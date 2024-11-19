Who Is AOC Blaming for the Democrats’ Election Day Defeat? Why, the Jews, of Course!

Whenever you need a scapegoat, they’re always your go-to choice. Doesn’t matter what happened, where it happened, or who’s actually responsible: When things go sideways, it’s the Jews’ fault.

Advertisement

Hey, it worked for Hitler! (At least for a little while.) And now, Democratic congresswoman, “Squad” member, and all-around loon Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is turning "Mein Kampf" into My Excuse for the Democrats’ defeat:

If people want to talk about members of Congress being overly influenced by a special interest group pushing a wildly unpopular agenda that pushes voters away from Democrats then they should be discussing AIPAC https://t.co/2o22CMMtqw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 17, 2024

Of course, after claiming that Trump is “Just like Hitler!” for most of the last decade, stealing a page from "Mein Kampf" to scapegoat the Jews is — even by liberal standards — brazenly, stunningly hypocritical.

The Jews even have a special word for it: Chutzpah.

Presidential campaigns are complex and unwieldy. There are tens of thousands of participants in hundreds of regions all across the United States, and each region has its own pet issues, personalities, quirks, and eccentricities. It’s impossible to conduct a post-election autopsy this quickly; from exit polling to a comprehensive accounting of campaign resources, there are simply too many moving parts to make an accurate diagnosis.

Advertisement

The election was just two weeks ago!

But AOC wasn’t striving for accuracy. She was searching for a scapegoat. And she absolutely knew what she was doing, too. Check out her 2019 interview with Anderson Cooper on “60 Minutes”:

Anderson Cooper: Do you believe President Trump is a racist? AOC: Yeah. Yeah. No question. Anderson Cooper: Why? AOC: “When you look at the words he uses, which are historic dog whistles of white supremacy… blah-blah-blah.” [emphasis added]

Hmm. Historic dog whistles, you say?

AOC just accused the Jews of having too much money and too much influence! That’s the Jew-hating motherload! When it comes to historic dog whistles, AOC just whistled "Horst-Wessel-Lied."

This past year, those evil, greedy, manipulative Jews at AIPAC spent $53 million to support pro-Israel Republicans and Democrats. (Incidentally, the top recipients were mostly Democrats.) And certainly, $53 million is a lot of money.

Just like fellow Squad member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said, “It’s all about the Benjamins, baby.” (Side note: Omar was actually quoting a line from a Puff Daddy song, coupling her antisemitism with allegations of sex crimes. Very impressive multitasking!)

So yes, $53 million is a big hunk of cash. You can do a lot with $53 million.

Advertisement

But the Harris-Walz campaign spent $1 BILLION in just 107 days!

The idea that Jewish money and/or Jewish influence is what broke the back of the Democratic Party is flippin’ mashugana. It’s dishonest, disingenuous, and dangerous — because it signals a green light to antisemitic, pro-Hamas goons who’ll seek retribution.

That’s what dog whistles do.

AIPAC wasn’t even one of the top 20 spenders in 2024!

With $1 billion to spend, Kamala Harris certainly could’ve allocated extra funds to boost at-risk Squad members. She could’ve used the money to promote liberal causes. But she didn’t. Instead, she wasted insane amounts of money on ego-stroking celebrities, like Oprah Winfrey, Lizzo, Katy Perry, and Beyoncé.

That’s not the fault of the Jews! In fact, I’m pretty sure Oprah, Lizzo, Perry, and Beyoncé don’t celebrate Hanukkah. (Although Lizzo would probably enjoy those latkes.)

This time, AOC’s fellow Democrats are calling her out:

And if you are calling being pro-Israel a "wildly unpopular agenda," you have learned nothing from this last election loss. The American people REJECTED the far left's bs claims against Israel. https://t.co/2dy4w3GPPP — Rep. Esther Panitch (@epanitch) November 18, 2024

Advertisement

Oh, we all know @AOC’s real problem, and it's not with special interest groups. Really, it's with the Jews and Israel. The far left like her has not learned anything from the most recent election: being a pro-Israel dem IS and will always be good policy. https://t.co/BokPGYUAYX — (((Rep.Alma Hernandez))) (@almaforarizona) November 18, 2024

By the way, what AOC calls “wildly unpopular” is supported by 80% of the American people. I suspect that tracks significantly better than the percentage of support for the loony left’s other pet issues: unchecked immigration, “gender reassignment” surgery for children, pronoun switcharoos, defunding the police, and banning free speech.

No matter. “It’s the Jews’ fault!” claims the side that’s constantly comparing their opponents to Hitler and accusing everyone else of being racist. Weird, huh? And I’m not (dog) whistling in the wind.

Oy veh!