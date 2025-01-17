They’re Coming for the Jews: Why Liberals Choose to Hate the Chosen People

In all probability, an orthodox Jew is safer (and far less likely to be harassed) in rural Mississippi, redneck Alabama, or the lowest of the low country in South Carolina than on the campus of Harvard, Yale, or Columbia. You name the small town in Arkansas, Georgia, North Carolina — or anywhere else in the former Confederacy — and I’ll bet you a can of Dr. Brown’s Cream Soda that a dude with a yarmulke is safer around the Bubbas, Wilburs, and Jethros than around the tenured professors and their slack-jawed minions.

Advertisement

Because, on American college campuses, any hint of an outwardly Jewish identity automatically denotes you as a potential racist, xenophobe, colonist, or Islamophobe. Doesn’t matter if you’re irreligious. Doesn’t even matter if you support trans rights, hate Donald Trump, always use the right pronouns, and vote liberal 100% of the time.

If you’re Jewish, we need to keep our eye(s) on you.

And the moment you demonstrate any sort of pride in your Jewish identity or sympathy for Israelis, you’re condemned, banished, and canceled. In their eyes, you’ve finally revealed yourself as “The Other.”

The Other is the enemy.

Within the Democratic Party, there’s a steep generational divide when it comes to Israel. Last year, 77% of Democrats over the age of 65 supported Biden’s Israel policy. Only 16% opposed. But with younger voters, the numbers are flipped: 69% opposed Biden’s Israel policy; just 24% approved.

And colleges, of course, consist of the young.

But to fully understand why the chosen people are persona non grata in liberal institutions, you can’t be myopic: The aforementioned generational divide is the effect; it’s not the cause.

Because the cause wasn’t just one thing. It’s not singular. It has many different faces, not unlike the Beast of Revelation.

The first face is the “1619" philosophy, where the sum total of the American experience is reduced to racial plight, bigotry, and a story of enslavement. When your worldview divides humanity into two rigid categories — oppressors versus the oppressed — there’s no room for nuance.

Advertisement

For young liberals, the “optics” of Israel trigger a deeply emotional reaction, mostly because their knowledge of geopolitics is, quite literally, skin deep.

When they scroll through their TikTok feed, they see white-skinned Jews ordering around darker-skinned Palestinians. With very little effort, anti-Israel agitators and/or antisemites are able to shapeshift all the complexities of the Middle East into the 1619 philosophy: The Palestinians are the righteous natives. The Jews are the evil colonizers. And a good liberal should always sympathize with the natives.

Therefore, ANYONE who supports Israel is not only a racist colonizer but also guilty of de facto genocide against the brave and noble Palestinian people.

The second face is kneejerk liberal opposition to all organized religion (or any theocratic tradition, for that matter). If you’ve adopted a Marxist view of religion, then you’re less concerned about the opioid epidemic in Appalachia than the “opium of the masses” that brainwashed Red America into voting MAGA.

Religion is the enemy.

Which makes Judaism the original ringleader, since Christianity and Islam are its offshoots. Liberal activists seem to believe that religious institutions are kind of like vampire movies: if you kill the oldest vampire, maybe all of ‘em will drop dead, too.

Uncoincidentally (perhaps), analogizing Jews to vampires is an old antisemitic trope.

Either way, discrediting Judaism is the fastest, easiest way to discredit all Abrahamic religions. And thus, once again, the Jews are the canary in the coal mine.

Advertisement

The third face is the Machiavellian desire to win elections. Liberals are better than conservatives at keeping their eyes on the prize: The point of the game is to win.

Moral victories are for losers.

Liberals don’t like tackle football (they prefer pickleball), but give ‘em their due: they embody the spirit of Vince Lombardi better than ANY conservative this side of Steve Bannon: “Winning isn’t everything. It’s the only thing.”

Consider this: Liberals were so desperate to win, they’ve enthusiastically coalesced around numbskulls like Biden and Harris!

They didn’t give a damn about Biden or Harris personally. They knew they weren’t particularly exemplary people. But they wanted to win REALLY badly!

And four years from now, their desperation will reach a fever pitch. (Liberals absolutely lose their [EXPLETIVE] when they’re out of power.)

Humans are hardwired to seek simple explanations to complex questions. And in far-left communities, a simple explanation is currently emerging for Trump’s victory in 2024, and you’ll never guess who’s to blame.

The Jews, of course.

Damning new poll shows that Harris and Dems paid a huge political price for Gaza policy. 29% of non-voters who supported Biden in 2020 said U.S. support for the genocide was the top reason they sat out 2024 election.



Israel is a liability. https://t.co/ienmodE3iQ — Huwaida Arraf (bluesky: @huwaida) (@huwaidaarraf) January 15, 2025

Ryan Grimm at Drop Site News interpreted the 2024 election results thusly:

Advertisement

From 2020 to 2024, Democrats saw a staggering dropoff in support at the presidential level, with some 19 million people who voted for Joe Biden staying home (or not mailing in their ballots) in 2024. Now, a new survey conducted by YouGov suggests Biden’s support for Israel’s unrelenting assault on Gaza played a surprisingly large role in the choice of those previous Biden supporters not to vote. (Read the full poll here.) The top reason those non-voters cited, above the economy at 24 percent and immigration at 11 percent, was Gaza: a full 29 percent cited the ongoing onslaught as the top reason they didn’t cast a vote in 2024.

Joe Biden’s generation was on their last legs years ago; they don’t have any more legs to give in 2025. At this point, they’re wheelchair-bound with one foot in the grave. But make no mistake, they were the last vestiges of the pro-Israel Democratic Party. With the Old Men FINALLY out of the way, the party can at last let its pro-Palestinian freak flag fly.

Related: The Biden Legacy Unmasked: If You Thought Antisemitism Was Bad Before, Hold Onto Your Yarmulkas

So, consider: there’s a generational rift amongst liberals. There’s an optics issue in the Holy Land: those lily-white Jews are oppressing the darker-skinned natives. There’s the ascendence of the 1619 philosophy. There’s a simmering hostility to all religions, but especially Judaism. And then there’s the Machiavellian desire to win elections — and the emergent explanation for why the Democrats lost to Trump: “Supporting Israel cost us the election.”

Advertisement

That’s too many headwinds.

And just as the P.C. police and pronoun hysteria originated on college campuses before spreading everywhere else, the ancient hatred of Jews, their Deity, and their homeland has been released from the bottle. It hit colleges first, but that’s not where it’ll stay.

The Democratic ship is being blown into new waters, but not unchartered waters. We’ve been here before.

Only last time, the narration was in German.