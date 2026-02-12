The Lying Liars at USA Today Accuse the GOP of Disenfranchising… REPUBLICAN Women?

It’s the stupidest conspiracy theory yet — and in an age when Candace Owens alone has floated everything from Charlie Kirk being a time-traveler, the earth might be flat, Israel framed the Muslims for 9/11, the moon landing never happened, dinosaurs are “fake and gay,” and Mrs. Macron has a mini Eifel Tower in her pants, that’s saying something.

But Candace Owens is, technically speaking, a gibberish-spewing nitwit. She’s more akin to the 90s-era shock-jocks: Howard Stern, Jerry Springer, and MTV’s Jackass. Her audience is mostly rubberneckers; they tune in to see what bat-feces crazy thing she’ll say and do next.

That’s why it’s inaccurate to call her an influencer: She’s not monetizing her influence.

Instead, she makes money by saying goofy crap that goes viral, because clicks = $.

Same exact business model as Howard Stern in his heyday:

But USA Today claims to be an evenhanded, unbiased, straight-down-the-middle media outlet. Unlike Owens, it’s in the news business. (Or so it says.)

And with 2 million digital subscribers and the fourth largest print circulation in the United States, it’s unquestionably one of the most influential news outlets in North America.

On the evening of Feb. 11, USA Today ran an article — not in its editorial or opinion section, but in its politics section — that accused the Republican Party of disenfranchising millions of women.

Two articles, actually.

The second was its Daily Briefing (Feb. 12, 2026): “Votes for Women Threatened.”

Sounds ominous, doesn’t it? After all, as the Center for American Women and Politics pointed out:

Women were more likely than men to support Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz within and across every race/ethnic, age, and education group reported in the available data. […] In every presidential election since 1980, a gender gap ranging from four to 12 points has been apparent, with a greater proportion of women than men preferring the Democrat in each case.

Wow: USA Today is exposing the GOP’s dastardly plot to rig the next election by “threatening” the rights of women to vote! How DARE they!

And that’s HUGE news. Women account for 51.1% of the U.S. population. Disenfranchising over half the voting public isn’t just unethical; it’s gender-based apartheid.

USA Today deserves a Pulitzer Prize for blowing the lid off the GOP’s evil scheme! Why, it’s the most shocking political conspiracy since Watergate!

But let’s put those Pulitzers on ice for a sec, because this “political conspiracy” collapses when we examine USA Today’s first article: “House Passes Bill That Could Create Voting Barriers for Married Women.”

Married women?

Those aren’t the unmarried, middle-aged, left-wing cat ladies who vote as a bloc for Democrats. The opposite is true: Married women are Republican voters.

As Newsweek noted, Trump’s support amongst unmarried women was just 38% in 2024. By a jaw-dropping 61% margin, unmarried women voted for Kamala Harris in a landslide — a 23-point gender gap!

Yet married women backed Donald Trump by 5 points: 52% to 47%.

Most readers never read beyond the headline. But if they actually clicked on the USA Today article, they’d see this wasn’t an anti-woman conspiracy whatsoever — it was a bill to require photo IDs for U.S. elections.

And that’s something that 83% of the public supports — including 71% of Democrats!

Here’s what USA Today wrote:

The Republican-led House of Representatives on Feb. 11 passed a bill favored by President Donald Trump to mandate proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections. The bill, called the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility, or SAVE America, Act, would require voters show a government-issued photo ID to cast their ballots. […] If the bill, which Trump has indicated he would sign, fully passes, millions of women whose married names aren’t on their birth certificates or passports could face extra hurdles to register to vote and cast their ballots, according to the Brennan Center.

So basically, USA Today is accusing the Republican Party of… disenfranchising Republican voters.

The paper didn’t have to frame the story this way. Normally, a news story isn’t editorialized with “could” in the headline or other conjecture; its purpose is to report the who, what, where, why, when, and how — instead of trafficking in politically-loaded theoreticals.

That’s what’s supposed to differentiate the news section from the opinion page!

And it certainly shouldn’t editorialize based on propaganda from the Brennan Center for Justice — an organization so blatantly left-wing, even left-leaning platforms like Wikipedia label it as “liberal.”

Nor did USA Today ever mention that the Brennan Center has strongly opposed voter ID laws for years. (Oops. Must’ve been an oversight.)

Don’t you think that would be relevant info for a “news story” to include?

Before, the Brennan Center argued that voter ID laws disenfranchised “seniors, people of color, people with disabilities, low-income voters, and students.” Claiming it also disenfranchises married women is a new one. (I’m guessing the Brennan Center wanted to drum-up donations by piggybacking off this legislation, and pivoting to married women was an easier way to get free media coverage.)

Especially since the clear and obvious intent of the legislation was preventing illegal aliens from voting!

It’s one of the most absurdly biased, ridiculously partisan “news” headlines in recent memory. It relies on a vast, far-reaching conspiracy theory of GOP legislators passing GOP legislation… to disenfranchise GOP voters.

And on left-wing social media sites like Reddit, it was immediately accepted as Gospel:

This country has hated women for a long, long time. -Clownsinmypantz

A bill like this one is the first step to disenfranchising millions of voters. It is their mindset. -jamiegal

Imagine being so afraid of how woman vote that you have to try and legislate them out of the booth. -EirysVelour

Republicans have to cheat to win. Knowing they will be trounced this fall, they are attempting every illegal actions the can think of. Nothing is of limits for the MAGA Meatheads. -ToraToraTora1942

It’s always, always Republicans who disenfranchise voters. Always. -Remarkable-Fig206

Married women should start changing back to their birth names now. Or don't marry. Give children mother's name. We should act now, because they are going to keep pushing this -holycinnamonroller

Beh. I think I prefer the conspiracy about dinosaurs being fake and gay.

