BREAKING: Trump Responds to Supreme Court's Decision on Tariffs

President Donald Trump came out to speak to the press from the White House on Friday to express his feelings on the Supreme Court's Decision to rule against his broad tariffs, which he imposed through a series of executive orders last year, under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

He began by saying the ruling was "deeply disappointing," and that he was "ashamed of certain members of the court — absolutely ashamed for not having the courage to do what's right for our country."

The president also thanked Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas, and Samuel Alito for "their strength and wisdom and love of our country." Trump claims that when you read their dissenting opinions, there's no way anyone can argue against them.

"Foreign countries that have been ripping us off for years are ecstatic. They're so happy," he said. "And they're dancing in the streets, but they won't be dancing for long — that I can assure you.

Trump said that he knew the Democrats on the court were an automatic "no," just like the Democrat members of Congress, no matter how great the case.

"They're against anything that makes America strong, healthy, and great again," he said. He also called them a "disgrace to our nation."

He said the others, presumably Justices John Roberts, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett, are being "politically correct," which happens far too often, and he called them "fools and lap dogs for the RINOs and the radical left Democrats."

"They're very unpatriotic and disloyal to our Constitution. It's my opinion that the court has been swayed by foreign interests, and a political movement that is far smaller people would ever thing," he said, adding, "I won by millions of votes — we won in a landslide, with all the cheating that went on, and there was a lot of it."

He claimed that "certain justices" are "afraid" of the loud, obnoxious, and ignorant minority.

"This was an important case to me, more as a symbol of economic national security and also, I would say just for our country itself — so important because we're doing so well as a country," he said. "The good news is that there are methods, practices, statutes, and authorities, as recognized by the entire court in this terrible decision, and also as recognized by Congress, which they refer to, that are even stronger than the IEEPA tariffs available to me as president of the United States."

Trump claimed he was actually modest in what he asked of other countries because he was trying to be "well-behaved," and wanted to be a "good boy" because he knows how the Supreme Court works and knows they're easily swayed.

He also touted some economic wins, like recent stock market records and the decline of fentanyl coming into our country, and how tariffs helped him settle eight wars.

The president said it's ridiculous that the law allows him to "destroy" foreign countries, tell them they can't do business in the United States, or even embargo them, but he can't charge them a cent.

"It's okay because we have other ways — numerous other way," he added. "Therefore, effective immediately, all national security tariffs, under Section 232 and existing Section 301 tariffs... remain fully in place and in full force and effect. Today, I will sign an order to impose a 10% global tariff, under Section 122, over and above our normal tariffs already being charged."

He said he's also initiating other investigations to "protect our country from unfair trading practices of other countries and companies."

