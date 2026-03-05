Trump to Rubio: Here's Your Next Project

Donald Trump told Marco Rubio that he's got a new project coming on Thursday, and no, I'm not talking about babysitting Kristi Noem, though, apparently, he's doing that too.

Advertisement

I look forward to working with Kristi Noem as Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas — our new security initiative comprised of 13 countries.



Kristi has achieved incredible results as Secretary of Homeland Security and will be a tremendous asset in our effort to promote… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) March 5, 2026

Trump welcomed the Inter Miami CF soccer club to the White House today, and there was a lot of talk about Cuba, as the club's co-owners, brothers Jorge and José Mas, are of Cuban descent.

After praising Rubio as the "best Secretary of State in the country's history" and joking that he didn't want him to get "too popular," Trump said, "He's doing some job, and your next one is going to be... special. He's waiting, but he says, 'Let's get [Iran] finished first.' We could do them all at the same time, but bad things happen. If you watch countries, over the years, you do them all too fast, bad things happen. We're not going to let bad things happen."

Trump to Rubio: "Your next one is going to be Cuba. We want to do that, but he said let's get this one finished first. We can do them all at the same time but bad things happen. We won't let anything bad happen to this country."pic.twitter.com/Vn9gFkmOYg — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) March 6, 2026

The "special" job is, of course, taking over Cuba (last week, Trump called it a "friendly takeover"). The president implied during his speech that it would happen in a couple of weeks, but he said we need to get Iran under control first. But Trump was adamant, as he has been for weeks, that Cuba will fall. Of the regime, he said, "They want to make a deal so badly. You have no idea."

Advertisement

If the Miami Herald is to be believed, the current hand-picked "president" of the nation, Miguel Díaz-Canel, is the holdout and "biggest obstacle," but it sounds like if he doesn't start negotiating, he could end up being Cuba's biggest loser. Rubio is reportedly in talks with Raúl Castro’s grandson, as well as other people in the country's so-called "government."

Díaz-Canel actually spent his day at the Iranian Embassy, paying homage to Ayatollah Khamenei. These images are giving me major "defiant Nicolás Maduro before the January 3 raid" vibes. We know how that turned out. Unfortunately, there's no warrant out for Díaz-Canel's arrest.

🇺🇸🇨🇺🇮🇷 | AHORA — El dictador cubano Diaz Canel desafía al presidente Donald Trump y se fotografia en la Embajada de Irán rindiéndole homenaje al Ayatollah Khamenei.



Alguien debería recordarle qué pasó con el último dictador latinoamericano que desafió a Estados Unidos. pic.twitter.com/YtQhla1sgg — Agustín Antonetti (@agusantonetti) March 6, 2026

Trump also said today that soon, Cubans who live in the United States will be able to go back to their country, but given the current conditions, I can't imagine a lot of people are super eager. On Wednesday, over two-thirds of the island suffered an extended blackout. While some power has been restored, word is that it could take days to fix it. Then again, sadly, I think the people in Cuba are used to it at this point. Many parts of the country go 20 hours a day without power. The regime blames Trump's oil squeeze, but we all know what the real problem is. It starts with a "c" and ends with an "ommunism."

Advertisement

I've been banking stories out of Cuba for the last few days for an update, but if I included every single one of them, this article would end up at about 8,000 words, so I'm going to pick the two biggies.

So, we know that Mexico's narco-president, Claudia Sheinbaum, was sending Cuba "humanitarian oil" last year and early this year before Trump put a stop to it by threatening more tariffs. In February, she began sending humanitarian aid instead. Tons of it — items like food and toiletries, while about a third of her own country lives in poverty. Many have condemned her actions, mostly because she sent the aid straight to the regime rather than the Catholic Church as our State Department has been doing.

Well, Azteca Noticias did some investigative work and found that those items are being sold wholesale in state or military-controlled stores that only accept U.S. dollars. For example, for $43, you could get about 30 kilograms or just over 66 pounds of dry beans. And so, people continue to go hungry.

The other major news is that many countries in the region are cutting any sort of diplomatic ties with the Cuban regime. The most noteworthy in recent days is Ecuador, which declared Cuban Ambassador Basilio Gutiérrez persona non grata and gave him and his staff 48 hours to get the heck out of the country. Those staff members could be seen on the roof of the embassy burning papers on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ecuador's president, Daniel Noboa, has expelled ALL Cuban diplomats from the country.



He shared this video of the Cubans burning papers as they clear out the Embassy. pic.twitter.com/BBhnR7DngM — HoCStaffer (@HoCStaffer) March 4, 2026

Several other countries are also refusing to continue participating in Cuba's forced labor program. Commies will tell you it's a great humanitarian gesture in which Cuba sends doctors and other healthcare providers and professionals to underserved countries. But the fact is that these medical professionals are treated like garbage. Some have compared it to modern-day slavery. Meanwhile, the regime gets rich off what these countries pay for the services. Honduras just sent 168 people back home, and on Thursday, Jamaica announced that it was ending its relationship with the program after five decades.

🚨In the US Congress, we thank the people of #Jamaica for ending this pathetic, criminal human trafficking operation with the dictatorship in #Cuba.



Doctors were human trafficked, their wages garnished, & subjected to inhumane conditions amounting to modern-day slavery! https://t.co/HQK9rVaQm5 — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) March 6, 2026

Trump said on Thursday that Cuba will definitely fall. It's just a matter of time as to when. He acted as if it's merely a scheduling conflict between handling that, Iran, and Venezuela. He makes it all look so simple. We are witnessing history here, folks, and I will continue to document it as much as I can.

Advertisement

Want to support conservative media? You can do so by becoming a PJ Media VIP member. It's less than $20 for the entire year, and you get some cool perks too. We can't wait to have you!