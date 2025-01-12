The Biden Legacy Unmasked: If You Thought Antisemitism Was Bad Before, Hold Onto Your Yarmulkas

Oy veh — it’s gonna get mashugana out there.

In the waning days of the Biden administration (which also coincides with the waning days of Joe Biden), a few uncomfortable truths have emerged. First, Biden is destined to be remembered as one of the least consequential presidents in American history. His tenure was a speed bump -- a thin slice of bologna that’s sandwiched between the two Trump terms.

For a guy like Biden, who so clearly covets adulation, recognition, and public praise, that’s gotta sting.

Two, it’s now apparent that Biden’s presidency coincided with a national realignment. The public has changed. Before, liberals could blast the MAGA movement for being lily-white and homogeneous, because the facts did paint such a scenario. In order to win, the Democrats needed to attract entire blocks of minorities and retain a handful of white liberals; the Republicans needed to run the table with the whites, and not do too badly with minorities. That was each party’s recipe for success.

But not anymore.

The 2024 election saw a vast influx of minorities to MAGA, especially black males and Latinos. Furthermore, the most enthusiastic pro-Trump racial block wasn’t even white people — it was Native Americas. A mere 57% of whites voted for Trump, but 65% of Native Americans pulled the lever for MAGA.

Third and finally, the Democratic Party is about to undergo a dramatic reconfiguration. The old guard — Biden, Pelosi, Schumer, Obama, Clinton — is on their last legs or already out the door. At long last, their era is coming to a close.

Throughout 2025, the world will be focused on Trump’s agenda, and rightly so. It’ll be entertaining and unpredictable. (I gotta admit, I didn’t have Greenland, the Panama Canal, Governor Trudeau, or the Gulf of “America” on my Jan. 2025 bingo card.) Just “Trump being Trump” will pull 99.9% of the oxygen out of the room.

I’ve never seen a politician exhaust his opposition (which includes the media AND the left) as well as Trump! He’s the ultimate endurance hunter — a tireless, relentless terminator who just keeps moving forward. It’s remarkable.

But while Trump is dominating the headlines, there’ll be an important story lurking below the fold: The war within the Democratic Party to capture its soul.

It’ll be the far-left versus the REALLY far-left. Left Coast liberals versus Fly Over liberals. Minorities versus whites. LGBTQ+ versus “cis.”

Right now, most political experts assume the more-moderate wing of the Democratic Party will at least make it a competitive fight. After all, when you were just humiliated in a presidential election, it usually makes more sense to course-correct by moving to the middle, as opposed to driving even harder to the extremes. So, they assume the Democrats will find someone who’s (slightly) middle-left, build them into their national flagbearer, and use him/her to rebrand their party’s reputation.

And to be fair, that is a logically sound, financially prudent strategy. If the Democratic Party was a corporation, that’s exactly what they’d do, because this is the kind of plan that wins the support of executive boards. When a company has a bad year, shareholders want to be reassured that a better plan is in place.

But the Democratic Party isn’t owned by shareholders. And despite how quickly the serfs and peons fell into line behind Kamala Harris, they don’t have strong executive leadership anymore: Biden is history. Pelosi is even older and has a broken hip. Barack, Bill, and Hillary are all MySpace politicians in a TikTok world; the liberal movement has left them behind.

So, consider: In 2025, Trump will be dominating the headlines. The American people are realigning politically; everything’s in a state of flux. And the Democratic Party is bereft of leadership.

In this environment, there’s absolutely NO WAY the Democratic Party will move to the middle! It’s absolutely, 100%, guara-damn-teed to migrate farther to the left.

That’s because the new Democratic standard-bearer will be forced to define him/herself by opposing Donald Trump. There’s not enough oxygen in the room for anything else. And without strong internal leadership, it won’t be a political “executive board” that chooses the next Chosen One.

Instead, it’ll be the loudest liberal activists.

They’ll gravitate to whoever is the snarkiest, angriest, and most anti-Trump. Whatever Trump supports, they hate; whatever Trump hates, they love.

And if Trump moves in a pro-Israel, anti-Hamas direction, the liberal movement will counter by driving hard to an anti-Israel and pro-Hamas direction.

President Biden was a dithering, diminished doofus, but he was (generally) more pro-Israel than anti-Israel. While he was president, the far-left loons couldn’t let their freak flag fly fully; they still needed to protect him. Biden was still “their” leader.

Not anymore.

In 2025, the liberal movement has nothing to lose by moving full-bore anti-Israel. There’s no one left to protect.

Last year, 77% of Democrats older than 65 supported Biden’s Israel policy. Just 16% disapproved. But amongst younger liberals, the numbers are reversed: 69% opposed Biden’s Israel policy; only 24% approved.

Each year, the oldest generations cede new ground to the youngest. By the end of Trump’s second term, the Democratic Party will be — overwhelmingly! — anti-Israel.

It didn’t have to be this way.

During the first few years of the Biden administration, the moderate wing still had enough power to stave off the antisemites. Biden still had the stature to win the debate — and to defeat and discredit the Antifa-inspired radicals. He could’ve used his age to his benefit by describing the rising tide of Jew hatred in personal, emotional language, making it perfectly clear that there’s no place for antisemitism in the Democratic Party — and YES, treating Israel dramatically differently than you treat China (*cough* Tibet and the Uyghurs), Iran (*cough* terrorism), Russia (*cough* Ukraine), Cuba (*cough* human rights), and so on IS A FORM OF ANTISEMITISM.

Back then, it was still a winnable debate.

But today, the political climate and Democratic demographics have shifted: The anti-Israel movement is ascending. The anti-Hamas opposition is dying out. And the impulse to define yourself by doing the opposite of Trump will be too irresistible to resist.

Which is why 2025 will be a banner year for antisemitism. And it’s also why 2026, 2027, and 2028 will be even worse.

That’s the final legacy of the Biden years: He mainstreamed antisemitism in the Democratic Party. And unlike most of his “legacy,” this one will last for decades.