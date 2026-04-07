Clay Fuller Wins Marjorie Taylor Greene's Congressional Set

While everyone was focused on Iran on Tuesday evening, Republicans in Georgia were retaining a seat in the House of Representatives. Donald Trump-backed Clayton Fuller officially won the Georgia 14th special election runoff. He will replace Marjorie Taylor Greene — who, if you'll remember, vacated the seat on January 3 after a public falling out with the president — and carry out the rest of her term.

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Decision Desk HQ projects Clayton Fuller wins the Georgia US House 14 Special Election Runoff#DecisionMade: 8:03 PM EDT



Follow live results here: https://t.co/1BTkCpIZxj pic.twitter.com/FbrM0R7SSY — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) April 8, 2026

This comes after Trump reminded voters of his support for Fuller on social media on Monday. "I am asking all Republicans, America First Patriots, and MAGA Warriors, to please GET OUT AND VOTE for a fantastic Candidate, Clay Fuller, who has my Complete and Total Endorsement!" he said.

Fuller beat Democrat Shawn Harris, a cattle farmer and retired Army brigadier general, but the win isn't a huge surprise. Georgia's 14th district, which sits in the northwestern corner of the state, is one of the reddest in the country. However, there was some concern about turnout.

Just to recap, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp called for a special election on March 10, and there were 22 qualifying candidates, including 17 Republicans, three Democrats, a Libertarian, and an independent. Because the field was so fractured and because it was a jungle primary — all candidates from all parties were on the ballot together — everyone under the sun knew the race would lead to Tuesday's runoff.

Fuller is an Air Force veteran, a local district attorney, and a lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard.

Here's more on his background:

He secured convictions in numerous jury trials, including murder, rape, and armed robbery—resulting in life sentences for the perpetrators. In addition, he has argued criminal cases before the Supreme Court of Georgia and the Court of Appeals of Georgia. Clay is also a Lt Col and a Deputy Staff Judge Advocate in the Air National Guard, where he has been rated the #1 mid-career officer by his Wing leadership, and has earned the Air Force Commendation and Meritorious Service Medals. From 2018-2019, Clay was one of fourteen Americans appointed by President Trump to serve as a White House Fellow. During that time, he served in both the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Defense and advised on the response to the opioid crisis as well as improving processes that impact POW/MIA families. He also assisted senior Pentagon and National Security Council leaders with oversight of the worldwide employment of special operations forces in counterterrorism. From May to November 2024, Clay was deployed as the legal advisor to the Combined Air Operations Center at Shaw Air Force Base and Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar supporting U.S. Central Command operations in the Middle East and was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal. Raised in the North Georgia mountains, Clay Fuller was captain of the basketball team at Emory University and graduated with a B.A. in English before earning an M.P.A. from Cornell University and a Juris Doctor from Southern Methodist University. He is a distinguished graduate of the Air Force’s Officer Training School and a graduate of the Marine Expeditionary Warfare School. He earned a Master’s Degree in Military Operational Art and Science with a Joint Warfare Concentration from the Air Command and Staff College in Montgomery, Alabama.

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Republicans, including Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, have been congratulating Fuller all evening.

Congratulations to Congressman-Elect @Clay4MainStreet on winning the special election in #GA14! I look forward to working together to continue delivering results and saving America! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TlE6iEIz6c — Mike Johnson (@MikeJohnson) April 8, 2026

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