOPfS pic.twitter.com/Jc2HoleAuS — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 1, 2026

Even though AIPAC’s 6.5 million members and donors are ALL American citizens, not foreigners.

Furthermore, if AIPAC really does control our entire country, we should probably put ‘em in charge of our federal budget: AIPAC must be the most efficient lobbying group in world history!

Because, out of all the lobbying groups in America, AIPAC ranks 18th in contributions, 191st in lobbying, and 21st in outside spending.

It’s not even in the top ten in any category!

But that hasn’t stopped its critics from claiming “Jewish money” is secretly controlling the U.S. government. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) explicitly claimed his reelection campaign was a “referendum on whether Israel gets to buy seats in Congress,” and in his concession speech, he snidely accused his opponent — a decorated Navy SEAL commander — of living in Tel Aviv.

🗞️ Rep. Thomas Massie today introduced the “Americans Insist on Political Agent Clarity” (AIPAC) Act, legislation designed to tighten foreign lobbying disclosure laws and pressure American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) to register under the Foreign Agents Registration… https://t.co/ZAhrySC5OM — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) May 15, 2026

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Question for the peanut gallery: Why would a libertarian ask the government to interfere with American voters pooling their resources together and expressing their political opinions?

Why, I’m sure it had nothing to do with AIPAC opposing Massie. (That’s just a coincidence.)

Nonetheless, now that he lost, Rep. Massie and his supporters blame you-know-who for his defeat:

AIPAC spent $9 million to take out Rep. Thomas Massie.



Trump megadonors spent another $7 million.



It was the most ever spent on a House primary race—all because he defied Trump on Gaza and Epstein.



NO, billionaire super PACs should not buy our elections. One person, one vote. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 20, 2026

Yet AIPAC had opposed Massie for a very long time. This wasn’t anything new. Hell, Candace Owens even gloated about it two years ago:

But since 2024, Rep. Massie positioned himself as President Trump’s #1 Republican critic in Congress. He opposed the GOP’s Big Beautiful Bill. He opposed border security. He partnered with left-wing bomb-throwers like Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) instead of working with his own party. He did interview after interview on CNN and MS NOW, attacking President Trump.

So, in 2026, when AIPAC once again opposed Massie, plenty of Kentuckians felt the same way. That’s why a seven-term congressman lost his primary by nearly ten points.

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Because Massie wasn’t the only Republican incumbent who ran against the president and was shellacked on Election Day. As we discussed on Thursday:

[I]n the same primary cycle, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) was also defeated. So was Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Along with a slew of Indiana state senators. And coming up next: Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas). Did Israel do all that, too? Or were Massie, Cassidy, Raffensperger, and the Indiana state senators rejected by Republican voters because they all got on the wrong side of President Trump? Because the common denominator sure seems to be that whichever candidate Trump endorses usually wins.

Not according to the pro-Massie mob: It was all Israel, Israel, Israel — plus obscene gobs of “Jewish money,” courtesy of those lousy, stinkin’ “foreigners” at AIPAC.

The 191st biggest lobbying group in America strikes again!

Related: Making of a Martyr: The Propaganda War Over Thomas Massie’s Defeat

Journalist Vince Dao put it best:

AIPAC has fought Thomas Massie for years, actually. That’s a shock to his supporters who started following politics 2 seconds ago, but Google is free. Notice how he didn’t lose his primary until he voted against funding ICE, grandstanding against Trump, and cozying up to third-world leftists. But they insist he only lost because of the “Israel lobby.” Okay, and if the Israel lobby is omnipotent in politics, why didn’t he lose before? Only the Retard Right made the election about Israel. For voters, it was everything else. Unlike you, voters actually don’t have their minds consumed by a foreign country. Conservative voters — and even Trump himself — were happy to endorse him for years. He’s always opposed the aid. But it was only when he started acting like a retard that he alienated them. You guys will do anything but admit that your brand of politics is genuinely unviable with regular Americans. It’s all excuse-making.

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Nah, I’m sure it’s all because of Israel. (Well, them and AIPAC. They’re just too powerful.) It’s the only explanation that makes sense.

God bless AIPAC, the greatest lobbying group EVER!

One Last Thing: 2026 is a critical year for America First. It began with Mayor Mamdani declaring war on “rugged individualism” and will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the fate of the America First movement teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Win or lose, 2026 will transform our country.

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