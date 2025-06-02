How the Democrats Became the Party of Racists, Bigots, and Antisemites

The grizzled cop who’s just a few days away from retirement. The prostitute with a heart of gold. The dumb blonde; the privileged jock; the absent-minded professor; the scheming, evil, two-faced stepmom.

All I’ve gotta do is say a few words, and you already have an image in your head.

In the literary world, they’re called stock characters. They’re clichés — character archetypes that are so well-known, they’re embedded within our collective psyche — and they tell the truth about a country’s culture, people, and national values.

You show me a country’s clichés, and I’ll show you what they really care about.

Just a dozen-or-so years ago, the archetype of a Jew-hating bigot in the U.S. was a dirt-poor Southerner. If you were writing a movie and needed to cast the part of a racist or a bigot, a very specific archetype came to mind.

These characters are so instantly recognizable that they generally fall outside of copyright law.

Sometimes there’s a benefit to subverting audience expectations, but ever since the 1950s (and probably before then), the unabashed racist and/or Jew-hating “stock character” was cast as a poorly-educated Southerner with lousy hygiene, moonshine, and broken teeth. That was the go-to Hollywood cliché — and the face of antisemitism.

Not anymore.

Today, the face of American antisemitism isn’t a cross-eyed Southerner with an unbranched family tree and chewing-tobacco stains on his David Allan Coe t-shirt. Nor does it include white hoods, blazing crucifixes, or the letter “K” in triplicate. (Sure, those guys still suck, but so did the Cossacks, and we don’t use them as the go-to cliché for Jew-hatred anymore. Get with the times, man.)

The pro-Palestinian protesters are the faces of today's antisemitism.

And they’re not welcome in the Republican Party. They’ve been spurned, exiled, and excommunicated since the 1960s, even when doing so carried political risk.

So the Democratic Party welcomed ‘em with open arms.

Joe Biden will likely go down in history as the last Democratic president who’s (marginally) more pro-Israel than pro-Palestinian. After all, this is what their base is demanding:

Younger Americans are more likely to sympathize with the Palestinian people than the Israeli people. A third of adults under 30 say their sympathies lie either entirely or mostly with the Palestinian people, while 14% say their sympathies lie entirely or mostly with the Israeli people. The rest say their sympathies lie equally with both, with neither or that they are not sure. Older Americans, by comparison, are more likely to sympathize with Israelis than Palestinians. For example, among people ages 65 and older, 47% say their sympathies lie entirely or mostly with the Israeli people, while far fewer (9%) sympathize entirely or mostly with the Palestinians. Among those under 30, however, there are wide partisan differences in views on this question and others. Republicans and Republican-leaning independents under 30 sympathize more with the Israelis than the Palestinians (28% vs. 12%). Democrats and Democratic leaners sympathize far more with the Palestinians than the Israelis (47% vs. 7%).

Older Americans side with Israel 47% to 9%, and younger Democrats side with the Palestinians 47% to 7%. The numbers are eerily symmetric, but in completely opposite directions.

Today, the “stock character” of an antisemitic, Jew-hating bigot is a liberal protester who cosplays with a keffiyeh. They’re usually young — often college-aged — and they’ve “studied” all the nuances of Middle East history through a rapid succession of TikTok videos. They’re smug and self-assured, entitled and aggressive.

And they DO NOT vote Republican!

Instead, they’re either voting for the Democratic candidate… or they don’t believe in democracy and just want to smash [expletive] up.

To them, Israel is an abomination — a vile, disgusting nation that doesn’t deserve to exist. They see it as a colonial, racist creation that has unfairly subjugated the proud, noble, peace-loving natives to the yoke of segregation.

If Israel were a Muslim nation, there’d be zero protests in American streets. Nobody cares when the conflict is between two Muslim nations; everyone rolls their eyes and shrugs their shoulders.

Furthermore, if Israel were a Chinese vassal, nobody would care either. (Plus, I’ll betcha that TikTok’s algorithm would be a helluva lot different.) You don’t see too many young people marching on behalf of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang, do you? And when was the last time someone other than Richard Gere gave a crap about Tibet?

Isn’t it kinda funny that these pro-Palestinian “peace” protesters never ask Hamas to simply return the hostages they’ve stolen?

If they really cared about peace and ending the violence, wouldn’t that be the easiest way? The war would stop immediately.

But they don’t want that. Instead, the opposite is true: When American Jews march peacefully for the return of Jewish hostages, they’re met with Molotov cocktails.

Included among the victims was an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor.

The Democratic Party, in its madcap zeal to oppose all things Trumpian, has raced to the side of Hamas. Because of their dogged determination to view everything through the prism of racism — i.e., the 1619 Project — they’ve transformed their party into the vehicle of choice for crackpot racial theories, antisemitism, and historic grievances.

And once again, it’s the Jews who are caught in the crossfire.

