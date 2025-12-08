The Carlson-Fuentes Lover’s Spat: There’s No Honor Among Thieves, Qataris, Nazis, and Demons

How wonderful to know someone who was bad and dishonorable and a cheat and a liar, when all the world was filled with people who would not lie to save their souls and who would rather starve than do a dishonorable deed! —Margaret Mitchell

Advertisement

It’s sad but true: More people agree with Margaret Mitchell than you probably think. Instead of evil repulsing them, it mesmerizes them; instead of recoiling in horror, they lean in closer, close their eyes, and move in for the kiss.

It’s become a cliché — all those mass-murdering death row inmates who get flooded with love letters and marriage proposals. Or the villainous, creepy movie monsters who’ve become New Age sex symbols. But it’s part and parcel of the human condition: For those unmoored by morality, there’s something deeply attractive about monsters and mad men, because they’re untethered to social norms, capable of doing what others cannot.

They’re the ultimate “bad boy,” playing by their own rules. (Which makes certain hearts go aflutter.)

The inverse of Mitchell’s quote comes from a very influential economist:

One of the common failings among honorable people is a failure to appreciate how thoroughly dishonorable some other people can be, and how dangerous it is to trust them. —Thomas Sowell

I’d like to add an addendum — a third path — that runs in between Mitchell and Sowell: Dishonorable people will pretend to be honorable people because that’s how their con-game works: Everything depends on trickery and misdirection. But they’re not gonna fool the other crooks, thieves, liars, and conmen!

The opposite is true: Dishonorable people are actually easy prey for other dishonorable people.

Advertisement

Swindling a swindler is low-hanging fruit. Virtue and morality are like suits of armor; they protect you from evil. Without it, you’re vulnerable and weak. It’s why the mafia relies on muscle to survive: Otherwise, they’d be robbed blind by their partners, “friends,” associates, and all the other street criminals.

“There’s no honor among thieves.”

And this brings us to the curious case of Tucker Carlson’s (very) brief alliance with neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes. Because, if you haven’t heard, their hot, passionate love affair has come to a close.

Remarkably, it wasn’t Carlson who came to his senses and thought, “Y’know, maybe it’s not such a great idea to align my brand with a neo-Nazi.”

Instead, it was the neo-Nazi who broke up with Tucker!

Check it out (NSFW warning):

Nick Fuentes says Tucker Carlson is the fakest person he's ever met.



Nick tells Tucker "Stay the F*ck away from me dude, you're Weird." pic.twitter.com/HWJk8ds1iC — KaizerRev (@Kaizerrev) December 5, 2025

Carlson, of course, is a committed noninterventionist who strongly opposes “forever wars” in the Middle East, and regularly blasts Israel for “pushing America into endless wars for the last three decades.”

It’s revisionist history, of course: Over the last 30 years, our lone war in the Middle East was triggered after 9/11, when Sunni Muslims — armed with money, logistical help, and resources from Saudi Arabia and Qatar — killed nearly 3,000 Americans.

Advertisement

Nor was it the “Jewish neocon Zionists” who started the Iraq War. It was American Christians, i.e., George W. Bush, Dick Cheney, Colin Powell, Don Rumsfeld, and Karl Rove.

But, whatever: Reasonable people can reasonably disagree over historical interpretations. And besides, if someone wants to be a committed noninterventionist, that’s a perfectly legitimate worldview.

I don’t like “forever wars” either. Nor would I trust Israel — or any Middle Eastern country, for that matter — with an ironclad, open-and-shut U.S. war guarantee that commits Americans to fight to the death to protect a foreign government. The region is too risky, too unstable.

And our children are too valuable.

Which is why it’s so revealing that Carlson still hasn’t said ANYTHING about the U.S. giving Qatar a war guarantee that commits our sons and daughters to fight to the death to defend an oil-rich Sunni Muslim nation. Not a word, not a single X post, not one podcast.

From the White House (Sept. 29, 2025):

(a) The United States shall regard any armed attack on the territory, sovereignty, or critical infrastructure of the State of Qatar as a threat to the peace and security of the United States. (b) In the event of such an attack, the United States shall take all lawful and appropriate measures — including diplomatic, economic, and, if necessary, military — to defend the interests of the United States and of the State of Qatar and to restore peace and stability. (c) The Secretary of War, in coordination with the Secretary of State and the Director of National Intelligence, shall maintain joint contingency planning with the State of Qatar to ensure a rapid and coordinated response to any foreign aggression against the State of Qatar.

Advertisement

What kind of America First, “committed noninterventionist” policy is that?!

In fact, the opposite is true: “America First” Tucker Carlson just announced that he loves Qatar so much, he’s buying a house there.

From Mediaite:

One way to prove you are a patriotic red-blooded American: buying a house in Qatar — according to Tucker Carlson. The ex-Fox News star, during an appearance at the Doha Forum on Sunday, said he was going to buy real estate in the city on Monday. Carlson referenced accusations he and his media company, the Tucker Carlson Network, have accepted big bucks from Qatari investors, while interviewing Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. He then announced his new purchase. “I have been criticized as being a tool of Qatar, and I just want to say, which you already know, which is I have never taken anything from your country and don’t plan to,” Carlson said. “I am, however, tomorrow buying a place in Qatar.” He continued, explaining “I like the city, I think it’s beautiful, but also to make a statement that I’m an American and a free man and I’ll be wherever I want to be.” Carlson received a small round of applause from the crowd for his new property.

Qatar and Saudi Arabia are spending BILLIONS of dollars on a PR campaign. It’s probably the largest, most aggressive PR campaign in world history. They’ve poured ungodly sums of money on sports, comedy, celebrities, news organizations, and political influencers (hint, hint), and they’re not doing it out of the goodness of their heart: It’s a tactic to sway public opinion.

Advertisement

Is Qatar a U.S. ally? You betcha.

And they’ll continue to be a U.S. ally… until our transactional value expires.

Because Qatar is also an ally of Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood, the Taliban, and the Houthis, they’re an ally of anyone who’ll bribe ‘em — or who’s willing to take a bribe.

The idea that Qatar is ideologically committed to the West is laughable: Qatar is all about Qatar.

Which is why it’s unlikely that Carlson’s Qatari real estate purchase was based on the fair-market value of the property. Carlson is one of the most influential political podcasters on the planet; he’s EXACTLY the kind of guy Qatar would love to have in their pocket!

Sweetheart real estate deals are an age-old money-laundering racket: Anyone remember Barack Obama and Tony Rezko?

I’m guessing Carlson got a FANTASTIC deal on his Qatari property — and it’s the kind of deal that wouldn’t be available to you or me. (I’m also guessing Carlson won’t be forthcoming about how much money he paid for his new home, or its appraised “fair market value.”) Instead, he’ll pivot to attacking Israel for the umpteenth time — as the Qataris nod in approval.

But whereas the Qatari-Carlson relationship is still growing larger (and more profitable), the Fuentes-Carlson alliance has already shattered.

That’s because Carlson still has transactional value to the Qatari billionaires, but Fuentes was using Carlson — just like Carlson was using Fuentes!

Advertisement

Carlson used Fuentes as a blunt weapon to attack the Jews, Israel, and (most of all) Christian Zionism. He figured that Fuentes’ (considerable) audience would drive a ton of eyeballs to their podcast, and by joining forces on anti-Israel and anti-Zionist propaganda, Carlson could co-opt Fuentes’ supporters.

Absorbing the Groypers would make Carlson even MORE powerful and MORE influential, and he assumed Fuentes wouldn’t complain, because Carlson just made him famous. By platforming, praising, popularizing, and mainstreaming the young neo-Nazi, Fuentes would be in Tucker’s debt.

After all, Tucker just made him a superstar! Fuentes’ social media engagements have never been higher!

To Carlson, Fuentes was a means to an end — and nothing more.

But Fuentes cares less about Israel than Carlson does. Don’t get me wrong — Fuentes still hates Jews, Israel, Zionism, bagels, Ben Shapiro, yada yada — but that’s not his main objective.

Fuentes is a white Christian nationalist. His #1 priority is transforming the GOP into a white Christian nationalist movement.

Everything else, including Israel and Qatar, is a distant second — a side issue — a means to an end, too.

So Tucker used Fuentes, elevating the young neo-Nazi for his own (Qatari-aligned) purposes — and then Fuentes turned around and used his enhanced profile to blast Tucker as a phony and a fraud.

Proving once again: Dishonorable people are easy prey for other dishonorable people.

Advertisement

Tucker Carlson, Qatar, and Nick Fuentes. At this point, they deserve each other.

Final thought: Carlson keeps talking about demons attacking him in the middle of the night. That’s strange to me, because I never get attacked by Demons.

(Not even once. Not even when I leave my bedroom door wide open and blast Ozzy Osbourne!)

I wonder, did those demons start attacking Tucker BEFORE he switched to parroting Qatari talking points and waging this PR was against Israel, or was it afterwards?

Because maybe, “someone” is trying to send him a message.

One Last Thing: The Democrats are on the ropes, but make no mistake: The donkeys are still dangerous. We need your help to succeed!

As a PJ Media VIP member, you’ll receive exclusive access to our behind-the-paywall content, commentating privileges, and an ad-free experience. VIP Gold gets you the same level of “insider access” across our entire family of sites (PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, twitchy, Hot Air, and Bearing Arms). That means: More stories, more videos, more content, more fun, more conservatism, more EVERYTHING!

And if you CLICK HERE and use the promo code FIGHT you’ll receive a Trumpian 60% discount!

Thank you for your consideration.

Happy Holidays!