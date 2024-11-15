How Do Conservatives ‘Manage’ Our Newest Employee, President Donald J. Trump?

Buckle up, dear reader: Your responsibilities didn’t end on Election Day. Now that we’ve won, your REAL work begins. Strap on your work boots, put a line of coal under your eyes, grab a bottle of Gatorade, and report to duty!

After all, what’s the value in winning an election if we don’t do anything with it?

Donald Trump repeatedly told us on the campaign trail, “I work for the American people.”

Okay, fine: Trump works for us. That makes him our employee.

Well, how do we manage an employee like Donald J. Trump?

I know it sounds flippant and disrespectful, but I’m being absolutely serious: I don’t want to give Donald Trump a blank check. Nor should you.

It’s un-American to give ANY elected official a blank check. Our republic was never supposed to be a spectator sport; our peace and prosperity depend on the active participation of an informed, engaged, and pro-American public.

And sometimes, that calls for criticism.

But on the other hand, we also know that the radical left will dedicate itself to destroying Trump, character-assassinating his nominees, discrediting his policies, and undermining his administration. From calling him Hitler to claiming that he’ll “end democracy as we know it,” there’s literally no epithet too loathsome for the loony, lame-brained left.

A little less than half of the House and Senate — plus large majorities of the various federal agencies — are pathologically hostile to Trump. They’re saboteurs. They’ll leak documents, spread rumors, and rig the legal system to unleash lawfare against anything (and everything) MAGA.

And, of course, their sycophants in the mainstream media will cheer ‘em every step of the way.

In light of this poisonous, partisan backdrop, what’s the best course of action for conservatives? Does this mean we should temper our criticisms? Or bite our tongues?

The unfortunate reality is that leftists will exploit ANY criticism from conservatives. They’ll feed it into their never-ending PR campaign, using our words to further the narrative that Trump is out-of-control, evil, power-hungry, corrupt, senile, etc.

And clearly, empowering the loony left’s PR machine is NOT in the best interest of the conservative movement.

Additionally, Trump isn’t the kind of personality who responds well to direct criticism. I know lots of people like that — heck, I’M like that! If you criticize me directly, I get defensive and combative, but if you flatter me? I’ll follow you around like a puppy dog. (It’s kinda pathetic, actually.)

It’s in our best interest for Trump to always believe that the conservative movement has his back — through all the highs and all the lows. In the MAGA administration, loyalty begets loyalty.

We don’t live in a direct democracy. Thus, our role as citizens will always be limited: We don’t touch the political football ourselves, and other than Election Day, we lack the means to roll up our sleeves and do it on our own. We’re dependent on our political leaders.

Therefore, our responsibility as conservatives is to create a climate conducive for a conservative government to succeed.

This necessitates active, continual involvement. (The election was 10 days ago! Get back to work, ya slacker!) It requires us to explain the conservative agenda in such a way that our base isn’t just engaged — it’s also growing.

A stagnant movement is a dying movement.

We’re in a period of political realignment. Now’s the time to grow our ranks — because we’ll regret not doing so in 2028. If we rise to the moment, we’ll look back at 2024 as the year everything changed.

For outlets like PJ Media, it’s incumbent upon us to explain, popularize, and disseminate a conservative-friendly narrative through all our media channels. And the same goes for YOU, dear reader: If you want to advance the conservative cause, you need to use your digital bullhorn, too.

So congratulations! Your candidate just won an electoral landslide! Hope you enjoyed the last 10 days!

Now get back to work: We’ve got an employee to manage.