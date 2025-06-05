Trump Versus Musk: How MAGA Fights Back!

Today, Elon Musk all but accused President Trump of being a pedo and/or a rapist:

Time to drop the really big bomb:@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.



Have a nice day, DJT! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

When Musk and Trump first began beefing, many conservatives hoped it was WWE-style theatrics — that perhaps the two were play-fighting, to placate the leftwing nimrods who were vandalizing Teslas, vilifying Musk, and crashing the company's market value. Or maybe it was some kind of 4-D chess to manipulate public opinion?

Nope. This is 100% legit.

Yesterday, when Musk first began throwing barbs, there was still a chance to get the toothpaste back in the tube. After all, his initial tweet was hard-hitting and critical, but still within the bounds of political decorum:

I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore.



This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.



Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2025

But after today, there’s no turning back — no salvaging their relationship. The accusations were just too vicious:

Weirdly, Musk has made a nasty habit of accusing his enemies of being pedophiles. In 2018, one of his earliest PR missteps was (baselessly) accusing the rescuer of kids trapped in a Thai cave of being a “pedo guy.” Musk later won a defamation case over the accusation, claiming:

During the course of the trial, Musk testified under oath that his use of the term "pedo guy" - slang for pedophile - was never meant to be taken literally, and he apologized to Unsworth for the comment from the witness stand.

So there’s a history of Musk trafficking in exactly this sort of sleazy slander.

Furthermore, if Musk truly believed that Trump was the kind of guy who frequented Epstein Island, it beckons the very obvious question: Why the hell did he keep bringing his adorable little kid to the White House?!

Musk has an ego. He’s touchy. Weird dude. Very immature. Sure, he’s a genius. He’s done more to defend free speech than anyone else in America. Rockets, electric cars, artificial intelligence, digital payments, social media, and now politics — Elon Mush has achieved more success in more industries than anyone else alive. And guys like that don’t take criticism very well.

Of all the people in the MAGAverse, Elon Musk is most likely to be the Judas. So enjoy Musk while we’ve got him in the fold, because it’s unlikely he’ll remain in our orbit very long. It’s probably a 50-50 shot he’ll be gone from MAGA by the end of 2025…

Clearly, this isn’t something Musk actually believes. (If it is, he should lose custody immediately.) Instead, he’s lashing out because he’s an angry man-baby who’s used to getting his way — something we predicted way back in December of 2024

There’s no coming back from this. Even if Musk issued a blanket mea culpa, he’s proven himself utterly incapable of playing a team sport. He’s too volatile and stubborn, and you can’t build a stable movement around unstable people.

Tesla’s shareholders are panicking: Musk is quickly running out of allies and/or customers. In politics and in business, you don’t make friends with your enemies by making enemies of your friends. That’s not how it works.

Instead, it leaves you on an island.

Originally, Tesla customers were overwhelmingly liberal. After Musk joined MAGA, they abandoned him: His popularity with liberals nosedived.

That left him with the MAGA base, where his approval rating was an excellent +64. It dropped to +59 last week, as word of his opposition to MAGA began to grow.

It will certainly sink much farther now.

Meanwhile, Musk all but closed the door on returning to the Democrats by inexplicably going out of his way to remind liberals that HE is the man responsible for everything:

Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

Well, if he can’t return to the Democrats — and is too flippin’ unstable to get along with the Republicans — where does Musk go?

(To Thomas Massie’s district, I guess.)

This has become a crisis communications problem for the White House. And the best way to handle it is with… pity.

Don’t blast Musk. Don’t rake him over the coals. Don’t threaten him. Don’t cancel his government contracts. Don’t sue him. Don’t roll in the mud with him.

Instead, pity him:

“We feel bad for Mr. Musk. He’s having an emotional breakdown and I hope he gets the help he needs.”

Musk has two Achilles heels: The first is that he’s on an island. (Albeit not Epstein Island.) Democrats won’t be rushing to his defense — at least, not yet. Too much animosity (and besides, they really loved their “Fighting Oligarchy” PR blitz).

The second is that he’s ridiculously unstable. From the rumors of rampant drug use to the “baby mama” drama to today’s pedo-tweets, the dude is unhinged. He’s Charlie Sheen, plus a Mensa card and a few hundred billion.

So, pity him.

And then move on.

Don’t dwell on Musk; there’s nothing left to say. He already said plenty. His own words proved his instability, so the smartest PR move is to let those words echo in everyone’s ears.

He just branded himself as an unstable, unpleasant, unhinged guy whom nobody likes. Musk did the heavy lifting for us! And when your opponent is self-destructing, get the hell out of the way.

It’s just a shame, isn’t it?

