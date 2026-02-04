Shocking Cost of Migrant Crime: Each Year, More Americans Are Murdered by Illegals Than Died on 9/11

Tennessee has roughly 186,000 illegal aliens. California has over 2.2 million.

We have absolutely no idea how many Californians are murdered, raped, assaulted, or victimized by illegal aliens, because Gov. Gavin Newsom refuses to track the data or share it with the federal government. It’s allowed Democrats to argue that illegal aliens are less likely to commit crimes than native-born Americans.

Only it’s probably not true.

Because, unlike California, Tennessee actually tracked its year-to-year illegal alien crime statistics. And what they discovered was shocking and appalling.

From the Chattanoogan.com:

21,648 total criminal charges [against illegal aliens] in 2025 2,183 violent offenses 41 homicides 1,592 assaults 145 sexual offenses 11 child rapes 40 aggravated kidnappings 2,920 DUIs 5,318 cases of driving without a license or on suspended/or revoked

Rep. Dan Howell (R-Tenn.) was outraged: “Forty one Tennesseeans are dead at the hands of illegal immigrants and hundreds raped. This will not be tolerated in this great state and we will do more to keep you safe. Every single one of these crimes could have been prevented.”

Given that California’s illegal alien population is roughly 11.8 times larger than Tennessee’s, if those crime stats are consistent nationally, it would mean illegals were responsible — just in California! — for approximately:

255,446 total criminal charges in 2025

25,759 violent offenses

483 homicides

18,785 assaults

1,711 sexual offenses

130 child rapes

472 aggravated kidnappings

34,456 DUIs

62,752 cases of driving without a license or on suspended/or revoked

Here’s how one California-based law firm (SAC Attorneys LLP) explained the murky legal situation:

State Bill 54 was signed by California Governor Jerry Brown on October 5, 2017, and it created statewide sanctuary for those who may be living in the state as illegal aliens. The new law includes the following provisions: State and local police officers now are prohibited from inquiring about an individual’s immigration status during the routine course of their work.

State and local officers are forbidden from holding illegal immigrants until they can be transferred into federal custody.

Federal agencies are prohibited from commandeering local authorities to work with immigration agencies and perform the work of immigration agents.

No wonder California has led every U.S. state in total population loss for six straight years!

Additionally, if there are 186,000 illegal aliens in Tennessee and 21,648 criminal charges, that would come to one charge per every 8.6 illegal aliens. (The numbers aren’t perfect because some illegals were charged with multiple crimes, but this, alas, is about as close as we can get.)

Meanwhile, native-born Americans are incarcerated at a rate of 1,221 per 100,000, or just 1.22%.

Now, let’s extrapolate these statistics nationwide, where there are roughly 14 million illegal aliens. That’s about 75.3 times the number in Tennessee.

So if those numbers are consistent, the national crime statistics for illegal aliens in the U.S. are approximately:

1,630,094 total criminal charges in 2025

164,380 violent offenses

3,087 homicides

119,877 assaults

10,918 sexual offenses

828 child rapes

3,012 aggravated kidnappings

219,876 DUIs

400,445 cases of driving without a license or on suspended/or revoked

This means that, each year, more Americans are murdered by illegal aliens than died on 9/11.

