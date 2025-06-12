There’s a chance, of course, that Israel is acting at Trump’s bequest: If you’re trying to get one side to agree to a deal, it might be useful to “intensify” their pain-points.

Advertisement

In fact, maybe Trump is on the phone with Supreme Leader of Iran and explaining how things work in the Big City: “Yeah, y’know that deal we offered yesterday? Subtract $20 billion from it, ‘cuz now you’ve got less stuff to trade.”

So maybe Israel and America are (unofficially) working together: Call it the Crassus school of bartering. Since Israel and America both want the same outcome, it would make sense to collaborate tactically — and sometimes in geopolitics, plausible deniability has its purposes.

Especially when you’re in highwire negotiations.

“Better agree today, cuz tomorrow you’ll have even less! Good talk.”

It could explain Tulsi Gabbard’s spooky/weird nuclear warning.

But for plausible deniability to work, both sides need to keep their mouths closed. That means, whatever’s really going on behind the scenes with America and Israel, we’re not going to know the truth for years.

Maybe decades.

And we’ve got to deal with the here and now: How will the conservative movement respond to Israel’s attacks on Iran?

After all, when Trump and Iran began saber-rattling, some prominent conservatives were nervous:

🚨 A direct strike on Iran right now would disastrously split the Trump coalition. Trump smartly ran against starting new wars, this is what the swing states voted for - the midterms are not far and Congress’ majority is already razor-thin. America First! — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 12, 2025

Advertisement

No issue currently divides the right as much as foreign policy. I’m very concerned based on every I’ve seen in the grassroots the last few months that this will cause a massive schism in MAGA and potentially disrupt our momentum and our insanely successful Presidency. https://t.co/asUBrQAXVC — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 12, 2025

Trump knows in his gut that this would be a strategic policy mistake, but decision makers in the White House should understand that a proactive decision to initiate massive escalation (or greenlight it) would be seen as an unforgivable betrayal by millions of American voters. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 12, 2025

Then there was this delightful tiff between Tucker Carlson and Mark Levin:

Mark Levin was at the White House today, lobbying for war with Iran. To be clear, Levin has no plans to fight in this or any other war. He’s demanding that American troops do it. We need to stop Iran from building nuclear weapons, he and likeminded ideologues in Washington are… — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 5, 2025

Chatsworth Qatarlson is very angry. Busy leaking to and planting stories with his media pals. Burning up his cellphone with calls to his embeds in government and his Koch-heads at the Quincy institute. A desperate man does desperate things. God bless Team America!… — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 11, 2025

Advertisement

The overwhelming majority of conservatives are pro-Israel. It’s now one of the defining differences between Republicans and Democrats. (Especially younger Democrats, who’ve become stridently anti-Israel.) Our national realignment is still shaking itself out, but when it’s done, being pro-Israel will be considered a Republican issue.

The Democrats, unfortunately, are going all the way in the other direction.

And a growing minority of conservative voices want to go with them. Their reasons are varied: Some don’t see the strategic relevance of the U.S.-Israel relationship in an “America First” world. Others think the juice ain’t worth the squeeze: Being pals with Israel costs more than the benefit provided. Or they’re concerned about being pulled into yet another Middle East War.

But some of the voices are far darker than that. (More on them in a bit.)

Axios offered their analysis:

Why it matters: Non-interventionism is one of the core pillars of the "America First" movement — arguably as important to the MAGA base as immigration and trade. But plenty of Trump allies in the Republican Party are fiercely pro-Israel, and believe the U.S. should support its closest Middle Eastern ally if it chooses to attack Iran.

Long-bubbling tensions in the MAGA movement are exploding into public view amid reports that nuclear talks with Iran are failing and Israel is preparing a military option.

Advertisement

The big picture: Trump's team has long been divided on how to deal with Iran, as Axios' Barak Ravid has reported. Some aides, including Vice President Vance, are pushing for a diplomatic solution. Others, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, are skeptical Iran will ever agree to a deal that significantly limits its nuclear program.

White House envoy Steve Witkoff, who is leading negotiations, privately warned top Senate Republicans last week that Iran could unleash a mass casualty response if Israel bombs their nuclear facilities

Being pro-Israel doesn’t mean we want to fight for Israel’s behalf. Israel has its national concerns (and a mighty fine military); we have our own. But we always knew that eventually, we’d run out of time with Iran.

And then we’d be faced with the moment of truth: Do we trust the Supreme Leader of Iran with a dozen-or-so nuclear weapons?

I sure don’t. Too high a risk they’d pass ‘em along to their terrorist proxies (among other reasons, including nuclear blackmail).

So good luck, Israel! Bomb ‘em good!

A world without Iran inching closer to a nuclear bomb is a safer world. Israel would be doing us a favor.

Remember, if Trump hadn’t ripped-up the abhorrent Obama nuclear deal, the sanctions restricting Iran’s centrifuge usage would have expired in 2026. We’re just months away!

Advertisement

The Iran-nuclear issue was always going to come to a head about now.

But let’s get back to those darker voices: They’re trying to blend into the America First crowd by aping our patriotism — yet they don’t quite fit in. Eventually, they pull a Candace Owens and “out” themselves. These are the people who’re completely convinced that Israel (and/or Jewish lobbyists) secretly control the U.S. government, see history and geopolitics through a kaleidoscope of conspiracy theories, and think if YOU are pro-Israel, then you must be a warmongering Neocon who somehow survived Order 66.

Screw those guys.

And best of luck to the great Trump-Crassus fire sale that’s now raging across Tehran! A great deal at a great price — what could be more “America First” than that?!

One Last Thing: The Democrats are on the ropes, but make no mistake: The donkeys are still dangerous. 2025 will either go down in history as the year we finally Made America Great Again — or the year it all slipped through our fingers. We need your help to succeed! As a VIP member, you’ll receive exclusive access to all our family of sites (PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, twitchy, Hot Air, Bearing Arms): More stories, more videos, more content, more fun, more conservatism, more EVERYTHING! And if you CLICK HERE and use the promo code FIGHT you’ll receive a Trumpian 60% discount!

Thank you for your consideration!