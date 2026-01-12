Iran, Idiots, and ‘America Last’: The Stupidity of Isolationism

I strongly believe in the sanctity of marriage. In fact, I’ve been married for over 20 years. When I vowed “‘till death do we part” on May 26, 2002, I meant it. And although I’m far from perfect, overall, I think I’ve been a pretty good husband. (Assuming you’re grading on a curve, of course.)

Advertisement

I love my wife. I love my family. Wouldn’t trade ‘em for anything.

But if my wife leaves me for another guy, guess what?

I’m getting a divorce!

That’s the problem with marriage: It only takes one party to blow the whole thing up.

The same goes for war.

It’s great that you’re pro-peace. It’s wonderful that you favor isolationism. I’m not a fan of “forever wars” either.

But peace is like marriage: All parties must agree to it.

Peace cannot exist without unanimity.

And war, alas, is like divorce: It only takes one party to smash your peace plan to smithereens.

After the horrors of World War I, most of Europe was pro-peace. (By overwhelming numbers, too.) Europeans didn’t want another bloody, destructive, ruinous war.

But when Hitler rolled in with German tanks, guess what?

Europe was at war.

That’s the folly of radical isolationism: You’re relying on a tactic that’s beyond your control.

It’s like being anti-mugging. You can be as anti-mugging as you want, but if a criminal stops you on a street corner, whips out a gun and demands your wallet, you’re getting mugged.

Which is why the smartest way to keep your marriage strong, avoid street muggings, and promote world peace is to follow strategies that minimize the probability that another party will force your hand.

For marriage, this means listening, loving, respecting, and honoring each other. (And sometimes, having unpleasant conversations before things spiral out of control.) For street muggings, this means mitigating dangerous scenarios.

Advertisement

And for promoting peace, it demands that we demotivate evildoers from unleashing the dogs of war.

That’s the entire doctrine of “peace through strength”: You’re building a military that’s so powerful that nobody wants you to use it against them. That’s the entire conceit!

It’s explicitly designed to deter aggression.

This brings us to the current situation in Iran. There’s a very real chance the Islamic regime will soon collapse — not because American soldiers are on the ground, but because the Iranian people are angry, inspired, and willing to risk their lives for political change.

And that’s crucial for America’s long-term peace and security, because the “peace through strength” doctrine is far less effective against asymmetric threats. (Which is why Iran spent billions upon billions to fund and arm its proxy armies.)

Make no mistake, Iran is a dedicated, committed American enemy. Its mullahs are allied with Russia, China, and numerous anti-American Islamic militias. Left unchecked, they’d already be armed to the teeth with nuclear weapons.

Fortunately, President Donald Trump is a realist. He’s leveraging all the instruments of American soft power (plus the occasional hard power) to “grease the wheels” for an Iranian regime change.

It’s why he’s actively encouraging the Iranian protesters. It’s why he's warning Iran not to attack its own people. It’s why he’s point-blank threatening the mullahs with deadly repercussions: He’s maximizing the probability that the Iranian people will successfully overthrow an anti-American government.

Advertisement

The Trump Doctrine is unflinchingly pragmatic: In the real world, nothing moves until it’s pushed. Deals don’t happen on their own; they must be orchestrated.

So, if you want to change the world, you rely on carrots and sticks.

There’s a small yet vocal minority in the MAGA movement who oppose President Trump’s Iranian policy. They vehemently objected to the bombing of Iranian nuclear sites, predicting it would lead to World War III — and America would lose. (Spoiler alert: They were wrong.) And now they’ve got their undies in a knot over President Trump’s support for today’s Iranian protesters.

Note the near-total disdain that Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly had for President Trump’s Iranian supporters:

SiriusXM host Megyn Kelly rebuked Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham for pushing the United States toward war with Iran during a Wednesday interview with Daily Caller News Foundation co-founder Tucker Carlson on “The Tucker Carlson Show.” Graham directed a warning toward Iran’s ayatollahs on Fox News’ “Hannity” on Tuesday, saying President Donald Trump would “kill” them if they continued slaughtering Iranian protesters. During the show, Kelly urged Graham to rein in his rhetoric, noting that he had no children who would potentially have to fight in a war with Iran. “What Lindsey Graham stands for is deeply disturbing to me. And that stuff about the ayatollah, — ‘our president is going to come kill you’ —would you just stop? … hey, as far as I know, Lindsey Graham doesn’t have teenaged children who are going to have to go fight his war he now wants against Iran,” Kelly said. “But I do.”

Advertisement

Actually, Megyn Kelly doesn’t have any children in the military either; her oldest kid is only 16. But my 19-year-old son is in the Army Cavalry.

That’s not really relevant to anything, and I suspect Kelly only brought it up to not-so-subtly throw shade at Sen. Graham’s (rumored) sexuality. (Very classy, Megyn.) But hey, if she wants to highlight her personal stakes, I’m happy to play ball, too.

Because the best way to keep ALL our military members safe is to build a world where war is less likely.

Ignoring a problem doesn’t make it go away. Often, it leads to bigger, deadlier problems. When you scream for peace while your adversary screams for war, it doesn’t matter who screams the loudest — because, when the tanks roll in, there’s gonna be a war.

For the good of everyone — the Iranian civilians, American military members, and Megyn Kelly’s teenage children — we should all be encouraging the collapse of the mullah’s regime. Just like Sen. Graham did, we should weaponize our propaganda to diminish the mullahs’ bully pulpit, empower the Iranian people to rise up, and maximize the probability that the most stridently anti-American government in the Middle East will FINALLY be gone for good.

As opposed to, y’know, actively carrying water for the Iranian regime:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Tucker Carlson's interview with Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian was all Tehran could wish for, experts told Iran International: a global stage, no pushback, and a direct line to Donald Trump’s base. “This was a major victory for Iranian information warfare operations,” said Marcus Kolga, a leading expert on foreign disinformation. “Whether intentionally or not, Carlson is acting as a significant conduit and amplifier for Iranian government information operations.” The interview was recorded remotely, unlike the one Carlson did with Russia's president Vladimir Putin in February 2024. "(Carlson) offers Pezeshkian and the Iranian regime a platform—without context or pushback—allowing Tehran to shape the record to Carlson’s viewers and listeners unopposed,” Kolga added.

Advertisement

According to Iran International’s reporting

If Tucker Carlson is indeed an isolationist, he’s a very selective isolationist: He lobbies for closer ties to Russia. He carries water for Iran. He buys property in Qatar — and still hasn’t said one word about Qatar receiving an American war guarantee.

From the White House (Sept. 29, 2025):

(a) The United States shall regard any armed attack on the territory, sovereignty, or critical infrastructure of the State of Qatar as a threat to the peace and security of the United States. (b) In the event of such an attack, the United States shall take all lawful and appropriate measures — including diplomatic, economic, and, if necessary, military — to defend the interests of the United States and of the State of Qatar and to restore peace and stability. (c) The Secretary of War, in coordination with the Secretary of State and the Director of National Intelligence, shall maintain joint contingency planning with the State of Qatar to ensure a rapid and coordinated response to any foreign aggression against the State of Qatar.

What the hell kind of “America First” policy is that?!

It’s not just Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly. It’s also MTG, Sen. Rand Paul, Steve Bannon, and Rep. Thomas Massie. They’re trying to change what “America First” means.

Because, at a certain point, it’s no longer “America First.” It’s “America Last” — and our enemies first. With the U.S. swapping NATO and/or Israel for a brand-new alliance with Russia, Iran, and Qatar.

Advertisement

Don’t fall for the so-called isolationists’ lies and stupidity. Because it’s not about isolationism and it never was. It’s simply about America switching sides.

And making war more likely.

One Last Thing: 2026 is a critical year for America First: It began with Mayor Mamdani declaring war on “rugged individualism” and will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the fate of the America First movement teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battlelines been so clearly defined. Win or lose, 2026 will transform our country.

We need your help to succeed!

As a PJ Media VIP member, you’ll receive exclusive access to our behind-the-paywall content, commentating privileges, and an ad-free experience. VIP Gold gets you the same level of “insider access” across our entire family of sites (PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, twitchy, Hot Air, and Bearing Arms). That means: More stories, more videos, more content, more fun, more conservatism, more EVERYTHING!

And if you CLICK HERE and use the promo code FIGHT you’ll receive a Trumpian 60% discount!

Thank you for your consideration.