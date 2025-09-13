Erika Kirk Is Going to Change the World

I know recency bias is a real thing, but I’ll write from the heart and risk being mocked and/or discredited later: In all my years of following politics, I’ve never heard a better speech than the one Erika Kirk delivered last night.

From the emotion to the substance to her raw, unflinching agony, it was simply extraordinary. Mesmerizing.

And absolutely unforgettable.

In a week jam-packed with indelible images of politics, death, pain, and shock, the image of Charlie Kirk’s widow — clad in white, not black — now belongs to the ages. It’s going to be part of our culture.

If you haven’t seen it, please do. Words won’t do it justice:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Her story is big now, but it’s still in its infancy. That’s the paradox of our 24/7, cyber-connected world: Really big news actually travels… slower.

Pre-internet, if something monumental happened on TV, the whole country was watching it together. Everyone read, watched, and yapped about the same thing, because we were living in a monoculture.

Fun fact from the New York Times morning e-letter:

“Severance,” the most-nominated [Emmy] show this year, may be the closest thing we have now to a collective TV experience — and it gets about a tenth of the viewership that an episode of “Roseanne” would get in the 1990s.” [emphasis added]

(By the way, in 1995, the U.S. population was 266 million. In 2025, it’s 345 million — which further underscores the above statistic.)

Today’s world is infinitely more divided. That’s the tradeoff of having zillions of options on gazillions of platforms: You can’t watch everything at once.

Different platforms and different communities have different gatekeepers, and not everyone moves at the same pace. As weird as it sounds, “going viral” today is actually kind of slow.

Which means, the full impact of Erika Kirk’s speech won’t be felt today, tomorrow, or even the following week.

This is gonna grow and grow, ‘cause the upside of the Internet Age is, eventually you reach everyone: Every last group, every last sect, every last echo chamber.

After all, nobody outruns their phone.

And when it does, our world will be a different place. I don’t know if Turning Point USA will ever share the stats, but I absolutely, 100% guarantee you: During and after Erika’s speech, their website numbers shot through the stratosphere.

Her poise, passion, and pain were unforgettable — as was her faith, courage, and undying love for her husband. She just issued a call-to-arms that millions will heed.

In her words:

If you thought that my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country and this world… You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife. The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry!

Certain moments are transformative. Certain people are electric.

Last night, Charlie Kirk’s widow transformed herself into a beacon of hope, illuminating the darkness, drawing a line of fire in the sand — challenging our better angels to follow in her footsteps.

Not because they were Charlie’s footsteps, although they were. But because those are the footsteps of God.

And millions surely will.

Erika Kirk is about to change the world.

In fact, she already has.

Thank you for your consideration!