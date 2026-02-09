PR Fallout of the All-Spanish Super Bowl Halftime Show: No Bueno and There WILL Be Mucho Blowback

The problem was the show’s conceit: It was a message of unity, inclusion, and togetherness — in a language that 85% of the population doesn’t understand and cannot speak.

That’s not unity. That’s division.

Lo siento, Bad Bunny and/or the NFL, but the underlying metrics of the NFL’s Super Bowl halftime show didn’t make a lick of sense:

Let’s break it down further: 14% of the NFL’s audience is Hispanic — and 68% of that audience speaks Spanish. Which means, the NFL just dedicated its Hispanic-themed, Spanish-only halftime show to “entertain” just 9.52% of its total audience!

The other 90.48%? They were left in the cold.

But it was worse than that, because the English-only audience also felt ignored, marginalized, spurned, and excluded: The Super Bowl halftime show went from being a national celebration of the all-American sport of football to something 9 out of 10 Americans simply couldn’t follow.

(Probably more than 90%: My wife speaks fluent Spanish, but between the shoddy audio and Bad Bunny’s thick Puerto Rican accent, she struggled to make heads or tails of his singing, too. Plenty of other Spanish-speakers made similar comments.)

There weren’t even any English captions!

And oh, by the way, 73% of Americans support making English the official language of the U.S. government — with 54% “strongly” supporting it. It’s an overwhelmingly popular political position.

After all, if you truly care about “unity” and “togetherness,” sharing a common language is indispensable. Otherwise, your country risks Balkanizing.

Question: How did those 73% of Americans feel about Bad Bunny’s all-Spanish halftime show?

Answer: It probably ticked a (very) large percentage of ‘em off — and in numbers that exponentially dwarfed the 9.52% of the audience it was designed to entertain.

And the issue wasn’t just that it was in Spanish. Hell, we’ve had plenty of Spanish-singing halftime entertainers before: Just six years ago, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira headlined the Super Bowl LIV halftime show. In 1992 and 1999, Gloria Estefan was the headliner. Enrique Iglesias performed in 2000.

Yet each of the previous times, the Spanish-speaking performers understood they were performing before an English-speaking audience — and went out of their way to make their shows accessible to everyone.

Often by doubling down on their sexuality, but still:

Here’s the #PepsiHalftime show that the NFL thought was great for all ages! It featured stripper poles, butt shots with kids standing behind them, adults grinding & gyrating, rope to tie yourself with and plenty of crotch shots! What a wholesome show for little kids to watch. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/k31U8FD0Yg — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 3, 2020

Bad Bunny didn’t bother making his performance accessible. Which is why, to many Americans, it came across as rude and unwelcoming.

Here’s how Variety described it:

Many moments and elements in the show could also be perceived as a rebuke to the Trump administration and its brutal anti-immigration policies. […] In perhaps the performance’s most loaded political moment, Bad Bunny’s Grammy acceptance speech last weekend, during which he’d said “ICE out” and gave an impassioned speech in English about racism, was replayed on a small television as a young boy — who certainly resembled Liam, the 5-year-old who was incarcerated by ICE in Minneapolis last month — and then the singer handed him his Grammy Award.

And that’s why liberal tastemakers and/or the mainstream media will give it glowing reviews: From the decision to speak exclusively in Spanish to the intersplicing symbolism, it was just as much a political statement as it was a musical performance.

If you favor Bad Bunny’s anti-ICE, anti-Trump politics, you gave it two thumbs up. Nothing else really mattered.

President Trump made his opinion crystal clear:

Music is so culturally powerful because it heightens emotions. Certain songs are “emotional bookmarks”: Just a few notes will instantly transport you to a different place and time.

Your wedding song. The albums you played over and over again in your teens. The songs you shared with your children. The music that uplifted you when you were at your lowest.

We won’t always remember the lyrics or the names of the artists — but we’ll never forget how their music made us feel.

Last night at the Super Bowl, Bad Bunny’s performance made millions of Americans feel excluded, spurned, and left out. None of them will forget how they felt, either.

The end-result and the PR fallout?

In all probability, more Americans will now favor English as our national language than ever before — because they just got a sneak preview of what their lives will be like if it isn’t.

Hope it was worth it to entertain 9.52% of the audience.

