Rubio Credits Israel for Saving American Lives — and the Media STILL Paints Israel As the Bad Guy!

It’s become the Democrats’ go-to talking point: President Donald Trump plunged the U.S. into yet another unnecessary foreign war because he abandoned Barack Obama’s brilliant 2015 Iran deal.

Advertisement

Had Obama’s agreement held, insist the Dems, America would be safe and secure — because Iran would be nuclear-free. At long last, peace was within our reach, but Trump blew it with his reckless, foolish actions.

But the opposite is true: Obama’s deal gave Iran legal permission to restart its nuclear development after 10 years, and [checks watch] that’s already come and gone. All Obama did was punt the football to someone else’s presidency — and gave Iran over $56 billion to fund its terrorist proxies. (Which, y’know, has been a pretty big problem: Iran spends $16 billion annually on terrorism.)

In a July 14, 2015, interview with the New York Times, President Obama admitted as much:

Don’t judge me on whether this deal transforms Iran, ends Iran’s aggressive behavior toward some of its Arab neighbors or leads to détente between Shiites and Sunnis. Judge me on one thing: Does this deal prevent Iran from breaking out with a nuclear weapon for the next 10 years and is that a better outcome for America, Israel and our Arab allies than any other alternative on the table?

That’s what was so disastrous: Obama’s deal didn’t just fail to solve the Iranian problem; it actually gave the mullahs legal authority to proceed with developing nuclear technology after 10 years!

And now it’s 2026. The problem that began with (Democrat) President Jimmy Carter, escalated under (Democrat) President Obama, and reached a fever-pitch under (Democrat) President Joe Biden fell on President Trump’s shoulders. But unlike his predecessors, Trump intended to do something about it — because he’s smart enough to recognize that a nuclear-armed Iran is an existential threat to America.

Advertisement

It’s not difficult math: Iran is the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism. They have two “Satans,” a big one and a little one, and America’s NOT the little one.

Pro Tip: When your enemy tells you he’s your enemy, believe him!

If New York City were engulfed in a mushroom cloud, Tehran might offer sympathies on behalf of the martyred New York mayor, but other than that, the mullahs would be dancing in the streets. We’re the Great Satan, and we stand in the way of their dreams of a world united under sharia law.

Exporting the Islamic revolution is Iran’s stated objective: Believe it!

Aside from the existential concerns, it’s also one-third of the China-Russia-Iran triumvirate that’s dedicated to opposing America. Up to 90% of Iran’s oil goes to China, and Iran supplies Putin with the drones Russia uses to kill Ukrainians. Taking Iran offline would derail China’s economy and stop Russia from reconstituting its drone parts and weapons — potentially a game-changer in the Ukraine War.

For reasons big, small, and subatomic, we couldn’t ignore Iran forever.

At first, President Trump tried negotiations. When that failed, he went with Operation Midnight Hammer.

Then he tried again at negotiations. When that failed, the current war began.

And so far, the White House deserves thunderous applause. Separating the Supreme Leader from his cute little turban (and everything inside it) in the opening salvo set the tone for the most one-sided beatdown this side of the SEC versus MAC.

It just might leave the Iranian government so hobbled that its people can rise up and win their freedom.

Advertisement

Best of all, we didn’t have to do it alone. As with Operation Midnight Hammer, America had an ally sharing the danger, dodging antiaircraft fire with us, fighting alongside our sons and daughters.

It sure wasn’t the UK that stood with us. Until they were directly attacked by Iran, the UK wouldn’t even let us use their bases. At this point, there’s nothing “special” about our "Special Relationship."

The same goes for Qatar: For all the talk about what a wonderful ally Qatar is, like the UK, Qatar also barred us from using its bases, refusing to relent until Qatar was directly attacked, too. (Which beckons the question: What the Hell are we paying for?)

Nor did France help us. Neither did most of the other “allies” we’ve been bankrolling, underwriting, and supporting with our blood and treasure.

But Israel did.

Israel’s active military is 169,500. (Canada has just 62,300. Fun fact: After decades of chronically underfunding their militaries, Israel now has a larger, more capable military than most NATO members.) Israel’s intelligence agents are among the very best in the business; its special forces are top-notch.

Even on those rare occasions when our fair-weather allies do choose to help, most, alas, simply aren’t good enough. We’re better off going alone — with our “alliance” more political theater than practical or functional.

Israel is different: Israel actually helps us.

Which is why it’s so stunning to hear critics reframing Israel’s assistance as a negative. It’s one of the stupidest, most unpatriotic, and counterproductive criticisms because the U.S. has a vested interest in encouraging our allies to be strong enough, capable enough — and willing enough — to stand by our side during a time of war.

Advertisement

Instead, the talking heads in the media, including some in MAGA-adjacent circles, are bashing Israel for helping America.

On Monday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to the media (which my colleague, Sarah Anderson, covered). But Israel’s critics seized upon one comment:

.@SecRubio: "The president made the very wise decision—we knew that there was going to be an Israeli action, we knew that that would precipitate an attack against American forces, and we knew that if we didn’t preemptively go after them before they launched those attacks, we… pic.twitter.com/Jp5rqpRH4T — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 2, 2026

And when someone asked him point-blank if America struck Iran because of Israel, Rubio responded, “No… this had to happen no matter what.”

No!



A reporter literally asked Rubio this question:



Reporter: Did the U.S. strike happen because of an Israeli action?



Rubio: No, this was going to happen no matter what. pic.twitter.com/MGF5iUrhVS — Yossi Goldstein (@YossiGoldstein8) March 3, 2026

Again, it’s not difficult math: American and Israeli intelligence were tracking the whereabouts of Iran’s leaders. When the timing was right, Israel and America coordinated their battle plan to maximize the probability of success — and just as importantly, to minimize the number of U.S. and Israeli casualties.

Failing to do so would’ve meant American servicemen returning home in coffins.

This isn’t conjecture. Rubio said so in plain English:

The second question I’ve been asked is: Why now? Well, there’s two reasons why now. The first is it was abundantly clear that if Iran came under attack by anyone, the United States or Israel or anyone, they were going to respond and respond against the United States. The orders had been delegated down to the field commanders. […] The third is the assessment that was made that if we stood and waited for that attack to come first before we hit them, we would suffer much higher casualties. And so the President made the very wise decision. We knew that there was going to be an Israeli action, we knew that that would precipitate an attack against American forces, and we knew that if we didn’t preemptively go after them before they launched those attacks, we would suffer higher casualties and perhaps even higher those killed, and then we would all be here answering questions about why we knew that and didn’t act.

Advertisement

It seems simple enough to follow. (And besides, the idea that ANY foreign nation could order President Trump around isn’t just ludicrous; it’s contrary to everything we know about the man.)

But look how the media reported the exchange:

Most readers only scan the headlines. But if they opened the Axios article, they would’ve learned:

Reality check: The picture critics are painting — of a U.S. reluctantly pulled into war by a smaller ally — obscures the deep coordination between the two countries in the weeks before the strike. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been urging Trump to strike Iran since December — but Israeli officials say he wouldn't have moved without Trump's explicit approval.

It's highly unlikely Netanyahu would've struck Iran without Trump's green light, Israeli officials added. If Trump had preferred to keep negotiating, the strike would have been postponed. Over the past year, Trump has repeatedly reined in Netanyahu from aggressive military operations, including his bombing campaign last year in Syria. And Trump essentially forced the Israeli prime minister to accept a Gaza peace plan that resulted in Hamas releasing all of its remaining hostages and the remains of others.

Advertisement

To borrow the Iranians’ language, does it REALLY make sense that the “Little Satan” would order around the “Big Satan”? (Hey, we’re the Big Satan for a reason! “Our big, beautiful pitchfork is way bigger than theirs. Not even close. Best pitchfork ever.”)

The National Review noted the logical incongruities:

Israel and the U.S. have been sharing intelligence closely throughout this process. It was the CIA that obtained intelligence about when and where Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would be meeting with top officials and provided it to the Israelis. Trump himself wrote on Truth Social that the supreme leader “was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems.” Why on earth would the U.S. share intelligence as to the time and location of Khamenei if the U.S. was not on board with attacking Iran? [emphasis added]

So no, this wasn’t Israel pushing America into war; this was Israel helping America minimize U.S. casualties.

This means that those seeking to fracture our alliance are doing the opposite.

My 19-year-old son isn’t in the IDF. He’s in the U.S. Army Cavalry. And he’s not alone: Over 2.86 million of our sons and daughters serve in the U.S. Armed Forces. Their lives matter, too.

And anyone who thinks otherwise can go to Hell.

Thank God we have a commander-in-chief who’ll move Heaven and Earth to protect American lives, whether they’re on the battlefield or in the homeland — and thank God we have an ally like Israel who does the same.

One Last Thing: 2026 is a critical year for America First: It began with Mayor Mamdani declaring war on “rugged individualism” and will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the fate of the America First movement teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battlelines been so clearly defined. Win or lose, 2026 will transform our country.

We need your help to succeed!

As a PJ Media VIP member, you’ll receive exclusive access to our behind-the-paywall content, commenting privileges, and an ad-free experience. VIP Gold gets you the same level of “insider access” across our entire family of sites (PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, Twitchy, Hot Air, and Bearing Arms). That means: More stories, more videos, more content, more fun, more conservatism, more EVERYTHING!

And if you CLICK HERE and use the promo code FIGHT, you’ll receive a Trumpian 60% discount!

Thank you for your consideration.