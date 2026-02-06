RFK Jr. and Mike Tyson Fight for MAHA in Super Bowl Ad: Here’s Your Sneak Peek

Technically speaking, Evander Holyfield’s ears weren’t processed foods, so I guess his story checks out.

Either way, Iron Mike Tyson will be starring in a 30-second Super Bowl ad on behalf of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and the Make America Healthy Again campaign. To date, the Trump administration hasn’t used RFK Jr. as a PR prop very often, but perhaps it should:

The Western Journal: Despite Attacks, Poll Shows RFK Jr. Is the ‘Most Popular’ Member of Trump’s Cabinet

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been among the most targeted by Democrats of President Donald Trump’s cabinet members since taking office in February. Yet despite all the rhetorical slings and arrows, the leader of the Make America Healthy Again movement is the most popular cabinet official in the administration. CNN data analyst Harry Enten reported the polling results on Thursday, as RFK Jr. appeared before the Senate Finance Committee. […] “RFK Jr. is not a drag on President Trump. He’s not the most embattled. In fact, he is the most popular official in Trump’s cabinet, at least according to the polling,” the CNN data expert said.

As Western Journal noted, RFK Jr. and the MAHA movement are on the plus-side in much of the polling:

An Axios/Ipsos American Health Index survey released in July found a majority back the core of Kennedy’s MAHA food safety efforts. Fifty-six percent said “chemicals or unsafe additives in foods are a large or moderate risk to their health right now.” Further, 67 percent say “they agree that they do not think foods that contain pesticides or artificial food dyes in them are safe to eat, even if they are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.”

For his part, RFK Jr. hyped the ad as “the most important message in Super Bowl history”:

Thank you for sharing your story Mike — and delivering the most important message in Super Bowl history.



We don’t have to be the sickest country in the developed world.



The answer is simple: EAT REAL FOOD. https://t.co/KW5Q9Zo7sm — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) February 6, 2026

Politico, of course, focused on the potential political payoff:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s allies are airing an ad during the Super Bowl featuring Mike Tyson boosting the Make America Healthy Again campaign, giving Kennedy another high-profile perch as allies look for ways to bolster his MAHA movement. The ad, paid for by the nonprofit MAHA Center, highlights new dietary guidelines announced by the Health and Human Services secretary in January and urges viewers to “eat real food,” borrowing a line regularly used by Kennedy about his nutrition recommendations. […] The ad highlights the elements of the MAHA movement that members in both parties believe could help Republicans in November’s midterms. Kennedy’s campaign against processed foods, dyes and pesticides has polled strongly among parents, even as he implements anti-vaccine policies that sharply divide Americans. [emphasis added]

Here’s a sneak peek of Iron Mike’s ad:

After retiring from boxing (let’s memory-hole his “fight” with Jake Paul), Tyson, now 59-years-old, has promoted various consumable products, including marijuana edibles and cannabis “flower,” along with vegan ice cream. (Tyson might be eating healthier these days, but he also claims he smokes $40 thousand worth of marijuana each month.)

Still, he remains one of the most instantly-recognizable celebrities on the planet, and he’s been a loyal supporter of President Donald Trump, endorsing his presidential campaigns in 2016, 2020, and 2024.

And unlike ex-nemesis Holyfield, he’s never punched a GOP presidential candidate in the face:

