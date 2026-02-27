It’s a Trap: The Republicans Are Sleepwalking Into a Clinton Ambush

The most interesting thing about Mr. and Mrs. Clinton’s “interview” with the House Oversight Committee is that they’re having an interview with the House Oversight Committee.

That’s it. There’ll be no bombshells or blockbuster news. The probability of any congressman having a Perry Mason moment and cracking the Clintons like an egg is virtually zero.

And even if they did, we wouldn’t see it. At least not right away: These “interviews” aren’t airing live on TV. They’re being recorded in a private area, with the video scheduled to be shared a few days later.

No media allowed.

So, even if Mr. or Mrs. Clinton did confess to ordering the Code Red, they’d have a 48-hour head start on the spin. (Brilliant decision, guys!)

The decision to “interview” the Clintons about the Epstein scandal will almost certainly backfire badly on Republicans. When all is said and done, the Democrats will have advanced the football the farthest.

Strategically for the GOP, this was a stupid, greedy, unforced error.

But I’m sure the idea looked brilliant on paper: Bill Clinton is all over the Epstein files — there are pics, emails, travel logs, and more. We’ll draw attention to their sordid involvement by dragging Bill and Hillary before the committee, humiliating them worldwide!

Hey, if they draw attention to our side, we’ll draw attention to theirs!

Because that’s all those congressmen can do: draw attention. If they actually had the evidence, they would’ve leaked it and/or used it by now.

Besides, nobody’s confusing these hearings with actual detective work. Sherlocks, they ain’t.

This is pure political theater, and everyone knows it.

It’ll hurt Republicans multiple ways. Among the most obvious: When the Dems win control of the House, Republicans just guaranteed that President Trump and his entire family will be dragged through the process, too.

That’s a net-negative, because the current president is a helluva lot more relevant than the guy who left office more than a quarter-century ago.

Another problem: We’ve reached the point in the Epstein odyssey where everyone’s speculated about everything, so nobody knows what’s true anymore. In the hands of the Clintons, that’s manna from Heaven. Ambiguity to the Clintons is like spinach to Popeye.

They were MADE for this! Shamelessness is their superpower.

Call it Machiavellian or call it Clintonian. Because of the lies, exaggerations, and endless ambiguities of the Epstein saga, the Clintons will look the American people in the eye — and say absolutely ANYTHING they want.

They’ll deny doing anything wrong (of course). Or ever going to Epstein Island. And insist it’s 100% Trump’s fault — that this is a vast rightwing conspiracy to distract the American people.

Playing dodgeball with scandals is what the Clintons do best!

Another thing to consider: President Trump and his family are still in the game. Tarring and feathering the Trumps would cripple the Republican ecosystem. From demoralizing our base to discrediting the MAGA movement, Trump and his family are Ground Zero; it’s why the first family is the go-to target for the Dems.

Tarring and feathering the Clintons? Good luck: You can’t throw mud at what’s already famous for being muddy. Because of all the cigars, stains, greed, and corruption, in a weird way, the Clintons are scandal-proof.

But for God’s sake, stop underestimating them. (It’s 2026. You’d think we’d have learned this by now.) They’re skilled at political theater. This isn’t their first rodeo: They understand how to work an audience.

They also look older. Psychologically, when our luminaries age, we sympathize with them. They seem more vulnerable — and we’re reminded that we’re getting older, too. Father Time is coming for us all.

The sight of an older, frailer Bill and Hillary Clinton, sadly shaking their heads at the mean ol’ bullies in the House, explaining to throngs of (sympathetic) D.C. reporters how outrageous this whole process has been, will impact public opinion.

Like it or not, visuals matter.

Additionally, the Clintons have magnitudes more star power than any of the House Republicans. When both sides speak, audiences gravitate to the Clintons. That matters, too.

The GOP is fighting the wrong PR battle with the wrong PR tactics.

Even if Republicans succeed in (further) sullying the ex-president’s reputation, the public isn’t going to conclude, “Well, I guess Bill Clinton was the lynchpin to the Epstein story. Neat. Okay, let’s move on.”

The opposite is true: The public would demand to know more, dig more, and investigate more — and if you’re on the House Oversight Committee, that’s exactly what you want, because a long, protracted media circus is your ticket to stardom.

Either way, the Democratic Party won’t shed a tear because the Clintons are relics. They don’t matter anymore: The 1990s were a long time ago.

They’re about as relevant as grunge, Tae Bo, and Beanie Babies.

So the House Oversight Committee got what it wanted. Geniuses like Lauren Boebert, Ro Khanna, Jasmine Crockett, and Rashida Tlaib (and before them, Marjorie Taylor Greene) got to play detective and demand answers from the ex-president and his wife. Congratulations.

And because they oh-so-cleverly timed the Clinton interviews for immediately after the State of the Union address(!), the Democrats’ refusal to stand for American citizens was just pushed off the front page. The Clintons are the new lead story. Awesome work!

Now, I’m sure, they’ll bust the case wide open.

Because, if they don’t, this short-sighted PR stunt will haunt the Republican Party, help the Democrats, and do NOTHING to bring justice to Epstein’s victims.

