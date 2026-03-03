CNN Poll: 77% of Republicans Approve of Trump’s Military Actions in Iran

When nearly 8 in 10 Republicans stand with President Donald Trump, it certainly doesn’t seem like a Republican “civil war.” If anything, it shows a startling degree of confidence, faith, and trust in the president.

But that’s not what the headlines are reporting:

In the media’s assessment, the MAGA base is now in open revolt against President Trump — and as proof, left-wing outlets like Vanity Fair, MS Now, Rolling Stone, and The Atlantic are gleefully quoting MAGA-adjacent wingnuts like Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Nick Fuentes, and the rest of the Idiot Brigade. For the first time ever, these wise and courageous leaders are being heralded by leftists as paragons of truth, virtue, and morality.

(After all, who’s better qualified to represent MAGA than an ex-Fox News commentator, an ex-MAGA congresswoman, and a neo-Nazi?)

Just one problem: There is no MAGA revolt against Trump. It simply doesn’t exist.

CNN released a poll on Tuesday and the results were striking:

Republicans are far more likely than independents or Democrats to approve of the weekend’s military action (77% of Republicans approve, compared with 32% of independents and 18% of Democrats) and to see it as likely to reduce the threat the US faces from Iran (58% of Republicans feel that way vs. 21% of independents and 9% of Democrats). An 83% majority of Republicans also say Trump has a clear plan for handling the situation…

So 83% of Republicans believe Trump has a clear, tangible plan to permanently defang the Iranian menace. More than 3 out of 4 support Trump’s use of the military. Nearly 6 out of 10 think military action will successfully diminish the Iranian threat; less than 3 in 10 (27%) agree with Tucker Carlson that it’ll make things worse.

That’s not a civil war! A 77% approval is about as close to a Republican consensus as possible!

And like it or not, the GOP is still an overwhelmingly pro-Israel party: Gallup recently released its latest poll numbers, and 70% of Republicans sympathize with the Israelis; just 13% with the Palestinians.

Yet nearly ALL of Trump’s MAGA-adjacent Iran critics are with the 13% who stand with the Palestinians. Curious isn’t it?

Because, it’s worth noting that the same “influencers” who’ve bitterly attacked Trump’s Iran decision share another belief, too: They believe the lie that Israel committed genocide against the Palestinians.

Tucker Carlson certainly does. As does Marjorie Taylor Greene. Plus Nick Fuentes, Andrew Tate, Candace Owens, and most of the rest. More than anything else, believing the pro-Palestinian blood libel is the telltale indicator of whether a Republican will support — or oppose — destroying Iran’s military might.

Which means, their opposition to attacking Iran wasn’t really about Iran. Nor was it ever about Iran’s nuclear ambitions, its funding of global terrorism, the 200+ Marines that Iran killed in the 1980s, the 600+ U.S. troops Iran killed in the 2000s, its attempted assassination of President Trump, or the 30+ other deadly attacks.

This is simply their latest proxy fight against Israel, Zionism, and “Jewish influence.”

After all, Iran isn’t the only one with proxies. And once again, it begins and ends with the Jews.

