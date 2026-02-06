The Triumphant Return of the Clinton PR Machine: ‘Your Savior Is Here!’

It was such an absurdly over-the-top PR move, I was half-convinced the inimitable Dick Morris had wormed his way back into the fold: Hilary Clinton demanded her Epstein testimony be done before the public!

That’s right: The same Hillary Clinton who refused to speak on the record about Jeffrey Epstein’s close, intimate ties to the Clinton family — dodging subpoenas and stonewalling inquiries — is now positioning herself as the paragon of openness, candor, and full transparency.

She doesn’t just WANT to testify in public — she DEMANDS it!

So let’s stop the games.



If you want this fight, @RepJamesComer, let’s have it—in public.



You love to talk about transparency. There’s nothing more transparent than a public hearing, cameras on.



We will be there. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 5, 2026

(My PJ Media colleague Dave Manney broke down the logistics yesterday evening.)

So disregard any allegations of Epstein-related sexual impropriety, cover-ups, or financial wrongdoings. It’s all obviously the handiwork of a “vast right-wing conspiracy.”

And, curses and drat, this right-wing conspiracy now includes Axios, a member-in-good-standing of the mainstream media. And horses:

“Scoop: Epstein Files Include ‘Hung Like a Horse’ Message to Clinton Email”

Jeffrey Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell once sent a message to an email address associated with former President Clinton that complimented the size of the recipient's genitals, according to a Trump administration official familiar with the email released in the latest batch of Epstein files. […] Included in Friday's Epstein files dump is an email from Maxwell — dated "Sat, 01 Jan 4501," with the recipient name fully redacted in the public files.

But the recipient was an email address with the initials "WJC" that is associated with Clinton, according to the person familiar with the unredacted documents.

"Sorry to hear that the Belzburg stuff is bad … I could not help myself — there was one juicy little tit bit I did let out — The one about what a supper stud you are and how I have a crush on you and how you are hung like a horse and — well you get the picture. Hope you don't mind," Maxwell wrote.

But perhaps this wasn’t Dick Morris playing, ahem, footsie once again with the Clintons. Say whatever you want about Bill and Hillary, but they fully understand the political PR game. We’re talking about an ex-president who never once received over 50% of the popular vote and was repeatedly humiliated by scandals, stains, and “bimbo eruptions,” yet left office with a 66% approval rating — higher than any other president over the last 70 years.

That’s because Bill Clinton was one of the most spectacularly gifted politicians in American history.

Among his tactics:

Use your enemies as a foil (cough, Newt Gingrich, Ken Starr, cough); Triangulate whenever your opponents’ platform is more popular than your own; Aggressively leverage institutional power — media, legal, political, pop-culture, and PR — to overwhelm the opposition.

It worked wonderfully in the 1990s. By triangulating with the GOP on financial issues, he coopted a key cog of their platform — and because Newt Gingrich/Ken Starr were (obviously) so scary, dangerous, and extreme, liberal voters stayed loyally in his pocket.

Meanwhile, he certainly wasn’t shy about leveraging every inch of institutional power against his enemies. (That’s one of the reasons why he was impeached: Clinton used the power of the executive branch to undermine the judicial branch, depriving Paula Jones, an alleged victim of workplace sexual harassment, of a fair trial.)

But more than anything else, he won. Over and over again!

Hillary Clinton lacks her hubby’s charisma, political instincts, and God-given likeability. She’s also a two-time loser for president: A newcomer named Barack Obama crushed her dreams in 2008, and her 2016 loss to Donald Trump stuck a fork in her career as a Democratic frontrunner.

Of all the X posts that aged like milk, this one’s gotta be at the top of the list:

Happy birthday to this future president. pic.twitter.com/JT3HiBjYdj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2016

The gig is up; the Clintons’ generational dominance over the Democratic Party is over. Has been for nearly a decade.

Or is it?

Because, when we note the attendees of the recent “No Kings” rallies and anti-ICE protests, they look a helluva lot more like Hillary Clinton than any other Democratic 2028 frontrunner!

And it’s not just me saying it. The 19th is an unapologetically left-wing news outlet. Its mission statement is to give “women and LGBTQ+ people — especially those excluded from the promise of the 19th Amendment by their gender, race, ethnicity, class or disability — the information they need to fully participate in our democracy.”

Check out what The 19th wrote about the “No Kings” rallies:

Older Women Front and Center in ‘No Kings’ Pro-Democracy Movement

Americans in their 60s, 70s and beyond showed up in force at this weekend’s protests, drawn by the Trump’s dismantling of public institutions and government programs. […] [W]hile Black women have voted against the president in every election, White women voted for Trump in 2016, backed him again at the ballot box in 2020 and then a third time in 2024, according to exit polls. Democratic former Vice President Kamala Harris actually lost support from women overall last year as compared to 2020 across all age groups except one: those over 65. […] [F]ield research in the first months of Trump’s second term shows that participants and organizers protesting the president are more likely to be women, more likely to be older and more likely to be White than participants and organizers of other recent protest movements.

The article also noted that “the median age for [“No Kings”] protest event hosts nationwide was 67.”

Which beckons the question: Why not Hillary?

As for her request demand that her Epstein testimony be aired in public, the only tactical benefit would be to avoid GOP media leaks. But that’s a minor concern — especially since the Clintons are still fan-favorites of the mainstream media. (For every anti-Hillary leak, there’d probably be a dozen leaks accusing the GOP of being anti-woman, sexist, misogynistic, etc.)

Her whole “Let me testify in public!” demand is a clear and obvious PR move.

If Hillary and Bill wanted to, they could hold a press conference TODAY and answer every single media question about the Clintons, Jeffrey Epstein, financial improprieties, and what the hell was going on with the “Lolita Express” and “Epstein Island.” There’s absolutely nothing stopping them.

But they’re not going to do that, because they have zero interest in EVER testifying publicly.

Hillary, in particular, comes across poorly before the cameras. Whereas her hubby can charm the pants off the D.C. press corps (and/or interns), despite what then-Sen. Obama said, Hillary simply isn’t “likeable enough” to win over a hostile audience.

She’s about as warm and charming as an iceberg.

And in a public hearing, she’s more likely to step in the stinky brown stuff, stumbling into another “What difference, at this point, does it make?” SNAFU than deftly turn the tables and prosecute the prosecutors.

So why is Hillary demanding to testify in public?

Simple: Her lawyers had already negotiated an outcome that precluded public testimony. Now that everything’s agreed to, Hillary can cosplay as Mrs. Transparency, claiming that she sorely wanted to speak in public, but golly gee willikers, those vile, evil, duplicitous Republicans just wouldn’t let her.

Probably because they’re all covering up for Donald Trump!

When you take a step back, you realize that Hillary’s newest “demand” is actually old-school, 90’s-era Clintonian PR:

She’s triangulating on the Epstein issue, enthusiastically joining the side of full public disclosure — and expecting us to forget about the Clintons’ past stonewalling; She’s trying to use Donald Trump and GOP congressmen as her foils; She’s leveraging her powerful friends in the media, politics, and culture to protect her from blowback.

It’s a classic move, straight from their PR playbook. This is who they are and what they do: The Democrats needed a savior, and lo and behold:

Your savior is here!

The 1990s are back, baby!

Which is why I’m half-convinced Dick Morris just might be, too.

