With Trump Winning the MAGA Civil War for Him, JD Vance Is About to Inherit the Earth. Can He Keep It?

Megyn Kelly raged at President Donald Trump: “I don’t know about you, but I am sick of this s***! I’m just — I’m sick of it. Can’t he just behave like a normal human?”

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“A normal human.”

You know, like Tucker Carlson — who obsesses over Jews, global Zionist conspiracies, and demonic attacks — or Candace Owens, who’s spearheading a slander campaign against Charlie Kirk’s widow (when she’s not investigating more pressing things, like Mrs. Macron’s crotch). Or Alex Jones, who, well, [gestures wildly].

Normal.

Therein lies the disconnect: President Trump didn’t launch the MAGA movement by promising to be “a normal human.” In fact, he explicitly promised to be different. And he has.

Case in point:

📌 NEW: Statement from U.S. President Donald Trump, posted to Truth Social:



“I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years, especially by the fact that they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor… https://t.co/auP5BlyoiG — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) April 9, 2026

In a “normal” White House, it’s considered beneath the dignity of the office for the president to pull a Moe and slap around the other Stooges. “Normally,” the president stays above the fray — and policing rebellious allies falls on the shoulders of his loyal subordinates.

Such as the vice president, who “normally” serves as the president’s attack dog.

Because someone’s gotta take out the trash. An open rebellion is an existential threat: A destroyer can destroy faster than a builder can build.

A political movement that cannot expel bad actors has lost control of its brand.

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“Normally,” this policing is done by high-ranking surrogates and leading influencers who’ll whip the rebels back in line. Not today: It’s our influencers who are doing the rebelling.

Personally, I think Trump enjoys policing the troops. (Launching a juicy Truth Social salvo in the wee hours of the evening is cathartic. Probably even fun. Helps him vent.)

If that theory is correct, then it explains why Vance still hasn’t chosen sides in the MAGA civil war: With Trump serving as his own attack dog, he doesn’t have to.

And besides, if Trump succeeds, it’ll be a moot point by 2028 anyway. It’s next to impossible to take out the (political) trash without getting dirty, but Vance’s hands will stay squeaky clean. Neither side in the MAGA civil war will bode him ill will, and victory in 2028 will be easier to achieve.

Unless, of course, the MAGA civil war spirals out of control.

Because, eventually, silence = complicit. You can’t stay on the sidelines forever. Eventually, there’s a tipping point — and when it hits, your silence is construed as cowardly indifference.

And the MAGA movement won’t be led by a coward in 2028.

As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “In the end, we will not remember the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”

That’s the burning question: Is Vance a friend to Carlson, Owens, Kelly, Jones, and the pro-isolationist, anti-Israel GOP minority? Or is he a friend to Mark Levin, Ben Shapiro, and the pro-Israel GOP majority? You can’t be all things to all people indefinitely.

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Eventually, you must pick a side.

“Make America Great Again” wasn’t a call for slow, steady, incremental gains. For crying out loud, it’s “Make America GREAT Again,” not “Make America Marginally Better.” A big reason why the MAGA movement remains lockstep with the president is that we want Trump to pursue greatness — not just domestically, but internationally.

Greatness is what we voted for, the Iran War included.

MAGA isn’t clamoring for a can-kicking peace deal, à la President Barack Obama’s 2015 bribe to the Iranians. We want something GREAT.

Like the permanent end of the Iranian nuclear nightmare.

This weekend, Vance will be leading U.S. negotiations with Iran, hoping to reach a diplomatic solution. It’s the most high-profile moment of his vice presidential career.

From The New York Times:

For Mr. Vance, the elevated role could bolster but also complicate his political future. […] At various times in Mr. Trump’s second term, Mr. Vance has privately voiced disagreements with the president’s foreign policy. In a Signal chat message with other senior Trump officials early last year, Mr. Vance said that he thought the timing of a forthcoming Yemen operation was a “mistake” and appeared to question if Mr. Trump understood the potential consequences of the action, according to The Atlantic, which published parts of the exchange. Mr. Vance has also close ties to some of the war’s most vocal dissenters, including Tucker Carlson, whom Mr. Trump attacked on Thursday along with a group of conservative critics, saying they had “Low IQs” and were “Hand Flailing Fools.” As Mr. Vance nurtures his political ambitions, Mr. Trump has repeatedly floated Marco Rubio, his secretary of state and national security adviser, as another potential presidential candidate. Mr. Rubio, by contrast, has been much more aligned with and central to Mr. Trump’s foreign policy agenda.

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If you’re a Vance fanboy, the best-case scenario is twofold:

Donald Trump’s Truth Social smackdown of Carlson & Company extinguished the rebel’s fire. Those MAGA influencers have read the room and will return to their position. By next week or month, this will all be a distant memory. Vance demonstrates leadership and toughness, walking away with an Iranian agreement that kills its nuclear program forever. The Carlson crowd loves him because the war is over; MAGA loves him because he carried us over the finish line, securing our victory.

The two items work together because if Vance can bring the war to a close, Carlson & Company will stop complaining: You can’t protest a war that’s already over. It’s too late; it’s old news.

And besides, we won! Trump’s strategy worked!

But the worst-case scenario is worth mentioning, too:

Instead of extinguishing the fire, Trump’s Truth Social post poured gasoline on it. It’s entirely possible that Owens, Carlson, Jones, and Kelly will decide it’s “good for business” to escalate their attacks, because that’s what click whores do. The Iranians aren’t interested in good-faith negotiations, and Vance is in a no-win position: The mullahs won’t agree to anything. So, not only will Vance return home empty-handed, but a percentage of the MAGA movement will suspect he tanked negotiations deliberately. The whisper campaign that connects Vance to Carlson will get louder. (And uglier.) When negotiations fail, the Iran War will restart — and the MAGA civil war will spiral out of control.

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It’s unclear which scenario is more likely.

Vance is on the verge of inheriting the keys to the MAGA kingdom. If everything breaks the right way, the groundswell of support for a Vance-Rubio ticket will be overwhelming. Wannabes like Nikki Haley, Rand Paul, Ted Cruz, and Ron DeSantis wouldn’t have a prayer.

The Vance-Rubio tandem will have proven itself worthy of the MAGA crown. The future, deservedly, is theirs.

And then the Republican Party will enter the 2028 race unified, energized, and at maximum strength, with Vance firmly in the driver’s seat.

This is a big weekend for America and Iran. It’s also a big weekend for the future of the Republican Party — and one man in particular.

One Last Thing: 2026 is a critical year for America First. It began with Mayor Mamdani declaring war on “rugged individualism” and will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the fate of the America First movement teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Win or lose, 2026 will transform our country.

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