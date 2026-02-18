The Politics of Being a Studmuffin: RFK Jr., Kid Rock, and Sexy Shirtless Cold Plunges

It’s an ironclad PR law: If it’s a visual medium, then your appearance matters — period, end of story.

It’s true in job interviews. It’s true in criminal proceedings. And it’s absolutely true in politics.

Some call it pretty privilege, but it’s not really about prettiness. “Pretty” makes for snappier alliteration, but it’s actually about attractiveness: When the audience looks at you, do they like what they see?

Or do they recoil in horror and disgust?

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. doesn’t have an attractive voice. If this were the 1990s and you were running a phone sex business, that’s NOT the voice you’d want chatting with customers. (Frankly, he sounds like a lawn mower.)

But visually, RFK Jr. is in phenomenal shape — and if a picture says a thousand words, just one image of RFK Jr. shirtless makes a powerful, indelible statement about his fitness, health, commitment, strength, and virility.

So check out this video of our 72-year-old secretary of health and human services taking a spa day with 55-year-old Kid Rock:

🚨 JUST IN: Health Sec. RFK Jr. just TEAMED UP with Kid Rock in an epic MAHA moment



"I’ve teamed up with Kid Rock to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD."



It doesn't get any better than this! MAHA 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/5xWpa2Zi3F — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 17, 2026

Does the video make total sense? Nah: Most of the time, Kennedy probably doesn’t work out in his blue jeans — and I’m slightly baffled by his decision to take a cold plunge while still wearing Levi’s. (I’m guessing it was due to, ahem, certain biological realities of the male anatomy in cold water.)

But it’s the perfect quick-hit video for our social media age: punchy, funny, viral, and self-aware. (My favorite part: Kid Rock and RFK Jr. doing shots of whole milk. Cheers, boys!)

Millions will see it for themselves. Millions more will hear about it.

And the #1 takeaway audiences will have: “Holy [bleep], RFK Jr. is ripped!”

For many reasons, Kennedy is an unusual avatar of health and fitness. Whereas his boss is a self-described germaphobe, RFK Jr. doesn’t fear germs, because:

🛑RFK Jr. just said: “I’m not scared of a germ. I used to snort cocaine off toilet seats.”



72-year-old HHS Secretary shared an example from his own life and said that Narcotics Anonymous helped him overcome his addiction.



Kennedy Jr. was actively using drugs for about 14 years. pic.twitter.com/O7EXGy7Q9n — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 13, 2026

Still, one of the tools in a politician’s toolbox is his appearance, and leveraged correctly, it can absolutely influence popular opinion. Kennedy shouldn’t overdo it, of course — no need to pull a Putin and gallop shirtless — but his 90-second X post was perfect.

Here are the three reasons why this PR concept was a winner:

He earned tens of millions of dollars in free publicity. (Just over the first 24 hours, there’s already been 100+ news stories.) Kennedy reminded audiences that he’s not just paying lip service to health and fitness; it’s something he truly believes in and follows. (Even if he uses testosterone replacement therapy, you’re not going to rock a physique like that without dedication, commitment, and LOTS of hard work. D.C. is a town rife with hypocrites and liars, but when it comes to fitness, RFK Jr. walks the walk: He’s legitimate.) Audiences associate the MAGA movement with health, fitness, and virility. There’s an aspirational quality to it, too: We aspire to be like that.

We can also add a fourth reason: It creates an unavoidable contrast between Republicans and Democrats.

Rachel Levine, aka Richard is a so called 𝖤𝖷𝖯𝖤𝖱𝖳 𝖮𝖭 𝖬𝖤𝖭𝖳𝖠𝖫 𝖧𝖤𝖠𝖫𝖳𝖧 𝖠𝖭𝖣 𝖥𝖮𝖮𝖣 𝖣𝖨𝖲𝖮𝖱𝖣𝖤𝖱𝖲. 😂 Transgender psychiatrist LOL 😝 and pediatrician with a focus on child and adolescent behavioral health?! 🤯 MAHA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7ggQUNFuuI — Lee (@LibertyLee33) November 10, 2024

Rachel Levine is the U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health and the first openly trans four-star officer in the U.S. Uniformed Services. She is a pediatrician and has championed public health initiatives related to the opioid crisis and LGBTQ+ health. #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/ZpttpELCnj — National Academy of Medicine (@theNAMedicine) June 21, 2024

How did Trump win? How? pic.twitter.com/9zwXmzhGpV — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) November 9, 2024

And for the overwhelming majority of the country, that’s a winning contrast for the GOP: The message, the messenger, and the medium are in perfect alignment.

Mel Brooks was right: When you’ve got it, flaunt it.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

